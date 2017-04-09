AMERICA BETRAYED!—Trump’s supporters desert him in droves over Syria attack

RICHARD SPENCER,
prominent White Nationalist and editor of AltRight.com
‘SHOCKED AND ANGRY . . . NO ONE VOTED FOR THIS!’
I never knew it would come to this: that a newly elected President of the United States, like a snake oil salesman, should con millions of trusting Americans into giving him a leg-up into the White House, all in the belief that he was their man, only to jump into bed later on with the Jews and give them all the finger.
Today is Palm Sunday, the day Jesus entered Jerusalem on a donkey to the sound of hosannahs, and palms were scattered before his feet. Let the donkey celebrate the hour:
Fools! For I also had my hour;
One far fierce hour and sweet:
There was a shout about my ears,
And palms before my feet.
Who would have thought that, two thousand years later, an alien race from Khazaria would have ensconced themselves in the land where Jesus lived and pass themselves of as the rightful owners of that land? And who would have imagined for a moment that a con artist of an American president should enable them to expand their ill-gotten territories, with the help of his Jewish son-in-law in the White House, and that this should all be done under the trusting noses of the American people — possibly the most ill-informed and brutalized bunch of civilized morons the world has ever seen?
This is what I read on my own website by former Trump supporters, “Dump Trump!” And this: “Trump has crossed my red line. It’s all over, baby. Unlike some who still continue to make countless excuses for Trump, others are awakening from the Trump dream. I had hoped Trump was the real deal, I voted for him in the primary and the general election. I stuck with him as long as I could. I was played, and I fell for it, but it’s all over now.”
Another respected writer on my site throws his cards on the table, revealing himself in the process as an extreme anti-Semite:
“The one thing that will get you and ‘L’ to drink a toast to each other, and make the rest of us bring out the champagne bottles, is to turn on the news one day and find the towers of Tel Aviv have come toppling down.
I do believe the day will come when the world sees Israel go up in smoke.
Armageddon approaches. The land where Jesus walked will become an uninhabitable wasteland for centuries.
To my astonishment, everyone agrees. They are all for Armageddon, provided the invaders from Khazaria get their comeuppance and are sent on their way to the Elysian fields.
— § —
Just 77 days ago, the snake oil salesman who had managed to trick his way into the White House by vowing he would “put America first” and avoid all foreign wars, ordered a missile attack on Syria on entirely spurious grounds—unproven, unverified, and indeed false—that Assad had ordered a chemical weapons attack on his own people.
A few years ago, in 2003, another morally decrepit American president had taken the law into his own hands by bombing Iraq and killing over a million people, displacing countless more, on the bogus grounds that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction and was about to obliterate the West. That was President George W. Bush. Alt.Right luminary Richard Spencer, quoted below, has now compared Trump to George Bush, pointing out there is no difference between them. ‘They even sound alike,” Spencer says.
Amazing to think that there are Americans who still believe that Saddam Hussein had something to do with 9/11, a lie concocted by the Jew-controlled media and fed to the moronic masses. Even more amazing to learn that Congress, having previously adopted a harsh attitude to the new president for not taking orders from Tel Aviv, and from Tel Aviv’s representatives in America, the neoconservatives, should raise three cheers at Trump’s latest display of fireworks in Syria.
These guys rub their hands with glee the more bombs they see dropped on women and children in foreign lands, lands too weak and technologically backward to bomb them back. These miserable cowards, the sadistic brutes at the helm of this country of Gadarene swine, are apparently not too happy with their president for saying that the attack on Syria was a “one-off” and that he was now going to calm down and play it cool. Seems they get nervous and jittery when their leader shows incipient signs of sobriety and self-restraint.
Let The Daily Mail take up the story. They are a mainstream newspaper, so I guess we can trust them. No “fake news” here, right?
“The attack on Syria began at 3.45am local time when 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles – each costing around £800,000 (almost $100,000 million) – started raining down on the Assad regime’s Shayrat airbase.
Guided by satellite, they fly at low altitude and follow the contours of the ground to avoid detection. The missiles – launched from two US Navy warships, the USS Ross and USS Porter, in the eastern Mediterranean – pounded the base for three to four minutes. Each was programmed with a specific target – including the control tower, radar installations, fuelling stations and ammunition dumps.
Buildings thought to contain chemical weapons were deliberately not hit, to avoid leaks of toxic gas. The US gave Russia 60 to 90 minutes’ warning and none of the estimated 100 Russian military personnel based there were hurt.” (Source)
Hmm, this is not what I read elsewhere. I understand that a few Russians actually died in the attack on Khan Sheikhoun. (See map below).
“The dramatic strike reversed a policy of US isolation which helped Mr Trump into the White House,” the Mail continues. “As his ultra-conservative supporters deserted him for reneging on his pledge, he faced a US sharply split over the wisdom of becoming embroiled in the Syrian civil war.
Mr Trump has been warning for years that Syria was a quagmire whose vicious conflict the US should ignore. After Assad launched a devastating chemical weapons attack on civilians in the rebel town of Ghouta in 2013, Mr Trump warned Mr Obama of “worldwide hell to pay” and rocketing debts if he reacted with military action.
Only days ago, he had insisted he was not “president of the world” but of America, while the White House signalled it would be foolish to try to bring down Assad.” (Source)
Here is Trump’s mendacious rhetoric before he became President:
August 2013 : “The President [Obama] must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria — big mistake if he does not!” Trump then proceeds to do exactly what he had warned Obama not to do; he attacks Syria without asking Congress for approval.
September 2013 : “Again, our very foolish leader [Obama], do NOT attack Syria! — if you do, very bad things will happen & from that fight the US gets nothing!”
September 2013 : “President Obama, do NOT attack Syria! There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your ‘powder’ for another (and more important) day!”
Say what you will about Trump, he is not a man who believes in taking the advice he gives to others. Telling lies seems to be the rule rather than the exception with him. His baseline supporters are beginning to wonder why they voted for him in the first place. The are furious at him for betraying them.
Are they right to be angry, or does the Trumpster have some pleasant surprise up his sleeve for them? Is Mr Nasty suddenly going to become Mr Nice again in a few weeks’ time?
We’ll have to see.
— § —
Having initially tried to stop Syrian refugees entering the US, Trump seems to have had a change of heart after being moved by the regime’s “horrific” chemical attack on innocent Syrian men, women, children and “beautiful little babies”. Gosh, any man who loves babies so much that he is willing to bomb them to smithereens in order to save them from unverified sarin gas attacks certainly gets my vote. (Not).
The Daily Mail again:
Mr Trump found himself in the unusual position of being applauded by his political opponents and castigated by his supporters. In Congress, he was clapped by Republicans who had criticised Mr Obama for failing to punish Syria for previous chemical weapon attacks. But they attacked the White House for suggesting this was a one-off response, warning that America’s international standing would be badly damaged if Assad was able to portray himself in the Middle East as a leader who had withstood the might of the US.
High profile right-wing supporters accused Mr Trump of being rash and hypocritical. Some said they felt personally betrayed.
The controversial editor of website AltRight.com, Richard Spencer, told how he felt “shocked and angry”.
In a video statement, Spencer said: “No one voted for this, no one voted for Donald Trump in order for him to engage in these kinds of senseless, insane military interventions. Millions of people, including myself, voted for Donald Trump, in large part, because he was the right way to avoid these kinds of things, but here we are.”
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter dismissively tweeted: “Trump campaigned on NOT getting involved in Mideast. Said it always helps our enemies and creates more refugees. Then he saw a picture on TV.”
That’s how the cookie crumbles.
We have a president here with a heart of gold. He sees a couple of pictures on CNN and goes all weak at the knees, blubbering for imaginary “beautiful little babies”, his itching finger straying to the nuclear button. “Hey man, any more beautiful little babies dying and I’m gonna blow up the f****** world!”
Now that’s a man you can respect. In America, anyway. Where they obviously put something in the drinking water. Quos Deus vult perdere, prius dementat. — ‘Those whom God wishes to destroy, he first makes mad.’
— § —
So the worm, it seems, has begun to turn at last. Many alt.right white nationalist supporters of Trump are more than disappointed with Trump. They are disgusted.
Richard Spencer, increasingly disillusioned with Trump for reneging on many of his immigration policies, issued this stinging rebuke of the President in a video called “The Trump Betrayal” :
“I have to be brutally honest. I am deeply disappointed in Donald Trump. I’m shocked, and I’m angry. And I am ready to condemn Donald Trump.”
Spencer wasn’t the only one to feel cheated. The White Nationalist VDare tweeted: “The #AltRight is now totally independent of Trump.” The Right Stuff founder Mike Enoch wrote disgustedly: “So Trump’s first forceful action as President was supposedly to defend the same people that mow down white children with trucks.”
Since Assad is fighting Isis, whom all agree is the ultimate evil, why is Trump attacking Assad instead of Isis? Your guess is as good as mine. I gave up guessing long ago.
We are now told: “A large and underrated part of the promise the alt-right saw in Trump was his repeated commitment to keeping America out of not only Syria but foreign conflict more broadly. That commitment is now dead and the shockwaves felt in the movement have been huge. (See Why the Alt.Right Hates Trump’s Syria Strikes.”
Whatever you do, don’t miss the electrifying video below. Richard Spencer simply cannot be ignored. His sincerity is palpable. Just listen to him:
“No one voted for this. No one voted for Donald Trump in order for him to engage in these kinds of senseless, insane military interventions…. Donald Trump now sounds exactly like George W. Bush… this is like The Invasion of the Body Snatchers…. Trump is playing with fire…. THIS REALLY MATTERS!… Trump is playing with fire. This is a red line Donald Trump has crossed… this is a betrayal of the meaning of his campaign… that was the meaning of his campaign and he ABSOLUTELY BETRAYED IT!…. This matters, because it proves that Donald Trump IS NOT IN CONTROL!… He is being controlled by neoconservative operatives...”
(TRANSCRIBED FROM VIDEO)
And here his voice falters and he looks stricken, taking a sip of red wine to restore his equilibrium. JEWS! He means Jews. He suspects that the Donald is being controlled by Jews, especially by two Jews whom he can NEVER GET RID OF. Two toxic incubi who control him completely. He can get rid of everyone else, but these two Jews have got their hooks into him and he simply cannot escape their malign and absolutely sinister influence.
I won’t mention the names of these two Jews who are exerting such hypnotic control over Trump. They seem to be acting as his Svengalis. This telling comment on my site by Franklin Ryckaert, an accomplished linguist and polymath of wide political experience, will perhaps provide a clue as to what is going on behind the scenes:
“Ah Ivanka the ‘expert’ on foreign policy, now elevated to the rank of ‘advisor’ of her father. Of course she only tells her father what her husband, cunning Jew Jared Kushner tells her. Jeff Rense suspects Kushner to be a Mossad agent, who especially married Ivanka to have access to her father, who was already then seen by the Jews as possible presidential material. Jews plan such things in advance.
Is that a “conspiracy theory”? Yes, it is. But isn’t it a remarkable theory well worth considering? It seems Ivanka actually pussywhipped her doting dad into bombing Syria. That’s what I hear. It’s the latest hot news from the mainstream media, just brought to my attention literally two minutes ago.
The beautiful Ivanka, it seems, is dangerous. Very dangerous. She is Madame Svengali, the Scorpion Lady. And Jared is behind her.
Please watch this video. It’s 21 minutes long, but it’s worth watching, every minute of it.
I am surprised that people are surprised.
You really thought that Trump is “The One”, and Jews were just gonna sit around, watching?
Seriously people, how you can underestimate Jews like this, I have no idea. Every single candidate is their candidate. Get used to it.
PB –
Thanks. It has been obvious. Even the Pharisee-Jew newspapers told us… all along.
I never thought they would (S)elect such a degenerate Buffoon. I thought they dragged his dumb ass out onto the stage to make the “Bitch” look good..!!
BUT….
Pharisee-Jews brag constantly…. their weakness.
Here:
When Netanyahu visited Trump – immediately after he got elected – he stayed at the house of Ivanka and Kushner..!! 🙂
–When Netanyahu slept at the Kushners — media tales of Trump’s Jewish confidants–
Netanyahu has long been a friend of the Kushners, and particularly Jared’s dad, Charles Kushner, a major donor to pro-Israel and Jewish causes. One time, Kantor reports – she doesn’t specify when – Jared gave up his bed and moved to the basement so Netanyahu could spend the night at their home in Livingston, New Jersey.
Politico and The Washington Post also shared inside reporting about Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, and the Times joined the Post in fleshing out the profile of Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and frequent opening act.
http://www.jpost.com/American-Politics/When-Netanyahu-slept-at-the-Kushners-and-other-media-tales-of-Trumps-Jewish-confidantes-481486
* Jared’s dad still looms large in his life. As close as he is to Ivanka’s dad, Jared remains his own father’s son. Charles Kushner joined the meeting in September of Netanyahu, Trump and Jared Kushner, the Times reported.
remember deir yassin, too
http://wacoholocaustelectronicmuseum.org/death/74/74_aut.html
kushner goes evil…tells his wife…who goes to daddy and tell him all the lies…..thats it…remember this…ivanka and kushner are demo-crats…..who voted for that dispicable clinton
Agreed. There was INCREDIBLE irrefutable PROOF- all thru the campaign that Trojan Horse Trump was just another zionist pimp. Alex Jones, Michael Rivero and most of you- refused to heed Trump’s despicable groveling speech to AIPAC, his open pandering to Satanyahu (including Is election endorsement by Trump), meetings w/ Kissinger, CFR chief and the crowing smoking gun: his 100 Milion $ campign bribe from zionist c### Sheldon Adelson. This should not surprise you . http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4258730/Pence-tells-Jewish-group-supports-Israel.html Trump is pimping out US troops/military hardware/ taxpayer $$ to pay back his campaign debts by bombing syria for Israel. Not to mention the zionist banksters who bailed him out in his multiple bankruptcies. They own Trump- and now he is using the nation’s resources to repay them off by enacting their Eretz Israel agenda. Dont say the pix of Hillary/Trump hugging is new to you? Many of such on the net. Their friends arent your friends. http://jewishbusinessnews.com/2017/01/31/george-soros-backed-jared-kushner-venture-cadre-250-million/
but then, maybe you were seduced like so many others by the slickest zionist weazel out there: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtgMf8OGwUM
You’ve nailed it….just as they nailed Jesus to the cross…anyone who thinks they can overcome or beat these demons, are sadly deluded.
exactly, managed the first two minutes of this guy
what did he imagine was happening?
as the captain had it all those years ago,
“there aint no santa claus on the midnight stage”.
“Since Assad is fighting Isis, whom all agree is the ultimate evil, why is Trump attacking Assad instead of Isis? Your guess is as good as mine. I gave up guessing long ago.”
No guesswork needed, it’s blindingly obvious.
ISIS is a proxy created by Mossad, CIA and MI6 with the aim of destroying enemies of Israel. Once Syria has been taken out, ISIS will be let loose on Iran.
where they belong.
if this race of slum landlords weasel their way into Elysian fields, count me out, i will look for the nearest irish pub.
Lasha, who wrote this article, you or Spencer?
that one quote sounds like something Sardonicus wrote about the ongoing tug of war between 2 diametrically opposed interpretations, Flopot’s and mine.
Despite everything, i will remain for a while on the listing deck of USS Trump, got my flotation jacket on.
My red line has not been crossed, i guess when he either attacks Iran or Syria in earnest, none of the random tomahawk toss or i get a firm confirmation from Putin that the gloves are off, i will jump that ship, the last paying passenger.
That Chesterton poem is EXCELLENT, he is clearly depicting the Satan’s brood.
“i guess when he either attacks Iran or Syria in earnest”
Don’t forget the “hybrid war” that the US is waging in Syria using mercenary Jihadists and US/UK special forces. If Trump’s anabasis takes Raqqa will that convince you he is a Zionist shill (at best)? The fall of Raqqa to Western shill forces would make the partitioning of Syria even more likely.
I’d say Trump is already earnestly on board the Greater Israel express (Oded Yinon New Middle East balkanizing Syria Iraq yadayadayada)
If Trump launched missiles into Syria as a way to outfox the jews, to make the jews think he was fulfilling their jew War Agenda against Syria so the jews would stop putting so much pressure on him to get involved in Syria , and We know that the Syrians and the Russians shut-off their missile defense systems so Trump could shoot some missiles into Syria and We know Trump launched missiles into a practically deserted air base, if We know all this, then I think it’s safe to say, lol, the jews know it also, which means the jews now see Trump’s missile tactic is a farce and the jews see that that he’s really not pursuing their jew War Agenda against Syria. The jews see he tried to fool them.
So if Trump was trying to outfox the jews , he failed miserably. If it’s true Trump’s missile attack was all about show, a show meant to outfox and fool the joos, then the jews are now going to be even more determined and dead-set to put more pressure than ever on Trump to attack Syria FOR REAL.
Think people think!
So ObamaCare still in place (w/ the phoniest of “fights” to repeal it having failed) is nothing?
WSJ / FT did several analysis on Trumps “revised” NAFTA: “NAFTA stays but w/ a few cosmetic tweaks” for show.
TPP? That got even worse, but its renamed TISP. Tump got rid of it by hiding under new name; its now even more alarming than the original version
Trump just SIGNED away the biggest internet/ freedom rights in decades when he let them sell off our google searches. The bite from that outrage hasnt even begun yet.
Since inauguration, Trump has verbally attacked & threatened Russia. This hit on Syria was a direct VIOLATION of his prime promise- and its just the start. Hilary and fake news was first to applaud Trumps betrayal. Dont be suckers, my friends. Trump took you for fools by your not heeding the red flags during his bombast-stoked campaign; dont continue to be suckered by ignoring them now that he is in. You owe NO loyalty to FRAUD, and that is what this pos is.
Top notch Poem…….salutations. 😉
@ Lobro
LD wrote the entire article, basing it on news reports to which she has given careful links in the article. You can check out the links when you have the time. LD has had no contact with Spencer and doesn’t even have his email address.
If you are referring to the block quote in big bolded letters that occurs at the end of the article, beginning with the words, “No one voted for this…” these are all Spencer’s exact words, all transcribed from the 21-minute video at the end of the article. You obviously haven’t had time to listen to this video. Please do so. It confirms and reinforces everything LD says in her article.
— Sister Monica
@ Lasha Darkmoon
Fuck you Nazi – bitch! This is the response to your Nuremberg trial article:
https://www.darkmoon.me/2015/torture-and-testicle-crushing-at-nuremberg/
Whoever supported Nazis had to be executed without a fucking trial! It was such a waste to interrogate/put on trial .00001% of those who were guilty.
I feel exactly the same way about Jews.
@PB -This from a German – They’re disgusting.
Hello Proud Jew,
I grew up with many good Jewish friends, and all of them sincerely believed in the 6-million-gassed-Jews-Holocaust-story. Until 25 years ago I also believed that official story. Then I started to notice things that did not fit. It became obvious to me that gassing and incinerating 4 million Jews in the space of 3 years at Auschwitz was a fiction. It was simply physically impossible.
Most of the deaths in the camps were due to typhus, dysentery, TB, starvation and cold. If you crowd people together in bad conditions they die like flies from what used to be called “Institutional Diseases”. During the US Civil War 13,000 of 45,000 prisoners died at Fort Sumter, and that was in sunny Georgia, not cold Northern Europe.
There are plenty of other independent sources that lead to the same conclusion, that the holocaust was greatly exaggerated, and that the suffering of the Russian people at the hands of the Jewish Bolshevik leadership was far worse than anything than Jews suffered under the Natzis. Remember that the five men who murdered the Tsar, his wife and young family were all Jews, all five of them.
When I have voiced my skepticism to Jews I have been attacked in the most disturbing hate-filled way. It seems Jews have been brainwashed into a gigantic victimhood and because of the holocaust story Jewish Power is completely disproportionate, and is now dangerous. America’s military power is being used to destroy Israel’s neighbors.
Jews should look to their own behavior for the causes of anti-semitism. It is not so much a dislike of individual Jews as a fear (and loathing in some cases) of Jewish group arrogance and power.
@Proud Jew
If I were a Jew and knew about all the evil the Jews have done to the world, I would not be so “proud” to be a Jew. A “good Jew” would hate to be a Jew, or at least – like Gilad Atzmon – become a “proud self-hating Jew”.
Proud Jew?!?….nothing to be proud of Jew with more blood on your hands than the rest of the world combined!!!
The most absurd explanation of antisemitism by Jewish sources is that gentiles have some sort of genetic hatred of Jews.
Tell us about the 20 million Xtians killed by Bolshevik JEWS in Russia in 1920s. THAT is one hell of an historic Holocaust… Lucky for jews, none of these Ukrainians control all the MSM or social media. Or we’d know about it. Another Color Revolution led/funded by outside FOREIGN banker-backed proxies for regime change against noncompliant govts. When do the zioFilth begin reparations to THEM? World is sick of Holohoax horseshit and the antisemitic smear. That Gravy Train is over, Talmud feces, and its not coming back.
Now what were we talking about before this Hasbara bitch tried to throw us all off course…………?
“After Assad launched a devastating chemical weapons attack on civilians in the rebel town of Ghouta in 2013….”
I don’t know why you quote “The Daily Mail” here without correcting this Jewish created lie. We know that Assad DID NOT use the chemical weapons in 2013, just like he DID NOT use them before this Jewish inspired unjust act of aggression by Trump.
I also see you continuing to use the term “anti-Semite”, the weaponized term created by our enemies in order to neutralize all justifiable criticism. And then you call these revolutionary NWO Jews “an alien race from Khazaria.” You can’t have it both ways. If they are the latter, they are not Semites. And even if something like 10% of them are Semites, “anti-Semitism” is a concept based on DNA rather than on behavior, specifically anti-human Talmudic inspired behavior. The latter is called anti-Judaism, not anti-Semitism. If we use the loaded language of our diabolical oppressors, we are taking the first step toward internalizing their categories and then their commands.
@ Darrell Wright
You fail to understand our policies, repeated ad infinitum, that we are NOT responsible for the opinions of the article writers whose articles we publish. How many times do we have to tell you this? We even publish articles we disagree with in every particular and expect our readers to attack.
In other words, Darrell, you are wrong to assume that we are under some sort of moral obligation to back every statement made in every single article published by this website.
We are perfectly aware that Assad did not use chemical weapons in 2013, but it is not out business to correct every false statement made by very single writer in every single article published on this website! 🙂
That’s not only physically impossible, it’s stupid to point out the errors of an article that we expect our readers to bash anyway.
— Sister Monica
I understand your policy, but if, as you say, “This website accepts no responsibility for the views expressed by any of its article writers, with the single exception of Lasha Darkmoon,” and this article is by Lasha Darkmoon, then I believe one is justified in providing fraternal correction when Lasha writes something, or even quotes something, that merits correction and/or clarification, in this case, 1. Assad being responsible for the 2013 chemical weapons attack (which is a Jewish created lie which should be pointed out for the benefit of the reader), and 2. the misleading use of the Jewish weaponized term “anti-Semitism”. Besides, fraternal correction is one of the “spiritual works of mercy.”
Also, why do call me “Darrell Wright” when my name here is just “Darrell”?
Maybe I got you confused with another person. We’ve had so many different people writing to us under different names, even chopping and changing their pseudonyms. Anyway, no harm done. You are obviously a different Darrell.
Would you like the name “Darrell Wright” deleted? (I would then delete this comment).
The traditional enemies of peace are laughing with joy over President Chump’s idiocy, with more to come, all for the glory of Apartheid Israel.
From an April 2003 Haaretz article.
Yes, Israel will fight to the last drop of American blood and the last few dollars that the FED will let those (((TBTF))) Wall Street casinos loot from our pension funds and 401K accounts. Then it will on to another host.
The SHOCK, I tell you, that the obviousness has actually happened.
Duh.
All you had to do was listen to me and you would have known this was coming.
Morons.
In the alternative media, there’s a backlash against Trump, a turning away from Trump, among his former supporters here online. But here in Florida [ in my neighborhood at least ] in real life, the Leftists who hated Trump now like him a little bit more and the ones who always supported Trump still support him more than ever. In real life, liking a president or disliking a president has more to do with domestic issues, the economy, social-cultural issues, for example, than foreign issues.
Both the pro-Trumps and the anti-Trump types here where I live think Uncle Sam is really fighting against ISIS. Tell them both that Uncle Sam owns and controls ISIS in league with Israel, tell them Israel is taking in the wounded ISIS Jihadists and nursing them back to health in Israeli hospitals, tell them al-Baghdadi is really a jew, an arab jew, and is MOSSAD ; Tell them Uncle Sam dropped tons of White Phosphorus and tons of Radioactive Depleted Uranium on the Iraqi people, emphasize that Depleted Uranium is Radiocative, you will not make much headway with them, not at all. They don’t want to hear anything different than what they know, or think they know.
Tell them to go online and learn more about what’s going on, they say “You can’t believe everything you read online”. Which is true, but tell them they also can’t believe everything they see and hear on the TV news and in the newspapers, they shrug their shoulders and/or look at you with the deer in the headlights look. I told one neighbor with the “you can’t believe everything you read online” attitude, “Yes, that’s true, it’s important to discern what you read and hear, on the TV news and online”. He said, “I don’t know what the word “discern” means”. He actually said that [ he’s about 42-43 years old ] The really sad part is, he was proud of himself for not knowing what “discern” means. He had a proud look on his face when he said it. When I told him what the word “discern” means he looked bored and I know he not was listening to me.
The ones here who were always Trump supporters support him more now that he “took action” in Syria, and the ones who never supported Trump still don’t like him [ for his domestic policies and he’s not liberal-leftist enough for them], they do, however, have a certain respect for Trump now, now that Trump “took action” in Syria, now that Trump is more like Hillary, at least when it comes to Syria.
Everyone has a computer and everyone is online. When they go to online news, they go to MSM owned webistes and read the same lies one hears on the TV news.
Very few of the Americans who voted for Trump voted for him because of his campaign stance on Assad/Putin/Syria. That aspect of the campaign that was about Assad/Putin/Syria wasn’t a consideration for most of the Americans who voted for Trump. They voted for Trump for other reasons.
This is my neighborhood here in Florida, but I think the above holds true for the whole country. If not, it certainly holds true for all of Florida.
“The ones here who were always Trump supporters…”
Are you speaking of your fellow asylum inmates, TROJ?? (The exclusive Chattahoochee Club??) 🙂
TROJ –
“…it certainly holds true for all of Florida.”
“ALL” ??
“ALL” ??
That would include all the Red-Necks in LA – “Lower Alabama” – aka… the Florida panhandle… And over to your State Hospital – asylum – in Chattahoochee …. down to the Cubans in Miami … and the flamin’ fagots in Key West… 🙂
WHEW..!!!
I need a GOOD “Cuban sandwich” right about now…
Dump Trump. And really now he matters little. He is just another puppet of the ZOG. Not to make excuses for him, but I believe he did not set out to con us. I think once he got in he was threatened and/or blackmailed with extreme consequences and he submitted. Now he is just a tool and a puppet; he will do whatever he is told. I believe that Jared married his daughter by design to keep tabs on Trump for the tribe when Trump declared his presidential ambitions. That guy cares nothing for that dumbette. Now Jared has become Trump’s handler. I kinda feel sorry for Trump actually. I think he had no idea what he was really getting into.
I am sick and tired of all these fools who protect and invent excuses to protect Trumps behaviour. Trump is just a crypto-jew what do you expect from a jew, nothing good.
The ‘ americans’ I consider lost, brain damaged, brainwashed, not in the least with all this racemixing in the USA.
Hopeless people living proud in a jewish prison. Let the ‘ americans’ fight in the army making ‘ career’ fighting for the jewish cause. They deserve what is and will come for being as they are. It is a shame that other people will be duped by these ‘ americans’ with their jewish masters. Harsh but it is what it is.
@ John C.
“Not to make excuses for him, but I believe he did not set out to con us. I think once he got in he was threatened and/or blackmailed with extreme consequences and he submitted.”
I believe the opposite. I believe that Chumpster’s presidency was a Jew backup plan, which was “on the table” for many years. If the final confrontation didn’t come on Obama’s watch (and it’s obvious to me that they really tried to provoke it) then they would need to dig deep, VERY DEEP, to find a plausible candidate.
Think about it. Chumpster pushed all the right buttons; he questioned Obama’s citizenship; he questioned 9/11; he questioned the need for NATO; he questioned all the wars and interventions; he questioned the Jew-controlled lying mass media; he did it rather EXPERTLY, IMO.
I submit that there are only two types of people who would be able to push these buttons the way Chumpster did: (1) someone who’s awake and concerned – SOMEONE WHO CAN SEE THAT IF NOTHING CHANGES WE ARE DOOMED; and (2) a ruthless, calculating person, i.e., a psychopath willing to do anything for a taste of power.
In other words, I don’t think it’s generally possible to take an awake, concerned person and turn him into a monster just by whispering something in his ear.
You are absolutely right that Jared Kushner was ordered to marry Ivanka, just as Marc Mezvinsky was told to get close to Chelsea Clinton. This is a new strategy of the Jew. Not content with surrounding the President with their people, they now ensure the president has a Jew in the family.
No this is not a new strategy of the Jews. They practised it already in England by marrying into the nobility, to such an extent that there are hardly English noble families left without Jewish admixture.
The book of Esther (which is fiction) tells the story of the Jewess Esther marrying the Persian king in order to protect Jewish interests. It is an old Jewish idea.
Exactly what also happened to the British aristocracy since mid 19th century.
PB
“You are absolutely right that Jared Kushner was ordered to marry Ivanka, just as Marc Mezvinsky was told to get close to Chelsea Clinton. ”
RECONNAISSANCE – WOMAN ARE THE KEY
“Reconnaissance is a military term for the gathering of information about the enemy. Covert operatives know that the fastest way to infiltrate into any community is through their women. If you become a ladies boyfriend, you are quickly introduced to her family and friends and can quickly become part of her community. Once you are in her community you can, if and when necessary, learn learn the tempo of their life, learn how they operate from the inside, learn their actions, speech patterns, mannerisms, idioms, style, superstitions, inside jokes, etc. and from there if you need to, you can move further in. If necessary, you can take some time to further infiltrate into your target area. Being intimately involved with one of their women, affords you the perfect opportunity to take the time necessary, analyze your
situation and determine your strategy. With her in your corner, you have a base within the community from which to operate, listen, learn and maintain acceptance.”
NB. Emphasis added.
Extract from:
“BLACK OP & PSY-OP CIA TACTICS FOR GETTING WOMEN”
EDITED AND COMPILED By Gary Brodsky
Wrong again. He was fake from the start. He is Commander-in-Chief w/ his fat ugly mouth and can do as he pleases, as his bloviating arrogance never failed to declare. So He is responsible for allowing ‘IvanKush’; these 2 unelected, unqualified infiltrators in the West Wing based on nothing more than tribal and familial NEPOTISM- which is the essence of corruption.
Best outcome? Military DRAFT in USA. Then the Trump fools can demonstrate their loyalty on the ground taking out the 911 Qaeda mercs that Hillary/Trump now backing. And that was what the Syria attack did – assisted ISIS and they gave a presser thanking him for it
It looks as if the Jewess Ivanka is now the “Salome” of the Trump administration. Just as Salome demanded the head of John the Baptist on a plate, Ivanka, please forgive the crudity, pussywhips Daddy Donald into bombing Syria. Nothing good will come of this, that’s for sure.
Perhaps the world would be better off, if we had a nuclear war. True the survivors would have to rebuild civilization, but at least there’d be no Judeo-Anglo-Saxon criminal race to worry about, also the Jewish problem would solved, permanently. Better dead than a slave of the Jews!
Typical jewish media crap. Blame the lone goyim for it. Blame the gentile “convert” . THIS WAS A HIT FOR LIKUD, NEOCON ZIONISTs and was far bigger than even daughter could maneuver. Once again, the jews pinning false flag on someone else to be scapegoat.
@ Felix
Jews are like cockroaches. Some would survive a nuclear war. Human cockroaches will be with us until the angels show up and toss them in the fire just before Jesus returns. In the meantime, we need to become Byzantines to flip the scenario and put them in their proper place, extremely subordinate.
Great Video:
“No one voted for this. No one voted for Donald Trump in order for him to engage in these kinds of senseless, insane military interventions…. Donald Trump now sounds exactly like George W. Bush… this is like The Invasion of the Body Snatchers…. Trump is playing with fire…. THIS REALLY MATTERS!… Trump is playing with fire. This is a red line Donald Trump has crossed… this is a betrayal of the meaning of his campaign… that was the meaning of his campaign and he ABSOLUTELY BETRAYED IT!…. This matters, because it proves that Donald Trump IS NOT IN CONTROL!… He is being controlled by neoconservative operatives…”
…
***Trump LIED… “BIGGLY “…and everybody KNOWZ it..!!” 🙂
Was my post with the video removed? Or is something wrong with the site?
Did I do something wrong or against the rules?
I believe this was Pat’s response to my video from early in the morning. And I believe he even put my name in it, as in “Great Video, Rich”.
What’s up?
Rich –
“What’s up?”
Ooooops…. 🙂
It is still there… on the previous article’s comment thread:
https://www.darkmoon.me/2017/sitrep-important-update-on-the-us-attack-on-syria/#comment-951242
Thank you, Pat.
I guess I’m getting confused in my old age.
G’day Pilgrims,
President Trump’s rhetoric about the latest terrorist organised False Flag ‘poison gas’ attack in Syria and the US missile attack said to be a response to it, needs to be considered in context and after full exposure of the facts. That context includes the fact that Judea Inc and the Deep State in the US, are determined to impeach and remove Trump from the US presidency or otherwise permanently eliminate him from life itself. He must therefore stoop to subterfuge to survive and carry out his mission.
For instance apart from needing to neutralize the narrative that the tentacles of Judea, Inc maintain in the US Congress and its judicial and political systems vis a vis Trump being a ‘puppet of Putin’, he has to disarm the dagger Judea, Inc uses to destroy its enemies by a thousand cuts using the charge of being an ‘anti-Shemite’ who ‘hates Jooz’ and wants to bring about another Hollerco$t. As stated in the ed note to the article: ‘In Israeli eyes, Trump’s Tomahawks correct the course of history’ – https://theuglytruth.wordpress.com/2017/04/08/in-israeli-eyes-trumps-tomahawks-correct-the-course-of-history/#more-171000
“The Siccari utilizing these daggers in cutting their enemies to pieces point to all sorts of circumstantial ‘evidence’ in proving this case, from things the target has said/done in the past to his/her associations.
This being the case, Trump–who has made it clear that he intends to use the muscle and might of the United States in bringing about a rational, lasting resolution to the Palestinian situation before some other player (such as Russia, Iran, etc) steps in and corners the market for themselves and thus reaps all the benefits, knows that one of the pressure points Netanyahu and his assassins will use in de-legitimizing any moves Trump makes in reining in the Jewish state will be Trump’s ‘weakness’ in dealing with Israel’s enemies, namely Syria. The fact that he has just launched almost 60 cruise missiles at the cost of about 80 million dollars at one of Israel’s oldest and most hated enemies–the Assyrians–takes the black magic out of the charge which Netanyahu and his people will undoubtedly use against Trump once he starts putting the screws to Israel over the creation of a Palestinian state. In Israel itself, where the bulk of the people are delusional and suffer from full-blown Jtosis and whose mob-mentality can be turned on and off like a light switch by demagogues such as Netanyahu, what will be achieved is that Israel–complaining that Trump is out to ‘destroy’ the Jewish state–will have a tough case to make in the aftermath of this latest bombing and by trying to make this case, will paint themselves as the clearly irrational player in all of it.
And make no mistake about it–Netanyahu and his people–despite smiling before the cameras and cheering the strikes–are seething underneath, because in this case, Trump has out-Jewed the Jews by taking away from them the baseball bat they intended to use in beating him to death–the charge of being a ‘Russian spy’.”
Clearly nothing is as it seems in this episode but if any Syrians were killed as a result of US missile impacts this elaborate ruse will still tend to reflect negatively on Trump despite its vital covert purposes.
As always, the publicly available information on this saga is deliberately conflicting and confusing. Arguably Trump has no intention of causing a direct conflict with Russia or Syria or their allies. Moreover, the warning given to the Russians and the largely symbolic damage actually inflicted by the US missiles evidences that he did not intend to damage Syria’s ability to defend itself from the West’s terrorist proxies.
One likely outcome is that the attack has ensured that Russia will arrange for Syria to becomes a “No Fly Zone” which will exclude the US and its Coalition, and Turkey. That would hasten the defeat of ISIS and of all the terrorists in Syria. If the US ceases to be able to fly air cover for the US military in Syria it will be unable to ensure their safety or that of their Kurdish allies. As the US military cannot fight effectively (and probably will not fight) without air cover, the result could well be that the US military will withdraw from Syria and the plan to assist the Kurds to evict ISIS from, and assume control of, Rakka will be aborted. That eviction function would then be left to the SAA and its allies. DITTO re Deir Ez-Zor and north eastern Syria generally. Syria could then become a unified, sovereign nation again and Trump could not be blamed for that outcome since it would be the result of the missile attack which the terrorists and all of their US and covert nation state supporters connived at and demanded.
The Pentagon already knew that Russia’s S400 air defence systems and its electronic jamming systems are totally lethal and that is almost certainly why the US “cleared” their missile assault with the Russians before it took place. The fact that a majority of the US missiles failed to reach their target combined with the fact that Russia has cancelled its co-operation and co-ordination agreement with the US Coalition AND has indicated that it will strengthen Syria’s air defences has placed the US military on notice that Syria’s air space is now out of bounds, ie Syria is now, de facto, a “No Fly Zone”.
No doubt all US Coalition allies ostensibly bombing ISIS, are equally aware of the lethality of Russia’s air defence systems and will not dare to overfly Syria without appropriate Syrian permission from now on. As an example, The Australia Prime Minister publicly emphasised on Australia TV after the bombing that Australian planes in the “Coalition” were not and would not be bombing Syrians alongside their US partners.
All in all, this much ballyhooed US “strike” appears to have been a ‘smoke and mirrors’ exercise which the Western mainstream media and Trump critics everywhere will be unable to admit now that they have publicly endorsed it so vehemently. And those who have criticised Trump for this missile attack may eventually have to revise their views of what actually occurred and why.
There are wheels within wheels in geo-politics Pilgrims, and God acts in mysterious ways.
Peace and Blessings,
Ron
*************
@ Ron Chapman
“That context includes the fact that Judea Inc and the Deep State in the US, are determined to impeach and remove Trump from the US presidency or otherwise permanently eliminate him from life itself. He must therefore stoop to subterfuge to survive and carry out his mission.”
Pure nonsense.
Ron –
I have always enjoyed your very appropriate comments.. This one is waaaay off for me:
“And make no mistake about it–Netanyahu and his people–despite smiling before the cameras and cheering the strikes–are seething underneath, because in this case, Trump has out-Jewed the Jews by taking away from them the baseball bat they intended to use in beating him to death–the charge of being a ‘Russian spy’.”
The facts are… They ALL are “YUGE” buddies.. FOR DECADES..!! …. “And everybody knowz it..!!” 🙂
SEE:
Netanyahu has long been a friend of the Kushners, and particularly Jared’s dad, Charles Kushner, a major donor to pro-Israel and Jewish causes. One time, Kantor reports – she doesn’t specify when – Jared gave up his bed and moved to the basement so Netanyahu could spend the night at their home in Livingston, New Jersey.
Politico and The Washington Post also shared inside reporting about Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, and the Times joined the Post in fleshing out the profile of Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and frequent opening act.
http://www.jpost.com/American-Politics/When-Netanyahu-slept-at-the-Kushners-and-other-media-tales-of-Trumps-Jewish-confidantes-481486
** Jared’s dad still looms large in his life. As close as he is to Ivanka’s dad, Jared remains his own father’s son.
**Charles Kushner joined the meeting in September of Netanyahu, Trump and Jared Kushner, the Times reported.
One of my sons reported to me that Stephen Miller got his start by standing up against the liberal school districts he was a part of while growing up. Among other initiatives he wanted to make sure they would still say the Pledge of Allegiance. Among other things, as part of his Neo Con activism, he also began a correspondence with David Horowitz.
‘Nuff Said.
Blah blah blah. Justify Trumps sell out, how he had to appease AIPAC & Co. why didnt he tweet that it was PHOSGENE stockpiled by ISIS in IDLIB- the truth?? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pO5BT7AZLqM He’s never hesitated to tweet before. Not buying any of that crap. Whole thing was a set up FALSE FLAG and THAT is what he should have exposed- not bombed and pretended the MSM fake news was true. TRUMP PIMP is nothing but a zio-castrated Hillary in high heels.
calm
the political world tricky
words are slippery
and what seen goes below surface
hang in there
this is a long road
with many devils
meant to add this to previous comment
anyway
a 3 mill/5 mill strong march/stompin on dc
would work wonders
surround the many devil dens
and shake
ask mike morel, clapper, comey, brennan, ilk
“wanna come out and play”
beats cryin into weak beer
*** STAR COMMENT FROM TROJ ***
Americans who volunteer for the armed forces now are really brain-dead. Though if the Wars in the Middle East result in going to War against Iran AND Russia AND maybe even China, Uncle Sam will REVIVE the Draft — and this time, American women will be drafted also and will find themselves on The Front Lines! LOL 🙂
Yeah right, America’s modern day population of very spoiled white and black and hispanic brats with a bloated sense of entitlement, the mixed-race third world newly arrived immigrants with chips on their shoulders against America, women commanders, gay/lesbian commanders, transgendered commanders, aggrieved AFRICAN-American commanders, even Muslim commanders, the Muslims in Uncle Sam’s military, American pot-heads and meth heads, they are all sure going to defeat the Russians, the Iranians, and the Chinese!
WE won WW1 and WW2 and by golly WE will WIN World War Three!!!
Here we got the jews who attacked us on 9/11! And here we got the Saudi Arabians who attacked us on 9/11! And here we got our own government in Washington who attacked us on 9/11!
Heck, how can OUR SIDE possibly lose?!? 😉
As I’ve said before, I believe that the Jews have a spiritual “need” to confront powerful, independent, Christian Russia. They are compelled to do so by the spiritual force of evil which consumes them; i.e., “bad” must try to destroy “good”. There is no reasonable “worldly” explanation for the “madness” that we see happening.
I believe that Obama and his handlers tried to start a war with Russia but it just didn’t happen. The bait was put out but Vladimir Putin didn’t take it.
The Jews were in big trouble. Their agenda was on the rocks. What do they do now? Enter deus ex machina, the Chumpster fraudster. And the scam worked as planned.
Ever since his inauguration, he’s been working methodically and relentlessly to reverse himself on the most important issues of Syria and Russia, to build hatred, enmity and distrust, dashing the hopes of his supporters and the Russian government. He obviously seeks world war for his Satanic Jewish handlers.
That some people can’t see by now that Trump’s whole candidacy was a carefully planned scam from the beginning just blows me away.
BTW if the following linked article is correct, Chumpster and his handlers are taking the anti-Russian rhetoric up another notch.
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=149826
What is amazing to me is that all you brilliant pundits, unlike the ignorant and ill informed American public, didn’t see this coming. From the start the MSM painted the backdrop of Trump being a populist Candidate, a political outsider and you all didn’t say a word. You either bought it without blinking a eye or or saw this coming and said nothing. As for the public, come on, grow up. You don’t get to be elected President unless you are a “made man” and will serve the powers that be. Remember Obama was elected much the same way offering change. We all know how that went. It is all political theater. Fool me once…
Although Trump was obviously ill-advised to call for a strike against Assad, one has to take into account the actual damages relative to initiating “war” with a first-strike. Compared to, say, Pearl Harbor, it was a benign strike for such a power as the United States Navy could realistically impose – which makes it a “show”. The ‘why’ is, still, yet to become evident. (It seems it could be an overture to Armageddon, which will be a culmination of events spiraling out of control. Unintended consequences…)
@ Gilbert
I think one has to take into account not only the “actual damages”, but also what could’ve happened; i.e., what risks were taken.
When you shoot 59 missiles at a country, each one with a 1000 lb. warhead or something like that, chances are you’re going to hurt and kill some people; people who never did anything to deserve the death sentence that Chumpster imposed.
How did Chumpster know that he wouldn’t inadvertently kill some Russians in the process? He didn’t.
Or how did he know that some Syrian and/or Russian officers might not retaliate (on their own), say out of anger, without consulting their chain of command? He didn’t. Or how did he know that merely by deploying U.S. military assets in and around Syria he wasn’t setting his cannon fodder up for a false-flag attack by the Jews or their proxies? He doesn’t. The facts demonstrate that he simply doesn’t care.
Chumpster’s little “show” and continued hostile presence in Syria could easily turn into WW3, and I submit that Chumpster and his handlers don’t care because that’s the outcome that they ultimately want.
Harold –
Trump and his cohorts are seekers of “limited war” – not “WWIII”. A limited war is boundry-bound, and focuses on specific political goals. My biggest concern is that the responsible idiots will cause escalation to an unmanageable event – which IS “world war”. The prophecy of Armageddon comes to mind…
The venue is certainly compatable with the prophecy!
@ Gilbert
“Trump and his cohorts are seekers of “limited war” – not “WWIII”.”
I have to disagree. That’s just a bare assertion, and under the circumstances, not a very well founded one, IMO. Rather, what they seek is complete world domination and control OR BUST, as I see it.
Russia is a major military power with a massive nuclear arsenal. In my view you don’t assemble an invasion force on Russia’s borders, put a seriously destabilizing first strike missile system on Russia’s borders, insult and demonize the Russian president, geopolitically bitch-slap Russia and the Russian president every chance you get, attack Russia’s allies, etc., etc., etc., if you merely want “limited war”.
Jews are destroyers. If they can’t have the whole world, then there’ll be no [recognizable] world, IMO.
“We Jews, we, the destroyers, will remain the destroyers forever. NOTHING that you will do will meet our needs and demands. We will forever destroy, because we need a world of our own, a God-world, which it is not in your nature to build.” (Maurice Samuel, “You Gentiles” p.155)
lobro, et al
Let’s put it this way
The warmongers, whose ideal is for them to have Trump’s ear EXCLUSIVELY, are being thwarted because his presidency was totally unexpected. Had Hellary been in office she woulda been putty in their hands, and NO WAY would their have been such deference shown to the Russians upon the attack on the Syrian airfields. The bear woulda been poked and prodded, and his ROAR woulda been GENUINE – AS INTENDED by the hoaxers*
Curses foiled again!
Now, Tillerson and Putin can get down to bizness where I think the end game is to as gingerly as possible remove Assad in changing the gameboard to end Syria’s civil war and drive out ISIS in the process.
I still think the parallel to 1939 Poland in engineering some form of partitioning is in play, AS intended by the “protocolian steering committee”. The difference however is with what was NOT intended, which is the resultant lack of animosity between the U.S. and Russia in the plan for creating this deja-vu scenario.
But what I believe to be the present nature of the U.S. – Russia relationship is what the
“protocoliat” has to work with in their incessant attempts at manipulation, and they hate it as much as they do Putin’s unexpected show of strength when they dropped the ball after the Soviet system was collapsed.
With Trump = DETENTE (“de-tensify”)
With Hellary = “INTENTE” (in-tensify)
*Note the date of the alleged gas attack – April 6, 1917 – 100 years TO THE DAY of the U.S. Congress declaring war on Germany. Note also the timing of the St. Petersburg subway bombing and how closely it was timed to the 100th year anniversary of the uprising in then-named Petrograd, which immediately led to the abdication of Czar Nicholas II.
These cretins lerv their time-frames, but their BLUSTER is showing signs of losing its LUSTER.
I’ve learned in life to NEVER trust a freemason . Good never needs secrecy , only EVIL does . As far as the American people are concerned , all those in power are nothing but a stick in a golf course , they serve nothing but to point to the deep state hole to which every political golfer has to aim .
Best comment on here. This is the core of the issue. Masonry is ZIONISM for the cattle Goyim. The Useless idiots whom the zionists annoint to satrap power. Saddam, Lenin, Mao, Stalin and most African / M.E leaders join this as the vetting for thrones. Ultimate winners? Israel, who is “Chosen” to rule the world according to their own ‘The Plan of the Ages. ‘
These bastards are the scourge of the planet, and have been for centuries. Pizzagate pedophilia m.o. keeps any defectors in line.
I am happy that I am at least one of only a few persons in this godforsaken land who had no use for Drumpf right from the get-go. What a way to be proven right, though.
I am wondering how this ghastly creature passing for a president is going to respond to the bombing of churches in Egypt during services on Palm Sunday morning. 37 dead.
Oh, well. The bad guys (ISIS claimed responsibility) didn’t use chemical weapons. All’s well in the world, God’s in his heaven, blah blah
Another case of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, indeed! His demeanor has changed as well as the content and delivery of his speeches. Surely, a different Trump than before.
It sounds generous or unbiased to sway towards the belief that Trump, though with the extreme wealth seen among elitist illuminati, was for real; then caved-in (temporarily?) due to him being in over his head in political war games he never dreamed were reality.
Matthew 10:36 And a man’s foes [SHALL BE] they of his own household.
10:37 He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me: and he that loveth son or daughter (or anyone or anything) more than me is not worthy of me.
10:38 And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me. http://JAHTruth.net/kofkad.htm
I Hope all my friends understand me on this…
I’m Disapointed as Hell…
There is a Code , A Code of Honor I “try” to live by..
Truth,for God and Love of the Constitutional Republic
We Elected a President for God Sake. Not a Dictator.!
The President Must,Present his Case to Congress ,and the American People.
We Need US, AND World Support. on This..
Show me the Proof, ..Hell Show the World at the UN.!!
Show Congress , and all Americans ..99.9% Proof.. Assad Gassed the Children..
Why We must send our Children to Fight and Die.!
Mr President… ?
I Pray and Fight for our Constitutional Republic every Day..
God Help Us… God Bless America..
@ Capt-Dax…
As a threshold issue before we get to the “proof” that Assad gassed anybody, what I want to know is: Whence comes Chumpster’s legal (and moral) authority to intervene into the domestic affairs of a sovereign nation and to commit acts of aggressive war against that nation?
Harold –
“Whence comes Chumpster’s legal (and moral) authority to intervene into the domestic affairs of a sovereign nation and to commit acts of aggressive war against that nation?”
From – – The Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF)
The arrogant Pharisee-Jew agents, like the Buffoon, stretch the AUMF of 2001…. to include whatever they wish.
“Give em an inch….”
The AUMF has also been cited by numerous US officials and dupes as justification for continuing US military actions ALL OVER THE WORLD..!!. Often the phrases “Al-Qaeda and associated forces” or “affiliated forces” have been used by these officials.
**FUTURE ACTS is the excuse.
Text of the AUMF
Preamble
Joint Resolution
To authorize the use of United States Armed Forces against those responsible for the recent attacks launched against the United States.
Whereas, on September 11, 2001, acts of treacherous violence were committed against the United States and its citizens; and
Whereas, such acts render it both necessary and appropriate that the United States exercise its rights to self-defense and to protect United States citizens both at home and abroad; and
Whereas, in light of the threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States posed by these grave acts of violence; and
Whereas, such acts continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States; and
Whereas, the President has authority under the Constitution to take action to deter and prevent acts of international terrorism against the United States: Now, therefore, be it
Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled,
Section 1 – Short Title
This joint resolution may be cited as the ‘Authorization for Use of Military Force’.
Section 2 – Authorization For Use of United States Armed Forces
(a) IN GENERAL- That the President is authorized to use all necessary and appropriate force against those nations, organizations, or persons he determines planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, or harbored such organizations or persons, in order to prevent any – **FUTURE ACTS – of international terrorism against the United States by such nations, organizations or persons.
(b) War Powers Resolution Requirements-
(1) SPECIFIC STATUTORY AUTHORIZATION- Consistent with section 8(a)(1) of the War Powers Resolution, the Congress declares that this section is intended to constitute specific statutory authorization within the meaning of section 5(b) of the War Powers Resolution.
(2) APPLICABILITY OF OTHER REQUIREMENTS- Nothing in this resolution supersedes any requirement of the War Powers Resolution.
Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Vice President of the United States and
President of the Senate.
@ Pat
Obviously not. I don’t even think team Chumpster is trying to hide behind that. By its own plain language it doesn’t apply. And it surely doesn’t take precedence over the UN charter or the constitution.
Nice try though.
Harold –
It is not a “nice try” on my part. I haven’t ordered an attack on ANY country since, at least…. ohh.. 1973. 🙂
I am telling you what the criminals use for justification.
SCOTUS will sort it out in favor of Pharisee-Jew Bankers in London…!!
It would be more “obvious” to you if you were a Pharisee-Jew criminal.. supported by the Buffoon.. 🙂
There is no moral nor logical justification for Drumpf’s attack on Syria…unless of course Drumpf is working for someone else; working towards a different set of goals that have nothing at all to do with the strategic interests of the US Empire.
If the Western political systems are completely controlled by the JWO then ALL candidates are controlled opposition by default. Thus there was no freak election result. If, if, if.
The other day I was out talking to some typical small town American acquaintances, and I brought up the subject of Chumpster apparently trying to start WW3 by attacking Syria.
I got responses like: “[w]ell it’s about time we got a president with some b@lls”, “they deserve it” and “Russia will never fight back, we’re too powerful”, etc., etc., etc.
How is it possible to have a meaningful conversation with people who worship the state? It isn’t, so I just walked away.
As much as I despise Chumpster and his Jewish handlers and hold them responsible for their heinous crimes, I always come back to the question: Where do our masters get all the people who are willing to deploy to their illegal, immoral wars of aggression and carry out their agenda for mass murder? Where do they find people to work on an assembly line at places like General Atomics, Boeing, Lockheed-Martin, Raytheon, etc., making the missiles and bombs that they know will become murder weapons?
And I always come back to the same conclusion: none of this madness would be happening if not for the benighted masses of stupid, feckless and morally incompetent “Americans” without whose moral support and cooperation none of it would be possible.
Harold –
“Where do they find people to work on an assembly line at places like General Atomics, Boeing, Lockheed-Martin, Raytheon, etc., making the missiles and bombs that they know will become murder weapons?”
India – China – Mexico – Brazil – Ukraine – Vietnam – Israel… etc… for CHEAP LABOR…
Another cheap labor place is… RUSSIA…!! 🙂
…
Alexis Rodzianko, is the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia.
There are over 600 member companies.
Like these:
Boeing
GE
GM
Halliburton
Caterpillar
Cisco Systems
Fluor
Honeywell
IBM
Johnson Controls International
Motorola Solutions
RAND Corporation
List:
http://www.amcham.ru/eng/membership_list
The American Chamber of Commerce speaks for American business committed to Russia on trade, investment and competitiveness issues.
–AmCham President & CEO–
http://www.amcham.ru/eng/presedent
Alexis Rodzianko
Alexis Rodzianko, President and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, came to this role after three decades as a banker in New York and Moscow. He held senior positions in IFC Metropol, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan in Moscow from 1995 through 2013. Previously he was a senior banker at Chemical Bank in New York in the Emerging Markets business of the bank.
He serves as an independent Director of SKB Bank in Russia and is a member of the Board of Centurion Capital (a Russian microfinance company).
Before receiving his MBA from Columbia University in 1980, he served as interpreter at the SALT II negotiations in Geneva. He is a 1973 graduate of Dartmouth College. A fluent Russian speaker, he owns the Moscow Polo Club and represents Russia at the International Polo Federation (FIP). He is married and lives in Moscow with his wife Inna.
Unfortunately most people are still brainwashed or deliberately engage in self-censorship. Even these chunks of text can and will be used against us. Dangerous times. Jew World Order.
The goyim masses don’t care by who they are led as sheeps as long as they are led, even to hell.
They willingly and deliberately don’t want to know the facts/situation.
The goyim masses don’t read Darkmoon.me and other similar sites/information.
HAROLD SMITH…
Where do they find people to work…?
When you face running out of dollars on Tuesday and the family needs diapers and food till Friday, when the cockroaches scurry across the floor and your neighbors in the apartment next door sell crack all night and the noise never stops, when your kids in elementary school are the only whites in sight….. you’d work for Raytheon too in order to get out of those hells. That doesn’t make it right. In fact, you sell your own soul for the sake of your family. You justify it. That is America today.
Some in America live high. Others don’t. God have mercy.
@ S.W.
Actually I wouldn’t work for Raytheon or any other “defense” contractor under any circumstances. I’ve both quit and turned down relatively high-paying “defense” related jobs, because nowadays those jobs are nothing but Jew dirty work, IMO. I would rather push carts at Wal-Mart than prostitute myself.
Jared Kushner is being advised by no other than Henry Kissinger. That means that Kissinger indirectly advises Trump. A worse scenario is hardly imaginable.
Source : The New York Times, April 5, 2017 : Jared Kushner, Man of Steel.
The article also gives a glimpse into Trump’s chaotic administrative incompetence.
-The word in the Arab street-
I am not a snitch nor am I an informer, Tupac and the streets taught me that a snitch deserves the worse of punishments…
I only inform and share what the word in the Arab street is, this way those who think that their twisted conspiracy theories are correct will find out that no one cares about their schizophrenia, and maybe finally figure out that they
ARE
INCORRECTUS !
Ninety two percent of arabs i spoke to since the attack agree with me on the following brain storming:
1- things wont get better in Syria for a very long time because
a-if Assad survives and stays no one will forvige him and shit will go on because syria is 90 percent sunni muslims and most the dead are sunni muslims and most of them are tribal laws abiding citizens, meaning that blood is paid with blood and its just too damned late to issue a “atwa” (not fatwa but “atwa”) a proccess that is followed later by a “sulha”..
b- if assad dies from a sickness -he has been so sick for a while he looks like he is smoking crack but it isnt crack that makes hin look like that, its the paranoia which is actually what you get from smoking crack- you dont eat you dont sleep and you keep looking out the window- it will kill you…
if he dies or gets killed, who will fill and how is this vacuum gonna be filled? will the new coalition of opposition parties -which will not include “the State” (which is what people now calls the Islamic State) nor will it include al qaeda affiliates-
will it have to appease those two, and will the new goverment be also forced by the international community to appease Israel, turkey and jordan?.
hard to accomodate both sides demands!
3-what arabs…
and i dont say “only muslims” because aside from the fact that there is a large number of Sunni Islam (68.4%)
There is also…
Shia Islam (3.2%)
Alawism (11.3%)
Druze (3.2%)
Nusairism (1.3%)
Alevism (0.7%)
Yazedism (0.2%)
Christianity (11.2%), Ismailians, turkmen (sunni) Kurds (sunni) etc who are Syrians too and they too should express themselves democratically-
…are saying is that this move by mr Trump will be remembered as the factor that lit the match that started the process of the downfall of -not just assad – but the war.
Yes, he mr Trump screamed…
“Enough is enough!”
thats the word in the arab street and it matters because Syria is an Arab country it isnt Persian it isnt Russian it isnt European it isnt in Hawai
ITS AN ARAB COUNTRY
————————————————————————
and now for the joke of the day
Russia and the U.S. and England and France and Iran call all this
THE WAR ON TERROR
hahahahahaha
:):)
🙁
What Arab street? Is the street in Syria? Where do you live? I read just the opposite, that Assad has huge support from the Syrian population, which might help explain the strong fighting spirit of his army which is fighting terrorists which have come to attack Syria from across the middle east. Of course if you (including a Syrian) get your news from the New York Times or another western newspaper, you will here how awful Assad is – we know that.
These Syrians appear to like their president and the first lady –
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and First Lady Asma al-Assad visiting Christian Church.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yp-8eAPwf8I
Peter, that commenter is most probably a Zionist troll. For example, his fascination with sectarian divisions in Syria is one big red flag. Syrians are Syrians first and foremost. Unfortunately some prominent armed Syrian Kurdish groups are most probably working towards Zionists goals in their country, primarily partition.
Beware sympathy for the Devil…I mean the Kurds. Yes, I’m trolling any Syrian Kurdish Sympathizers hiding on Darkmoon. You know who you are…and we know the Zionist end game.
I am in grief over this action by Trump. I wrote an e-mail to the White House yesterday expressing that grief. I hope Trump got millions of e-mails. He did betray us because he promised to focus on America not Israel.. Why Israel someone might ask. Well… who has always been quick to blame Assad for the other gas attack that was not Assad. I wish Trump had been paying sufficient attention to realize that this might have been a false flag. And I agree it was the pip squeak of a son-in-law that set him up for this failure. I hope that Jarred loses all of his George Soros funded businesses and ends up having to go to work for his three kids and his wife in some corporate slave factory. They banned Banning… who more or less represented the alternative population. And the mainstream conventional assholes (sorry) who like the New York Times and the L.A. Times and the others like them who are laughing and laughing at us all because now they have won, and it is Trumps fault. Now they can keep raking in the money from Big Pharma while they permanently maim the lives of infants by injecting them with aluminum that goes to the brain and changes the DNA on the first day of birth…. Now they win. They win because Trump fell for the Israeli bamboozle or maybe as this guy says he knew all along he was going to fall for the Israeli bamboozle. Only Jews (my husband included unfortunately ) who believe that Israel is innocent of all, that every false flag is in fact a real deal terrorist attack (come on…) look at something like this gas attack and see it as well….Etc.
I can’t even finish the sentence because there is too much wrong… another country… a severe infringement on Syrian national sovereignty. The only think he can do to right this evil action is to go to Assad and apologize. And then Apologize to the international community for setting such an egregious example of how the U.S. should behave. God save us on this Palm Sunday…
I so feel it for those of you waking up to the reality some of us have been living with from, well time immemorial.
Wait till your inner eyes adjust to a new reality where up is down and down is up no matter what side of the coin you flip.
I will be back in the meantime try to see if there is a dustbin or rather skip for the negativity in your individual lives. Too much missplaced negs are such party poopers.
Oh no, EYESSPY, there is an up and there is a down.
There is a right and a wrong.
To say otherwise is to negate beauty, love, and elegance in action.
More Christians in the Middle East killed today, Christian Palm Sunday, this time in Egypt. Us Americans have a government that bankrolls, arms, and in every way supports, the Muslim Brotherhood and all the other islamic Jihadist groups, and ZOG wants to bring large numbers of Muslim Brotherhood into the USA, as if there isn’t enough Muslim Brotherhood in the U.S. as it is. That is why I’m opposed to Muslim immigration, NOT because they’re Muslims per se, but because ZOG wants to bring into the United States the Muslims ZOG istelf has radicalized, bankrolls, arms, and in every way supports, and wants them to wage Islamic Jihad, even in the United States. The Muslims who want no part of Islamic Jihad are not the ones ZOG is bringing into the United States. And ZOG won’t provide any refuge to the Christians in the Middle East, even though it’s the Christians in the Middle East who are being specifically targeted for Genocide . The Christians of the Middle East are NOT allowed to immigrate to the United States, they can not file for “war refugee” status, or they can file for “war refugee” status but it does them no good, they get turned-down. ZOG is totally disgusting to-the-core and lots of lawmakers in Washington have ALOT of blood on their hands. I don’t know how they live with themselves and how they can bear to look at themselves in the mirror.
I’ve never been a big fan of Trump’s, but I did support him as “the lesser evil”, given he’d at least be less likely to bomb Syria than the warmongering terrorist Hitlery Clinton.
He certainly lost that. I still don’t think my “lesser evil” choice was necessarily a wrong one (guess who is cheering him on from the other side of the aisle? Right, that’s none other than Hitlery), but even if he is the slightly lesser one, he is now officially a warmonger and war criminal and should face consequences.
Let’s put Trump and his best buddy Hitlery in a tiny little cell, lock them up and throw away the key.
There is no “lesser of two evils”. My goodness. This is called Gandalf syndrome — our inability to comprehend how evil, evil is.
“Who would have thought that, two thousand years later, an alien race from Khazaria would have ensconced themselves in the land where Jesus lived and pass themselves of as the rightful owners of that land?”
Ah…the Khazarian red herring. Arthur Koestler in his best-selling book, The Thirteenth Tribe, via careful research and historic documentation, emphasizes what he claims is a hidden truth and seeks to expose a cruel hoax imposed upon the world by global, organized Jewry as they claim “anti-semitism” whenever their hideous crimes against humanity, against Life itself, are exposed. They are not, according to Koestler, Jews nor are they Semites. They are more accurately a psychopathic, criminal, indeed satanic consortium intent on complete control of the planet.
According to Koestler few understand that easily 95% of those now claiming to be Jews are not in the least Semites, are not in any way descended from Abraham, of those who followed Moses out of oppression in Egypt 3,500 years ago as “God’s Chosen People”. Rather, he claims, they are descended of Khazars, of the Ashkenazim, of brutal, warring tribes who ruled a tribal kingdom bordering what are now the Black and Caspian Seas. Fifteen centuries ago they followed their King Bulan for reasons of political and economic expediency and converted to Judaism to hide their satanic practices which included then, as now, preying upon the rest of humanity.
Yet I must add to the above, additional information which indicates Koestler’s book was intended to initiate yet another Jewish hoax. Koestler’s official biography, written by Michael Scammell, specifically quotes him on why he wrote The Thirteenth Tribe:
“His argument was that if he could persuade people that a non-Jewish ‘Khazar’ heritage formed the basis of modern Jews, then this would be a weapon against European racially-based anti-Semitism. ‘Should this theory be confirmed, the term ‘anti-Semitism’ would become void of meaning,’ he said. According to Scammell, Koestler told French biologist Pierre Debray-Ritzen he ‘was convinced that if he could prove that the bulk of Eastern European Jews were descended from the Khazars, the racial basis for anti-Semitism would be removed and anti-Semitism itself could disappear.’” – Scammell, Michael. Koestler: The Literary and Political Odyssey of a Twentieth-Century Skeptic, Random House, 2009 . My research of this Ashkenazi/Sephardi red herring confirms the Edomite Jewish lineage of both the Ashkenazim and the Sephardim.
What of the other 5% of those who claim to be God’s Chosen? These are the Sephardic Jews, descended of the Middle Eastern Jew, and from this segment of Judaism, Zionism emerged. Theodor Herzl published The Jewish State in 1896, and in August 1897 convened and chaired the first international Zionist conference in Basel, Switzerland. “Herzl came from an assimilated Sephardic/Ashkenazic family that had lived in Hungary for several generations. At least several decades before Herzl’s ideas appeared, another Sephardic Jew, Rabbi Judah Alkalai, of Serbian descent, advocated that a Zionist organization be established in order to negotiate with western powers.” – Arthur Topham, Radical Press. Zionism, simply described, is the political expression of Judaism.
That Zionism emerged from the tiny portion of global Jewry perhaps able to lay claim to a thread of genuine semitic lineage emphasizes that Judaism had been subverted long before the Khazar/Ashkenazi wolves reunited with their Sephardic tribesmen under the deceptively useful Judaic sheepskin. Almost eight centuries earlier Christ’s apostle John records in Revelation 2:9, speaking of the Edomite/Sephardic Jews, “I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.” … “Luther connects the Jews with those who betrayed Moses: ‘Of such are the remaining dregs of the Jews, of whom Moses knows nothing: they also know nothing of him, for they do not keep one passage in Moses. This reminds one of the constantly recurring charges of Christ that the Pharisees violated and nullified the laws of Moses, such as: ‘The Scribes and Pharisees sit in Moses seat. (Matt:23:2) In other words, they occupy his throne giving forth as Mosaic Law, their own foul permissions which they attribute to ‘Oral’ laws Moses handed down to their group, unknown to the rest of the world.’ ” – The Plot Against Christianity, Elizabeth Dilling.
From http://www.davidduke.com “It is common to hear people blame Jewish racism and tribalism on the Ashkenazim. But the truth is that Sephardics wrote the extremely racist Talmud. The truth is that Israel is 45 percent Sephardic and 55 percent Ashkenazi. They all share a genetic subset of Jewishness, with some difference from upward of 2,000 years of separation, however there is a lot of evidence of intermarriage between these Jewish groups over the same period.
In terms of world Jewry, both Ashkenazi and Sephardi are in every major Jewish organization, together. No people on earth are more networked, and more tribalist with more organizations working for what they see as Jewish interests, the Jewish agenda and against assimilation with Gentiles.
The Sephardim in Israel are generally even more racist and extreme than the Ashekenazi and one can just look at the anti-Gentile pronouncements of the head Sephardic rabbis to document this.
They see it as an advantage for the Gentile world to see Jews as simply a segment of [worldwide Jewry] such as Ashkenazi [or Zionist] rather than understanding that Jews are united in their organizations and agenda across the world, and these organizations are both Sephardic and Ashkenazi.”
the word “Jew” doesn’t enter the lexicon until the 1700’s.
the TALMUD isn’t written until the 6th century AD.
the issue (((John 8:44))) is when did the children of Israel
– Gen. 49 & Deut. 32 & 33 – turn into the Jesus hating proselytes
to TALMUDIC JUDAISM.
http://israelect.com/reference/Willie-Martin/
No Dallas Cowboys at the Alamo
No (((JEWS))) in the old testament…
the issue is the Truth & who controls the money !!!
No one on Earth HAS to be a “JEW” !!!
Correct Anthony –
PUTIN NEEDS $$$$$ BADLY…!!!
PC ROBERTS ADMITS….
“It seems Russia is more interested in US dollars and “cooperation with Washington” than in national survival.”
“Little wonder the neoconservatives believe that Putin will acquiesce in Russia’s demise at Washington’s hands.”
“Washington’s New World Order of tyranny toward all seems safely on course. Russia is enabling Washington’s dominance by putting Washington’s spy satellites in space for Washington.”
http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/04/01/russian-government-insouciant/
Tillerson should pound his shoe on the table at the conference and shout to PUTIN, “WE will bury YOU..!!”
Like this: 🙂
https://youtu.be/l4JhyHz3M5U?t=13
Americans hid under desks…!! He did not bury me..!! 🙂
Except that DNA studies have backed up Koestler theory 100%. Not only genetically but linguistically. Khazaria Kingdom roots extended also into Turkey. Some Hebrew jewish scholars have been verifying this for years. Of course, not a word in press. disappeared as they say, like Solzhenitsyn’s work “200 Years Together”. Documents where the Pharisee-Sabbatean-Khazar-Ashkenazi- Zionist Polish jews got their start, and genesis of their fight w/ the Rus, Russia. Among other taboo truths. Looking for prophecy fulfilled? Khazars right here Rev 2:9 and Rev 3:9. But The Deceived Elect refuse to look at it.
Ahh, the synagogue and their D.C. Judas Class! Pray for 10 plagues times 10 on their foul countenance. A true pariah for mankind. Let us not forget their precious “Judas Class” when the time comes.
ISIS is USUS (U.K., U.S., MI6, CIA, SAUDI ARABIA, & Greater-Rothschild-Israel, est. 1948, in sunny, historic PALESTINE, & Mossad). Follow the money. It leads you to the Rothchilds. To open the door of TRUTH, AND COMPREHENSION, all you need is the proper key, and all will be revealed, as never before.
The Path to Total Dictatorship: America’s Shadow Government & Its Silent Coup
http://sgtreport.com/2017/04/the-path-to-total-dictatorship-americas-shadow-government-its-silent-coup/
Read the comments. Follow the links.
(((They))) are/were not numerous enough to get (((him))) elected. So, they pretended to hate him and you rose to the bait, loved him and elected him for them. Now that you discover(ed) to whom he swore (I still hope not) allegiance, you are deserting him, giving him back where he always belonged.
“Welcome back Prodigal Son😂 “!
Sean –
You know…. from what you wrote before…
The (S)election was rigged..!!
The voters had NO say in it at all..!! 🙂
We KNOW….. the vote WAS being rigged by contractors.
Here’s a new way…. admitted ‘techno-fraud.’
Votes are being counted as fractions instead of as whole numbers
by Jon Rappoport
August 1, 2016
https://jonrappoport.wordpress.com/2016/08/01/us-election-shocker-is-this-how-the-vote-will-be-rigged/
As we know, there are a number of ways to rig an election.
Bev Harris, at blackboxvoting.org, is exploring a specific “cheat sheet” that has vast implications for the Trump vs. Hillary contest.
It’s a vote-counting system called GEMS.
Here are key Harris quotes. They’re all shockers:
“Our testing [of GEMS] shows that one vote can be counted 25 times, another only one one-thousandth of a time, effectively converting some votes to zero.”
“This report summarizes the results of our review of the GEMS election management system, which counts approximately 25 percent of all votes in the United States. The results of this study demonstrate that a fractional vote feature is embedded in each GEMS application which can be used to invisibly, yet radically, alter election outcomes by pre-setting desired vote percentages to redistribute votes.”
“This tampering is not visible to election observers, even if they are standing in the room and watching the computer.”
“Use of the decimalized vote feature is unlikely to be detected by auditing or canvass procedures, and can be applied across large jurisdictions in less than 60 seconds.”
“GEMS vote-counting systems are and have been operated under five trade names: Global Election Systems, Diebold Election Systems, Premier Election Systems, Dominion Voting Systems, and Election Systems & Software, in addition to a number of private regional subcontractors. At the time of this writing, this system is used statewide in Alaska, Connecticut, Georgia, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Utah and Vermont, and for counties in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. It is also used in CANADA.”
……
Vote Fraud – Diebold Whistleblower Speaks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhfsxsMhv8w
Tavistock played us like fiddles. Used same reverse psychology to get the Fed Reserve Act passed in 1913. The press lambasted the Fed draft so bad, folks began to support it, thinking it would flout the bankers. Tavistock/ DOD provided The Don w/ talking points of populist rage to pound on and he did. Didnt he even say to appointee about “Drain the Swamp”- “I m elected, I dont need that anymore”? then installed more Goldman Sachs creeps than Hillary had.. He was wound up by his handlers, turned loose, with public adulation via rally speeches battery powering his narcissism. Last laugh…
a)
Seems no-one remember mr Trump’s poetry reading with something like
“You knew I was a snake and you took me in” ….
oh, how people were shocked that he could speak so badly of poor hardworking innocent immigrants, tut tut. Well you all took him in with your four yearly plenitude of wee the peoplic sovereign power, and he took you all in, apparently surprisingly effectively .
Great is the vexation and surprise – it isn’t exactly as if there had been no warning label on the rat poison tin.
b)
And how brilliantly it is working. so many foaming with rage, the naughty kazars, mossad, and Henry K in charge again via the pussy whipperess and the various devious agents etc.
How conspirative and dark it all seems, but in fact it’s a surprisingly simple, open, hidden in plain sight scheme…. just funny that so few seem to catch on, or is this all part of the famous con”troll”ed opposition smokescreening powwow here ? How long before the idea of kicking them out gets around?…. which is almost certainly the medium term object of the exercise (within a generation, say, perhaps less), and what is planned for the region increasingly chaotic, in need of occupation/governance, being left by 100s of 1000s….to raise animosity in points west…all good for garrisoning the lebensraum of the ostgebiet.
A sort of Bre’r Rabbitty kind of thing if I remember right .
The moral being: greater or lesser evil is not the question, and turds being not only unpolishable, but similarly pointed at both ends, somewhat more urgent and original thinking is sorely needed..
i think john c. has the right idea about the donald. he has no idea what he’s into with these people. but he’s still got his ego.
trump just had his bay of pigs episode, while he’s still green. this missile hit was another
maccain mossad false flag deal. only instead of not falling for it like
jfk – trump bit on it.
trump’s staffers are being weeded out one by one. things not looking good. the’ll get him too in time.
trump is hip to fake news. has he ever thought of fake intelligence?
the cia considers itself to be running things. it was ill conceived in the first place and its real motives are nothing like what the american people think.
anybody walking into the white house has to have it through his head that the intelligence community is full of operatives who will manipulate him. and it would take a hell of a man to put that whole pentagon complex into its place, which is beneath the office of the presidency.
jfk was that guy. right now it looks like trump is just a tin soldier.
or he just doesn’t understand the game he’s into with his own people; that he is in a den of lions and hyenas who’s information should not be automatically trusted.
were trump the real deal he would have arrested all the yisrayli double-agent neocon traitors right off the bat, including mccain and graham, shumer and fienstien. they could probably all go out on the big pizzagate pedophile paddy wagon anyway.
notice how that whole pedophile scandal is quickly forgotten in the press of events.
yet, he has to be aware there were traitorous elements in the cia that fed the rumor about the russians hacking the election in his favor to the media.
quite possibly trump understands the whole episode is a false flag event designed to influence the bigger picture.
and they have to rotate that tomahawk stock anyway.
and america is getting back big into the manufacturing business, where there’s no profit like that found in the munitions market.
but at any rate it’s way past time the us congress was held to account in these wargame scenarios.
if there is ever a significant attack like this missile hit the congress should be required to convene an emergency session and stay there until they come up with a declaration of war or a definite plan to ameliorate the situation. one or the other.
the congress should in fact be constantly preoccupied with the pursuit of world peace as a living vision.
open the truthful discussion and bring on the innovations.
having said all that, be advised donald trump, the egomaniac, will likely pull something else like this in the near future, another 180 pivot which will leave his latest group of converts shocked and aghast.
the man of action sets the tone.
Apropos of nothing discussed here, but the Darkmoon site being one of the last of the free forums, and thank you , I have an urge to vent spleen and rather than upset my husband who has heard similar rants for years, bless his good heart and noble soul, I will spare him.
Today was an unusually warm and sunny day and naturally all of the hibernating Canadians in our town came out to enjoy it. We have an enormous park, mostly natural area, ponds and a river, VERY BEAUTIFUL AND NATURAL, and forefront is a very tiny playground made of plastic, an assortment of gaudy ‘fun for kids’ type stuff surrounded by plastic benches , I presume for the parents to sit and watch their children. I was walking by this afternoon with my pack and noticed that the plastic area was jammed with people. No fathers or mothers dared walk on the green and point out to their offspring the baby ducklings in the ponds, the gooslings in the river, the tadpoles and polliwogs. They huddled together in the plastic area. Acres of natural area was ignored.
Why am I so pissed? I have to go to court for allowing “my dogs to run free.” At the crack of dawn we we go to this park, and we savour nature, I unleash the dogs and they swim and run, and being obedient, never harm a duckling or goosling, and I pick up, bag and discard their poop. I’ve been warned, and have pointed out that not another human is to be seen in those early morning hours, but still, “running free’ is AN OFFENCE. I’M A CRIMINAL.
We must all HUDDLE TOGETHER IN THE PREFAB PLASTIC. To do otherwise IS AN OFFENCE. Maybe, just maybe, it is time to bring it all down.
PAT
Thank you, instructive as usual. I particularly liked the opening clip “You don’t want to not vote for J.Kerry?”.
Anyway, Americans are trapped in this rigged “democratic” system where law and law enforcement benefit only the alien elite. No wonder why their attention is constantly kept abroad, focused on virtual enemies and diverted from the real enemy within: the invisible deep State and its visible ramification, the Military Industrial Financial Complex.
Please, don’t ask me to expand on it; it’s beyond my competence.
If Trump has really decided to fight more wars for Israel there could be massive civil unrest, and it sounds as though the elites will back Israel rather than the American people.
Once again you bring to your audience The Truth of the Matter.
This is what I wrote to John Kaminski when he informed me about Trump’s action
against Syria a few days ago:
Thank you for being there John. Not all of us have your gifts.
I appreciate what you are trying to do.
Today’s announcement reminds me of the events of July 1964.
At the time I had just reported to the USMC facility at Camp Pendleton, Ocean Side, California.
My job as a US Navy dentist was fixing teeth on Marines.
I was just a “kid” fresh out of dental school.
As I remember I had been there only 2 or 3 weeks when
President Lyndon Johnson announced there was an incident in the Gulf of Tonkin and “WE” were
going to war with the people of North Viet Nam. That was a long time ago, but I still remember.
I was naive and rather stupid at the time and so were most of the American people.
I pray that enough Americans are no longer naive and stupid this time. I’m not. Neither are you.
Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea are much different foes than the Viet Cong.
“Stupid is what stupid does!” This act of aggression by the powers that be is really stupid.
I am afraid this time the “enemies” of the war lords in Washington will retaliate on the American people.
May God help us all.
Be safe. Watch your backside.
Regards,
Dr. Jim
Dr. Jim
“I am afraid this time the “enemies” of the war lords in Washington will retaliate on the American people.”
Yeah, this aggression might reset the dreadful snowball effect. Expect an elaborate false flag to keep the focus on the wrong enemy.
.John Kirby
I am afraid civil unrest won’t be an efficient response.
Popular revolutions have been outdated by new counter-insurgency methods: FEMA Camps await for the masses and drones, electromagnetic weapons and remotely hacked vehicles “care” for the leaders.
A new kind of revolution has to be ”invented”, a kind of “immune response” from the healthy cells within the body of the Establishment, on equal footing with its germs.
John Kirby
I am afraid civil unrest won’t be an efficient response.
Popular revolutions have been outdated by new counter-insurgency methods: FEMA Camps await for the masses and drones, electromagnetic weapons and remotely hacked vehicles “care” for the leaders.
A new kind of revolution has to be ”invented”, a kind of “immune response” from the healthy cells within the body of the Establishment, on equal footing with its germs.
karen.
the closer you live to civilization the less nature you get. and i’m sure there’s a good civilized reason why dogs can’t be allowed to run free in your park.
unfortunately the tendency is to make the masses suffer for the bad conduct of the few.
they tore down the public toilet where i live because bums were living in it.
it’s been illegal to live in the forest for quite some time, at one with nature, hunting and gathering as you need.
it’s not even legal to exchange raw milk. for that people have been hauled to jail and chained naked to a steel bench and had the sewerage backed up into their cells.
establishment religion is behind the corporate power structure. the pope owns it all.
vile paganism. it has to be suppressed don’t you know.
I think Trump is the canis testes winding the ‘stupids’ up…….
No one can say that many here weren’t willing to give Mr. Trump a chance to stick to his election promises. But we are not from “Psychic Hotline”, though many allowed there was always the possibility he’d blow it. Most Presidents get frustrated at Swamp red tape and attempt an easier “legacy” by foreign meddling later in their terms. It’s nice to have a Constitutionalist on the Supreme Court, I’m glad illegal immigration has dropped – they stand up to the “Pelosi’ Acid test (acid for everything except the Syrian war crimes). Shouldn’t THAT tell you something, Mr. President, or are you as dumb as H. W. ? All Presidents should be required to read George Washington’s “Farewell Address”, a brief but prescient warning to future US leaders to “AVOID FOREIGN” meddling. Mr. Tillerson seems genuinely surprised (somewhat) that Russia, the civilized world, and former Trump supporters have reacted so swiftly and strongly. He would profit from reviewing the experience of H. W. Bush, one term elitist. If this road to ruin neocon revival policy continues, may God help us.
Quite possibly a Perfect Storm. Awaits the USA.
North Korean strike on South Korea (US soldiers) and US warships.
Strikes against US warships off Syrian coast. Russian enforced ‘no-fly zone’ over Syria. Strikes against US forces in Iraq and elsewhere in the Levant and seizure of many US soldiers, perhaps in the thousands.
Cyber warfare disrupts US infrastructure.
China stands by, does nothing. Russia does not respond to pleas.
US economy collapses. Banks close. Food supplies sporadic. Power grid goes down. Riots break out. We are ‘diverse’ now, don’t you see? That is our ‘strength’.
Who is responsible for this? What US policies engendered this?
seems that i am up the anti-trump creek without a paddle.
feel free to skip, freedom from truth is one basic human right guaranteed under talmud constitution.
at least you can derive comfort in knowing that Jews continue to hate Trump every bit as much as you do, their 6 hour honeymoon with him is over once they realized the well designed ineffectiveness of the tomatohawk missiles.
Tillerson: ‘No Change’ to US military position on Syria after strike
what can i say except the same old: firing blanks was a risky move on Trump’s part, it didn’t fool the Jews but it sure fooled the goyim and now instead of Jews giving him some breathing space, previously semi-supportive goys hate him just as much.
quoting the ugly truth
go on, shoot the messenger …
@ Lobro
Maybe Trump realized what a dumb ass he was when Killery, McCain, Graham, etc., started giving him high-fives. Maybe he was afraid that his next rally would look like a Killery rally, not many there. Too late, the in-your-face damage is done. I would not be surprised to see gun and ammo purchases resurge to Obomber regime levels as the vast minority prepares to drain the swamp.
The only way Trump could regain his base would be to apologize to the world for being a dumb ass, stop funding ISIS via the CIA, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, and withdraw the US military from the Mideast. I won’t be holding my breath for it.
Interesting comment at jimstone.is
” Kushner: My opinion: Kushner is a low life scamming Mossad agent that sought out Ivanka to get a foothold into Trump’s life. Now that Trump is president, this is being exploited to the max, And I FIRMLY believe that both Trump and Ivanka are stoned off their asses on deeply researched and effective mind control drugs that show no outward signs other than a sudden switch to being easily manipulated. Trump might just be a drone now, but you’d never know that by looking at him or hearing him speak because the drugs won’t affect that.
I believe 100 percent that Kushner drugged the shit out of Trump, and that Ivanka means absolutely nothing to Kushner other than as something cute to screw and gain power with. I 100 percent believe Kushner is rooted straight into the Knesset and America is now fully under Israeli rule, via Kushner. And it will only get worse, I expect to see Trump become a 100 percent Israeli owned robotic zombie (and he probably already is.)
It might be safe to call ADIOS to MAGA, there is no conceivable way the cruise missile attack would have happened if all was well.”
It is not about Syria. It is about North Korea The strike in Syria did not make sense to me, initially.
I wrote this 4 or 5 days ago:
The strike on Syria was very limited, very precise, and very quickly carried out before anyone know who did what. More likely, the strike in Syria was to send a clear message to the fat freak with a bad haircut in North Korea to tone down his rhetoric about N Korea attacking the US and stop trying to outfit an ICBM with a nuke. N Korea is a real threat, Syria is not. The strike was about spinning diplomatic sophistication and military posturing, Syria just happened to receive the invitation. My best guess is that Ivanka and her boy toy were left waiting in the hallway as Trump and seasoned military and political advisors planned and executed the scenario to maximize the effect on N Korea. The attack came in the shadow of a two-day meeting between Trump and China. The following day will include discussions of China’s interference of international shipping lanes in international waters. China now knows Trump uses military force. And me thinks Trump is telling China to use whatever influence China has to bring the fat freak with a bad haircut back inline or the US will be back in N Korea to finish the un-finished Korean war.
And in the news two days later:
The White House hopes the Chinese will do more to influence Pyongyang through diplomacy and enhanced sanctions. But if that fails, and North Korea continues its development of nuclear weapons, there are other options on the table that would significantly alter U.S. policy.
This is in news the day after that:
Expert: Watch to see if Kim Jong-Un goes into hiding after Syria strike
@ Gilroy Kelly
Sometime during the past two weeks, China informed the US that they would use force if the US attacks North Korea. The last thing China wants is a US controlled country on their border. Besides, North Korea is just saber rattling to appear dangerous. The bad haircut guy is no threat to the USA. The way you know that is true is because the mainstream media says they are a threat. Think 180.
G’day Pilgrims,
Thanks Pat, I’m sorry if I have disappointed you on this issue.
I’m with Lobro on this one.
I also think that SW’s assessment is broadly ‘on the money’ .
It looks as if USans, as a collective, are sooo mind controlled they will hafta learn the hard way. They are about to reap what they have sown. So be it.
Although he’s a bit garrulous Bix Weir has sussed out some of what president Trump is up to. See eg. ALERT: Trump’s Reverse False Flag! (Bix Weir) at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyU79mQSV4M (the first 20 minutes).
If US boots are allowed to remain on the ground in Syria they will do what Trump says they will, namely help eradicate ISIS (which actually means ALL terrorists in Syria.].
🙂
Ron
Peace and blessings.
********************