AMERICA BETRAYED!—Trump’s supporters desert him in droves over Syria attack

RICHARD SPENCER,

prominent White Nationalist and editor of AltRight.com

‘SHOCKED AND ANGRY . . . NO ONE VOTED FOR THIS!’

I never knew it would come to this: that a newly elected President of the United States, like a snake oil salesman, should con millions of trusting Americans into giving him a leg-up into the White House, all in the belief that he was their man, only to jump into bed later on with the Jews and give them all the finger.

Today is Palm Sunday, the day Jesus entered Jerusalem on a donkey to the sound of hosannahs, and palms were scattered before his feet. Let the donkey celebrate the hour:

Fools! For I also had my hour;

One far fierce hour and sweet:

There was a shout about my ears,

And palms before my feet.

Who would have thought that, two thousand years later, an alien race from Khazaria would have ensconced themselves in the land where Jesus lived and pass themselves of as the rightful owners of that land? And who would have imagined for a moment that a con artist of an American president should enable them to expand their ill-gotten territories, with the help of his Jewish son-in-law in the White House, and that this should all be done under the trusting noses of the American people — possibly the most ill-informed and brutalized bunch of civilized morons the world has ever seen?

This is what I read on my own website by former Trump supporters, “Dump Trump!” And this: “Trump has crossed my red line. It’s all over, baby. Unlike some who still continue to make countless excuses for Trump, others are awakening from the Trump dream. I had hoped Trump was the real deal, I voted for him in the primary and the general election. I stuck with him as long as I could. I was played, and I fell for it, but it’s all over now.”

Another respected writer on my site throws his cards on the table, revealing himself in the process as an extreme anti-Semite:

“The one thing that will get you and ‘L’ to drink a toast to each other, and make the rest of us bring out the champagne bottles, is to turn on the news one day and find the towers of Tel Aviv have come toppling down. I do believe the day will come when the world sees Israel go up in smoke. Armageddon approaches. The land where Jesus walked will become an uninhabitable wasteland for centuries.

To my astonishment, everyone agrees. They are all for Armageddon, provided the invaders from Khazaria get their comeuppance and are sent on their way to the Elysian fields.

— § —

Just 77 days ago, the snake oil salesman who had managed to trick his way into the White House by vowing he would “put America first” and avoid all foreign wars, or­dered a mis­sile at­tack on Syria on entirely spurious grounds—unproven, unverified, and indeed false—that Assad had ordered a chemical weapons attack on his own people.

A few years ago, in 2003, another morally decrepit American president had taken the law into his own hands by bombing Iraq and killing over a million people, displacing countless more, on the bogus grounds that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction and was about to obliterate the West. That was President George W. Bush. Alt.Right luminary Richard Spencer, quoted below, has now compared Trump to George Bush, pointing out there is no difference between them. ‘They even sound alike,” Spencer says.

Amazing to think that there are Americans who still believe that Saddam Hussein had something to do with 9/11, a lie concocted by the Jew-controlled media and fed to the moronic masses. Even more amazing to learn that Congress, having previously adopted a harsh attitude to the new president for not taking orders from Tel Aviv, and from Tel Aviv’s representatives in America, the neoconservatives, should raise three cheers at Trump’s latest display of fireworks in Syria.

These guys rub their hands with glee the more bombs they see dropped on women and children in foreign lands, lands too weak and technologically backward to bomb them back. These miserable cowards, the sadistic brutes at the helm of this country of Gadarene swine, are apparently not too happy with their president for saying that the attack on Syria was a “one-off” and that he was now going to calm down and play it cool. Seems they get nervous and jittery when their leader shows incipient signs of sobriety and self-restraint.

Let The Daily Mail take up the story. They are a mainstream newspaper, so I guess we can trust them. No “fake news” here, right?

“The at­tack on Syria be­gan at 3.45am lo­cal time when 59 Tom­a­hawk cruise mis­siles – each cost­ing around £800,000 (almost $100,000 million) – started rain­ing down on the As­sad regime’s Shayrat air­base. Guided by satel­lite, they fly at low alti­tude and fol­low the con­tours of the ground to avoid de­tec­tion. The mis­siles – launched from two US Navy warships, the USS Ross and USS Porter, in the eastern Mediter­ranean – pounded the base for three to four min­utes. Each was pro­grammed with a specific target – in­clud­ing the con­trol tower, radar in­stal­la­tions, fuelling stations and ammunition dumps. Build­ings thought to con­tain chem­i­cal weapons were de­lib­er­ately not hit, to avoid leaks of toxic gas. The US gave Rus­sia 60 to 90 min­utes’ warn­ing and none of the es­ti­mated 100 Rus­sian mil­i­tary per­son­nel based there were hurt.” (Source)

Hmm, this is not what I read elsewhere. I understand that a few Russians actually died in the attack on Khan Sheikhoun. (See map below).

“The dra­matic strike re­versed a pol­icy of US iso­la­tion which helped Mr Trump into the White House,” the Mail continues. “As his ultra-conservative sup­port­ers de­serted him for reneg­ing on his pledge, he faced a US sharply split over the wis­dom of becoming embroiled in the Syr­ian civil war. Mr Trump has been warn­ing for years that Syria was a quag­mire whose vi­cious con­flict the US should ig­nore. Af­ter As­sad launched a dev­as­tat­ing chem­i­cal weapons at­tack on civil­ians in the rebel town of Ghouta in 2013, Mr Trump warned Mr Obama of “world­wide hell to pay” and rock­et­ing debts if he re­acted with mil­i­tary ac­tion. Only days ago, he had in­sisted he was not “pres­i­dent of the world” but of Amer­ica, while the White House sig­nalled it would be fool­ish to try to bring down As­sad.” (Source)

Here is Trump’s mendacious rhetoric before he became President:

August 2013 : “The President [Obama] must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria — big mistake if he does not!” Trump then proceeds to do exactly what he had warned Obama not to do; he attacks Syria without asking Congress for approval.

September 2013 : “Again, our very foolish leader [Obama], do NOT attack Syria! — if you do, very bad things will happen & from that fight the US gets nothing!”

September 2013 : “President Obama, do NOT attack Syria! There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your ‘powder’ for another (and more important) day!”

Say what you will about Trump, he is not a man who believes in taking the advice he gives to others. Telling lies seems to be the rule rather than the exception with him. His baseline supporters are beginning to wonder why they voted for him in the first place. The are furious at him for betraying them.

Are they right to be angry, or does the Trumpster have some pleasant surprise up his sleeve for them? Is Mr Nasty suddenly going to become Mr Nice again in a few weeks’ time?

We’ll have to see.

— § —

Having initially tried to stop Syr­ian refugees en­ter­ing the US, Trump seems to have had a change of heart af­ter be­ing moved by the regime’s “horrific” chemical attack on in­no­cent Syr­ian men, women, chil­dren and “beau­ti­ful lit­tle ba­bies”. Gosh, any man who loves babies so much that he is willing to bomb them to smithereens in order to save them from unverified sarin gas attacks certainly gets my vote. (Not).

The Daily Mail again:

Mr Trump found him­self in the un­usual po­si­tion of be­ing ap­plauded by his po­lit­i­cal op­po­nents and cas­ti­gated by his supporters. In Congress, he was clapped by Repub­li­cans who had crit­i­cised Mr Obama for fail­ing to pun­ish Syria for previous chem­i­cal weapon at­tacks. But they at­tacked the White House for sug­gest­ing this was a one-off re­sponse, warn­ing that Amer­ica’s in­ter­na­tional stand­ing would be badly dam­aged if As­sad was able to por­tray him­self in the Mid­dle East as a leader who had with­stood the might of the US. High pro­file right-wing sup­port­ers ac­cused Mr Trump of be­ing rash and hyp­o­crit­i­cal. Some said they felt personally betrayed. The con­tro­ver­sial edi­tor of web­site AltRight.com, Richard Spencer, told how he felt “shocked and an­gry”. In a video state­ment, Spencer said: “No one voted for this, no one voted for Don­ald Trump in or­der for him to en­gage in these kinds of sense­less, insane mil­i­tary in­ter­ven­tions. Mil­lions of peo­ple, in­clud­ing my­self, voted for Don­ald Trump, in large part, be­cause he was the right way to avoid these kinds of things, but here we are.”

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter dismissively tweeted: “Trump cam­paigned on NOT get­ting in­volved in Mideast. Said it al­ways helps our en­e­mies and cre­ates more refugees. Then he saw a pic­ture on TV.”

That’s how the cookie crumbles.

We have a president here with a heart of gold. He sees a couple of pictures on CNN and goes all weak at the knees, blubbering for imaginary “beautiful little babies”, his itching finger straying to the nuclear button. “Hey man, any more beautiful little babies dying and I’m gonna blow up the f****** world!”

Now that’s a man you can respect. In America, anyway. Where they obviously put something in the drinking water. Quos Deus vult perdere, prius dementat. — ‘Those whom God wishes to destroy, he first makes mad.’

— § —

So the worm, it seems, has begun to turn at last. Many alt.right white nationalist supporters of Trump are more than disappointed with Trump. They are disgusted.

Richard Spencer, increasingly disillusioned with Trump for reneging on many of his immigration policies, issued this stinging rebuke of the President in a video called “The Trump Betrayal” :

“I have to be brutally honest. I am deeply disappointed in Donald Trump. I’m shocked, and I’m angry. And I am ready to condemn Donald Trump.”

Spencer wasn’t the only one to feel cheated. The White Nationalist VDare tweeted: “The #AltRight is now totally independent of Trump.” The Right Stuff founder Mike Enoch wrote disgustedly: “So Trump’s first forceful action as President was supposedly to defend the same people that mow down white children with trucks.”

Since Assad is fighting Isis, whom all agree is the ultimate evil, why is Trump attacking Assad instead of Isis? Your guess is as good as mine. I gave up guessing long ago.

We are now told: “A large and underrated part of the promise the alt-right saw in Trump was his repeated commitment to keeping America out of not only Syria but foreign conflict more broadly. That commitment is now dead and the shockwaves felt in the movement have been huge. (See Why the Alt.Right Hates Trump’s Syria Strikes.”

Whatever you do, don’t miss the electrifying video below. Richard Spencer simply cannot be ignored. His sincerity is palpable. Just listen to him:

“No one voted for this. No one voted for Donald Trump in order for him to engage in these kinds of senseless, insane military interventions…. Donald Trump now sounds exactly like George W. Bush… this is like The Invasion of the Body Snatchers…. Trump is playing with fire…. THIS REALLY MATTERS!… Trump is playing with fire. This is a red line Donald Trump has crossed… this is a betrayal of the meaning of his campaign… that was the meaning of his campaign and he ABSOLUTELY BETRAYED IT!…. This matters, because it proves that Donald Trump IS NOT IN CONTROL!… He is being controlled by neoconservative operatives...” (TRANSCRIBED FROM VIDEO)

And here his voice falters and he looks stricken, taking a sip of red wine to restore his equilibrium. JEWS! He means Jews. He suspects that the Donald is being controlled by Jews, especially by two Jews whom he can NEVER GET RID OF. Two toxic incubi who control him completely. He can get rid of everyone else, but these two Jews have got their hooks into him and he simply cannot escape their malign and absolutely sinister influence.

I won’t mention the names of these two Jews who are exerting such hypnotic control over Trump. They seem to be acting as his Svengalis. This telling comment on my site by Franklin Ryckaert, an accomplished linguist and polymath of wide political experience, will perhaps provide a clue as to what is going on behind the scenes:

“Ah Ivanka the ‘expert’ on foreign policy, now elevated to the rank of ‘advisor’ of her father. Of course she only tells her father what her husband, cunning Jew Jared Kushner tells her. Jeff Rense suspects Kushner to be a Mossad agent, who especially married Ivanka to have access to her father, who was already then seen by the Jews as possible presidential material. Jews plan such things in advance.

Is that a “conspiracy theory”? Yes, it is. But isn’t it a remarkable theory well worth considering? It seems Ivanka actually pussywhipped her doting dad into bombing Syria. That’s what I hear. It’s the latest hot news from the mainstream media, just brought to my attention literally two minutes ago.

The beautiful Ivanka, it seems, is dangerous. Very dangerous. She is Madame Svengali, the Scorpion Lady. And Jared is behind her.

Please watch this video. It’s 21 minutes long, but it’s worth watching, every minute of it.