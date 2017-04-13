The Psycho Revealed: Trumpenstein Removes His Mask

By HAROLD SMITH
I submit that Trumpenstein is mentally deranged. He is simply not fit to hold the office of president, even if Jews were not pulling the strings. The thing is, Trumpenstein is escalating conflict everywhere. He’s loosening the rules of engagement and killing people en masse.
Tillerson is now making statements about “punishing criminals” anywhere in the world. Trumpenstein is a psychopath drunk on power. The world is going to have to stop this madman.
— § —
I think the Russians have finally reached the same conclusion that many of us have: we are dealing with a bloodthirsty, utterly delusional psychopath who’s drunk on power, surrounded by like-minded psychopaths, enablers and apologists of every stripe, and being egged on by a Satanic, Jewish-supremacist death cult.
Who knows what this madman will do next?
Apparently the Russians are worried that the madman will attack North Korea. Speculations are rife that this will be his next move. Now put yourself in the shoes of the Russians and Chinese governments. If Trump is willing to start a gratuitous war on the Korean Peninsula which will kill – God only knows how many people – he is also mad enough to launch a first strike on Russia or China. Thus I sadly predict that Trump will start a war.
Russia and China will pretty soon realize, if they haven’t already, that war on them is inevitable and they will strike first. As they must. As I see it, it’s not immoral to launch a first strike if you know an aggressor is about to attack you. Now that Trump has removed his mask, will Russia and China just sit there helplessly and wait for their turn to be attacked? Not likely. That is far more immoral than going after the bully first. A preemptive strike is not only mandatory, it seems to me, but the most moral thing to do — if only to save one’s own people from the gratuitous violence of a criminal psychopath running amok.
There is one thing that cannot be hidden and this stands out like a brightly shining beacon to anyone looking for it: moral turpitude. When Trump’s actions are subject to even a perfunctory moral analysis, the facade instantly crumbles away revealing the monster behind it.
So for example when Trump does things like escalate the genocide in Yemen and start mass murdering civilians in Mosul, that’s all I need to see to understand perfectly well what he’s all about.
— § —
AMERICANS HAD A CHOICE
BETWEEN TWO PSYCHOPATHS
AND THEY GOT THE ONE THEY CHOSE
The US government has a long history of illegal and immoral wars of aggression.
The US government has a long history of lies and deceptions.
The US government has apparently been ruthlessly pursuing an agenda of world domination and control at any cost.
The US government has put missile systems on Russia’s borders whose only practical purpose is a first strike.
The US government is assembling what looks like an invasion force on Russia’s borders.
The US government refuses to cooperate on anything of importance; it refuses to negotiate, compromise, or make concessions on anything — including the military buildup around Russia’s borders, the proliferating bases, the menacing missiles with which it seeks to frighten the Russian people.
Does Russia want war? Of course! Judge for yourself:
The Russian government has a sacred duty
to protect its people from the American aggressors
The Russian government has tried all peaceful and lawful means to defuse tensions and establish normal relations with the US government.
Every such diplomatic attempt by the Russian government has been rebuffed.
The deception and lawless aggression of the US government continue to escalate. Its arrogance and chutzpah have now passed all bounds. The point of crisis has been reached.
Given this sad situation, I don’t think the Russian government has a moral obligation to let the out-of-control US government strike Russia first.
Russia must take decisive action before it’s too late.
— § —
It’s refreshing to see that Paul Craig Roberts, in his most recent article, has dropped the platitudinous “military industrial complex” verbiage. Moreover, he seems to be finally putting the blame where it rightfully belongs: on Trump himself. It seems Roberts has finally had enough of this egregious fraudster. Check out his latest piece. For convenience, I give here an abridged version of his article covering the most important points.
The insouciance of the Western world is extraordinary. It is not only Americans who permit themselves to be brainwashed by CNN, MSNBC, NPR, the New York Times and Washington Post, but also their counterparts in Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan, who rely on the war propaganda machine that poses as a media.
The Western “leaders,” that is, the puppets on the end of the strings pulled by the powerful private interest groups and the Deep State, are just as insouciant. Trump and his counterparts in the American Empire must be unaware that they are provoking war with Russia and China — or else they are psychopaths.
A new White House Fool has replaced the old fool. The New Fool has sent his Secretary of State to Russia. For what? To deliver an ultimatum? To make more false accusations? To apologize for the lies?
Consider the audacity of Secretary of State Tillerson. He has spent the week prior to his visit to Moscow supporting incredible lies and false allegations that Assad of Syria used chemical weapons with Russia’s permission, which justified Washington’s unambigious war crime of a military attack on a country with which the US has not declared war.
Less than 100 days in office, and Trump is already a war criminal along with the rest of his warmonger government.
62.9 AMERICANS VOTED FOR THIS MAN —
ALL HORRIBLY BETRAYED!
The entire world knows this, but no one says it.
Instead, Tillerson, who has been heavy with lies and threats has the confidence to go to Moscow to tell the Russians that they have to hand over Assad to the American Uni-Power.
Tillerson’s mission demonstrates the complete, total unreality of the world in which Washington lives. Try to imagine Tillerson’s arrogance. If you had been bad-mouthing and threatening strong, important people, would you feel comfortable going over to their house to have dinner with them? Does Tillerson think that now that Russia has largely freed Syrtia of US-supported ISIS, Russia is going to turn Syria over to Washington?
Is he going to tell Lavrov that he didn’t really mean all those nasty lies he told about Russia, but the zionist neoconservatives made him do it? That he is not really in charge, just a tool of the Anglo-Zionist Empire?
Is Tillerson going to apologize for White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s statement that Assad, Russia’s ally, is more evil than Hitler?
Maybe Tillerson is going to ask for asylum and get on the winning side.
The Russian leaders, who, unlike the Western liars, speak the truth, have said clearly that Russia will never again fight a war on her own territory. The Russians couldn’t put it more clearly. Provoke a war, and we will destroy you on your own territory.
When you watch the president and government in Washington, the European governments, especially the idiots in London, the Canadian and Australian governments, you can only marvel at the total stupidity of “Western leadership.” They are begging for the end of the world.
And the presstitutes are at work driving toward the end of life. Huge numbers of Western peoples are being prepared for their demise.
We have US missile sites now positioned on Russia’s borders. We tell the Russians the lie that the missiles are to prevent an Iranian nuclear ICBM strike against Europe. This lie is told, and accepted by the puppets in Europe, despite the known, incontestable fact that Iran has neither nukes nor ICBMs. But the Russians do not accept it. They know it is another Washington lie.
When Russia hears these flagrant, blatant, obvious lies, Russia understands that Washington intends a preemptive nuclear attack on Russia.
China has reached the same conclusion.
So, here is the situation. Two countries with nuclear forces expect that the insane fools who rule the West are going to attack them with nuclear weapons.
What are Russia and China doing? Are they begging for mercy? No. They are preparing to destroy the evil West, a collection of liars and war criminals, the like of which the world has never previously experienced.
It is the US, still unable to defeat a few thousand lightly armed Taliban in Afghanistan, that needs to ask for mercy.
Putin has shown amazing patience with Washington’s lies and provocations, but he cannot risk Russia by trusting Washington, whom no one can trust. Not the American people, not the Russian people, not any people.
America is now on the march toward Armageddon.
— Paul Craig Roberts,
Is That Armageddon Over The Horizon?
April 12, 2017
— § —
According to Lasha Darkmoon: “The latest hot news is that Assad’s alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria, which caused Ivanka to break down in tears, means that Papa Donald can no longer tolerate Evil Assad at the helm in Syria. Assad has to go, regime change now being essential if only to spare Ivanka’s tender feelings. Pleasing Jared is also, of course, a top priority. Families that stay together must slay together.”
LD : Jared Kushner now has his finger in every pie and has begun to take “an unprecedented role to interfere in foreign policy matters.” (See here)
Any suggestion that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his daughter Ivanka have begun to exert a sinister influence on the President is, predictably, being portrayed by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) as a “hateful” anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
Under the headline, Explosive Growth of Hateful Memes and Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories Against Jared Kushner, the ADL website has this to say:
“…This campaign of anti-Semitism has been driven by white supremacists and anti-Semites and has all the hallmarks of classic Jewish conspiracy theories. The narratives include accusations that Jews in the Trump Administration are trying to start a war to advance the interests of Israel. They contend that Trump has abandoned his “America First” policy, which the alt right supported, because he is being manipulated by Kushner and other Jewish advisors…”
Here is Trump’s team in the White House, his closest advisors. Is this “America First” or “Israel First”? Judge for yourself.
Harold Smith articulates my greatest fears about the Drumpfenstein but the “Devil’s Avocado” beckons…
https://www.sott.net/article/347779-Putin-leaves-door-ajar-to-work-with-Trump
I’m sorry but it cannot be a jar and a door at the same time, surely? 😉
The question still remains: symbolic or shambolic.
Put a gun to my head and I’ll shrug “he’s obviously a crypto-Jew”; give me space to ponder other points of view and I’ll admit there is still room for other possibilities.
PS I strongly suspect that brilliant image at the end is being too mild; I am already picturing the allocation of more “Stars”.
@ Harold Smith
Congratulations on a fine article, Harold! I just saw it republished on the Truthseeker. This will now give it a far wider readership.
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=150040
You know that I warned of this as far back as Aug2015. But I remember the cheerleaders here. Loud.
Discernment lacking?
@ Buelahman
Yeah, discernment was lacking. In us poor idiots. But not in you, Buelahman! You were too smart to be taken in, weren’t you? You knew all the answers from day one. You were Mr Know-it-all right from the beginning of time. How grateful we are for your presence on this website, proclaiming to us your omniscience! 🙂
Steady yourself: you are going to have to take a lot of nasty crap from people who cannot bring themselves to say, “I guess I got fooled by Trump! You were right, Buelahman!”
BuelahMan…
I have seen this all too often… It take 40 t0 50 years to learn… it is soooo unbelievable… even comical in a way…
When the cognitive dissonance wears off in 3-4 years…. the Buffoon’s supporters will turn on him “BIGGLY” and claim the election was rigged…. FOR him…. by then, a “YUGE” asshole… Rigged by Pharisee-Jew Bankers’ workers at ES&S(Diebold)..!! FOR THEIR BOY…!! 🙂 🙂
“….and everybody knowz it..!!” 🙂
Our “choice” was between Hillary who promised total fealty to AIPAC, who already proved her complete commitment to war and nation building, and Trump, who cloaked his total Jewish control extremely well.
Discernment? In the choice of being hanged or shot?
trump is jewish…..
http://rense.com/general96/trumpjewish.htm
It’s hard to stay ahead when things are afoot.
Brilliantissimo! Harold Smith has excelled himself. He has delivered a bombshell of an article that, as Flopot says, articulates what many others now feel. The pictures, especially the last one, are particularly devastating and reinforce every point made by the article. Flopot is right. There are not enough stars in that picture. Almost every person in that picture should have a Star of David attached to his lapel.
Who would have thought that Jared Kushner, still in his thirties, would begin to muscle into power so quickly and start ruling the roost at the White House? I think all this has been done with Trump’s complicity. Jared is being groomed for the presidency at some later date.
Jared and Ivanka, I predict, will one day be America’s first Jewish president and First Lady.
The takeover of America by the Jews will then be blindingly obvious to all, with the seat of government moving from Washington to Jerusalem.
Sard –
“Who would have thought that Jared Kushner, still in his thirties, would begin to muscle into power so quickly and start ruling the roost at the White House?”
Uhhhh…. NETANYAHU…. for ONE..!!!
I posted it….. 2 months ago… and was called a “hater” for my positions back then.
https://www.darkmoon.me/2017/darkmoon-commenters-debate-donald-trump-is-he-a-lame-duck-or-the-new-white-messiah/#comment-947272
…
Pat
February 17, 2017 at 2:02 am
Netanyahu tells he has known JARED KUSHNER for many years… since he was a child:
“Can I reveal, JARED… how long I’ve known you?”
At 25:54
https://youtu.be/ZBO3gPFOBak?t=1554
The Jew Bolshevism took over Russia in 1917. America became accustomed to regarding what became of Russia as “the enemy” (the best one money could buy!). Still, the progeny of that enemy has permeated both the eastern AND western hemispheres of this world – and what we are witnessing are the ‘growing pains’ of that beast. Putin and Trump (and Xi) are just mid-level managers trying to maintain their respective divisions. In the beginning, it seemed that both Putin and Trump understood that friendly relations would heal the wound – but those who have influence over such things have re-opened the scar. They will not allow healing.
The strategy of The Enemy is to incite civil war WITHIN before engaging in external conflict. If you happen to be American, prepare for some sort of infrastructure catastrophe BEFORE becoming too concerned about external conflict. Look within yourselves. Turn to God, and seek understanding. Learn to accept your mortality!
@Sardonicus
An openly Jewish president of the US is very unlikely. Jews don’t like to be in the lime light of power. They prefer to be in the background as “advisors”. When things go wrong only the Gentile front man will be blamed.
@ Franklin Ryckaert
Yes, on second thoughts, I accept your viewpoint on this. Jews have always exerted supreme power from the sidelines. They are the puppet masters and the goyim are their puppets.
I would not describe Sarkozy as one who skulks in the dark…
https://thesaker.is/french-president-sarkozys-jewish-roots/
And let us not forget Nudelman dandering around Maidan handing out buns for blood.
@ Sardonicus
The last section of the article, after the long Paul Craig Roberts blockquote, was added to the article by myself as a sort of endnote. For the brilliant picture and the compelling ADL quote preceding it, full acknowledgements must be made to Franklin Ryckaert.
@ Franklin Ryckaert
Thank you for your valuable input, Franklin. I happened to see that comment of yours at the last moment…
Would like to see something similar for the US Supreme Court: With the addition of Gorsuch, the tribe now has a 5-4 majority. Breyer, Ginsberg, Kagan, Gorsuch and Sotomeyer (a descendent of Marranos who is feted by the authorities every time she visits Israel).
Yes, indeed. The photo of all those people in the Situation Room, 7 having the Star of David on them and 8 without that emblem, speaks for itself. Only one individual’s giving the evil eye .. That’s Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s 36-year-old son-in-law, giving Trump, Tillerson and Bannon that evil eye, letting them know he’s the top dog in the room.
I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Kushner was the one who divulged the rumor that Trump’s former NSA advisor Michael Flynn (an opponent of the Trotskyites’ agenda of war with Iran, Russia and China) was having telephone conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kilsyak regarding the situation in Syria. He’s that devious.
@Sardonicus
You are assuming that the US will still exist in its current form by then. That appears to be a very big assumption.
I am still observing the development of the fundamental divide: NATIONALISM vs INTERNATIONALISM, before giving up on Trump. After all, he is one of the few world politicians who c;aims to be proud of his German heritage – reliability, hard work, etc.
On 11 April 2017 I attended a talk in Adelaide where inevitably the Trump agenda and our “freedoms” were discussed, and where the speaker talked about the Middle East without once mentioning Israel and its ambition to create Greater Israel. That in itself spoke volumes because smashing up all countries with the exception of Israel, in the Middle East, speaks for itself.
Now the White House has raised Adolf Hitler’s ghost, and I am reminded how before WWII broke out in 1939 there were so many other problems confronting the world, which were wiped away by the war – and Germany became the scapegoat for the world because it dared to implement Nationalism, and attempt to build up a coutnry from within – by using its own workforce. After the war Auschwitz became the shroud beneath which all the other dirty little secrets – slavery liberation impulses, colonial exploitation – were conveniently hidden from view, and only alleged German criminality mattered.
Whether Sean Spicer deliberately raised Hitler’s ghost or not is now irrelevant because having done so, perhaps Trump will still do the right thing and follow in Ronald Reagan’s footsteps and exonerate Germans from their imposed guilt-trip by stating quite categorically that Germans, too, were victims during WWII.
The Holocaust narrative merely deflects from the crimes committed by other nations, especially during their colonial period – and I am still wondering why the Arab world, where harems/slavery are still an experience, escapes the critical eyes of those focusing on matters Holocaust.
Fred –
You wrote:
“I am still observing the development of the fundamental divide: NATIONALISM vs INTERNATIONALISM, before giving up on Trump. After all, he is one of the few world politicians who c;aims to be proud of his German heritage – reliability, hard work, etc.”
Here is another view….
Looks Like Donald Trump May Well Be Jewish
That Would Explain A Great Deal…
By Miles Mathis
via Jim Kirwan
4-9-17
http://www.rense.com/general96/trumpjewish.htm
In his biography The Art of the Deal, Trump lied about his grandfather’s country of origin, stating it was Sweden instead of Germany. So if you think these people wouldn’t lie about their ancestry, you need to explain that whopper.
Trump was brought up in Jamaica Estates, Queens, which has a large Jewish population. He went to Kew-Forest School, ditto. Its other notable alumni include Katherine Weber, Jewish, Gideon Yago, Jewish, and Hank Azaria, Jewish. Googling on “attended Kew-Forest” brings up mostly Jewish names. Trump’s father was on the Board of Trustees at Kew-Forest. By the way, it is very expensive.
His genealogy is a total mirage. I’ll show you where to look. First go to his mother at Geni.com
She is Mary Anne MacLeod. So they want you to think she is Scots. Then click on her father, Malcolm MacLeod. Then click on his mother, Anne MacLeod. She is the wife of Alexander MacLeod, so that is her married name. What is her maiden name? Whoops, it is also MacLeod, because her father is also named Alexander MacLeod. So both her father and her husband have the same first and last names? Did she marry her own father? Also, her birthyear is given as 1833. Note the 33. [Geni also fails to mention what we have to learn from the DailyMail: the name Trump was originally Drumpf.]
That can’t be right, can it? So let’s check the other genealogies. The second listed on a Google search is at About.com
The largest source for Expert content on the Internet that helps users answer questions, solve problems, learn something new or find inspiration.
……But it has nothing to say about this. It stops just short of the Anne MacLeod problem.
But it does tell us something interesting:
both Trump’s parents died at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Wikitree matches Geni.
So let’s return to Friedrich Drumpf, Donald’s great-grandfather. Two of his sisters are listed as Elisabetha Freund and Syblia Schuster. Oi-vay! Those are both Jewish surnames.
We just saw the name Schuster in my paper on Engels published two days ago. I reminded you there that Max Schuster, founder of Simon&Schuster, is now admitted to be Jewish. The Schuster in the Socialism project with Engels was also shown to be almost certainly Jewish.
As for Freund, see Michael Freund, Moshe Aryeh Freund, Wilhelm Freund, Yoav Freund, Leopold Freund, and too many others to mention. So at least two of Trump’s great-aunts married Jewish men. This reminds us that his daughter Ivanka married a Jewish man, Jared Kushner. We are told this is an anomaly, but it isn’t. What is an anomaly is that Kushner admits he is Jewish.
Friedrich Drumpf’s mother is named Katarina Kober. Not only is that possibly Jewish, but it lead to another suspicious scrubbing of the genealogy. Her father is given as Johann, but he has no parents. He is the only one in that generation whose parents are unknown. Even his wife’s parents are known. I suggest the name isn’t Kober, but Kolber. We have seen the genealogies being whitewashed this way again and again. Changing one letter is often the best way to do it. It is the most subtle, so it draws the least attention. Kolber is very often Jewish.
With more study, we find that Trump’s aunt Elizabeth married William O. Walter. That name is also possibly Jewish. We find a William Walter as Director of Jewish Family Services in York, PA. Also a William Walter just buried at Jewish Memorial Chapel of Long Island. Also a William O. Walter marrying a Cora Neuhauser in Lebanon, PA, in 1924. That name is also probably Jewish. And most curiously, a William Walter, Esq. listed in the Jewish Missionary Intelligence of June, 1896. More research discovers his firm were the honorary stockbrokers of this London Jewish society in 1900. That is interesting because it directly ties to my previous paper on Friedrich Engels and Robert Owen. Owen’s brother in-law was James Haldane Stewart, who worked for the Jews’ Society in the 1830s and 40s, a precursor of this Jewish Missionary Intelligence. At any rate, this may be our William Walter or his father, given that date. His father is scrubbed at Geni. The names Walter and Walters were chosen by Jews entering the US, as a new name, as we see from Barbara Walters. Her father Louis Walters was original Louis Abrahams.
Both Trump and his father ran with top Jews in New York, including Samuel Lindenbaum and his father Abraham (Bunny), and Roy Cohn. These guys weren’t just their attorneys, they were their enablers. As the NYT says in the 2012 obituary of Samuel Lindenbaum:
Mr. Lindenbaum cultivated a scholar’s knowledge of the Zoning Resolution, the arcane document that governs development in New York. As a result, he was able to bend the resolution to his clients’ will without breaking it. And because his clients were major builders and landowners — among them Harry B. Helmsley, Harry Macklowe, Larry A. Silverstein, Jerry I. Speyer, Leonard Litwin, Steven Roth and Donald J. Trump; the Fishers and Tisches and Rudins and Roses. . .
Notice anything about that list? Everyone on it “except” Trump is admitted to be Jewish. Curious, no?
Ivana is also Jewish. Geni.com lists her father’s name as both Knavs and Zelnícek. I’ll give you a hint: drop the second “e”. You get Zelnick. It is Yiddish for haberdasher. Clothier. It’s Jewish, too. See Robert Zelnick, Strauss Zelnick, Bob Zelnick, etc. Robert was a fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford. Strauss was President of 20th Century Fox. Bob was ABC News producer. Also Friedrich Zelnik, silent film producer. Also David O. Selznick, whose name was originally Zeleznick, or, alternately, Zelnick. He and his father were major Hollywood producers.
So he married a jew, that makes his children jews and his adult children have married jews, his aunt’s married jews, his great aunt’s married jews, yada, yada, yada.
If the Trumps are themselves Jewish, then pray tell, why did they hide their German origin, claiming to be from Sweden, in order to not upset their Jewish clients ? Donald Trump lied about that himself in his The Art of the Deal.
See : Forward : Donald Trump’s Family Hid German Roots – Especially When Selling to Jews.
In the US, and especially in New York, you don’t have to hide your Jewish identity to be successful in business. They could simply have said that they are Jews from Germany.
It is more likely we have to do here with a Gentile family that is Jew-friendly (both in business and marriage) out of opportunism. And that worked very well for them !
It is just as likely that the Jewish community is well aware that Drumpf is kosher and that Trump’s father was preparing yet another crypto to fool the Goy. So the pretence is to fool the goy, not da joo. Maybe.
I think he is a crypto; I can see the smoke but not the fire. But seriously, who changes their family name to hide their origins? That is the hallmark of only one culture as far as I’m aware. I am thinking of John Kerry as I type.
I know we’re speculating but could people at least absorb some of the facts about Jewish culture? I keep reading the brilliant rhetoric on this site about those sublime conspirators of history, the Jews; and then I read the same posters becoming arch-sceptics as soon as you suggest someone might be a crypto or a shabby-goy; or if you posit that something might be a Jewish plot.
Surely it should be the other way around?
Correct, Franklin –
How foolish of the author in the article I posted. WOW..!!
London Pharisee-Jew Bankers’ agents don’t know how to hide their “YUGE” German-jew-usury roots these days..!!
They always want everything so “BIGGLY” transparent..
….and always tell the truth..!! Like the Buffoon…!! 🙂
@ Pat, well done your post adressed to Fred. Even our freedon fighters get confused by the deception of the jews.
@ flopot, like your reaction about the jew Drumpf.
Yes, Frederick, the thread of Germanic influence is woven throughout our whole being – as it was the ‘lower Germans’ who became the Anglo-Saxons of old England – who founded and established America. We, being the true “Israelites” of Scripture, are part of an unavoidable prophecy.
I sincerely hope that you do not subscribe to Christian Identity theory, Gilbert. That’s a non-starter.
The New Israel is obviously the Catholic Church. Protestants have been judiazers from day one. In fact, the Catholics are unfortunately catching up!
The Scofield Bible was really just the end game when it came to using Protestants to justify the nation Israel and become the biggest ever cheerleaders for Jews.
Interesting that you bring this up, because I have finally been able, just in the last day or two, to boil down feelings I have had regarding Evangelicals and their relationship to Jews to an axiom. They are simply the most obvious, but it applies to all Protestants to one degree or another.
I have always known that anti-popery without authority, a priesthood, the Eucharist, and a Magisterium led to the worship of the Old Testament by these folks.
Here’s the axiom: Evangelicals hate the Church and worship the Jews. Of course, being an axiom it can also be put in reverse. Evangelicals worship the Jews and hate the Church. Just spend an hour or two over at Breitbart reading comments there, and one cannot come to any other conclusion.
I’m sorry to see that you subscribe to the idea that you are the true Israelites. As if it is a racial construct.
Please recall what John the Baptist said to the Scribes and Pharisees; “And think not to say within yourselves, We have Abraham for our father. For I tell you that God is able of these stones to raise up children to Abraham.” Matthew 3:9
The above concept is stated many times in the New Testament. I gave only one. Jesus says it also in other places.
Having said all that, I do not have problems with the Anglo-Saxons. They are good people who know how to work, who settled our country, can be good neighbors, etc. But underneath it all, their theology is the theology of crackpots.
And it has become a big problem.
Oh, and I wanted to add that I do believe Trump is a crypto. The more I look at him and Ivanka it is becoming obvious to me. I don’t believe that Fred really told Donald not to go to Manhattan and build. Because he changed his name from Drumpf into a brand name. He himself, looks like a marketing genius.
The Catholic Church was infiltrated by a fresh batch of cryptos after the Second World War.
Of course the Jesuits have a reputation of being cryptos from the beginning.
Rich –
I do not think it “crackpot” to try and determine ABOUT WHOM Scripture names “Israel”. It is an important theme throughout the Bible (which became apparent to all, only AFTER Martin Luther exposed papist corruption – historically bought-and-paid for by the Medici clan, et.al.).
To cite just ONE equitable construct of Old Testament, I ask that you read Ezekiel 33:14-20, which concludes “O house of Israel, I will judge each of you according to his ways.”
The article is an exaggeration. The profile of Trump is wild.
The Saker concurs with my previous posts that Trump on the campaign was genuine but as POTUS is spineless, and now, unfortunately completely controlled by Zionists and Neocons.
https://thesaker.is/a-multi-level-analysis-of-the-us-cruise-missile-attack-on-syria-and-its-consequences/
I also pointed out his snowflake Ivanka is also a direct result of his lack of masculinity. No real man would raise a snow flake.
Spineless is the essential characterization.
@ Flan O’Brien
Flan, I think the words “exaggeration” and “wild” for Harold Smith’s article could themselves be described as a bit of an “exaggeration” on your part — and maybe a bit “wild” too. 🙂
Harold is simply presenting a forthright viewpoint, without pulling his punches, without fussy nuances. For Harold, it’s either black or white. There are no gray areas.
Harold clearly has no love for Trump, as some of Trump’s White Nationalist supporters still do, clinging to their nostalgic illusions that Trump is basically a good guy with his heart in the right place. Trump is not really BAD, they tell us, he’s just a bit WEAK. He’s easily influenced. This seems to be your attitude when you state:
Well, that’s a valid viewpoint. It may even be the correct one. America has ended up with a spineless jerk who is easily swayed by his Jewish daughter Ivanka and his forceful Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner.
So what are you saying? That Trump is to be forgiven because he’s not really a bad guy, he’s just a spineless puppet in the hands of his Jewish relations and the rest of the Jewish gang?
Don’t forget this, Flan. You seem to be forgetting it: Trump is himself responsible — 100% responsible — for all the Zionist advisors and Israel Firsters he has appointed to high office. Take a look at this picture and count all those Stars of David:
https://www.darkmoon.me/uploads/Picture1-2-768×511.png
Sorry, there can be no excuses for Trump. Whitewashing him won’t do any longer. “WEAK AND SPINELESS” is just as bad as “BAD”.
” is to be forgiven because he’s not really a bad guy, ”
Not at all. see previous posts where I call him a bastard and an immaculate actor on FOX.
I don’t make excuses for him. He is Hillary Clinton on wheels. How anyone can provoke multiple nuclear armed states at once is a quantum leap beyond Hellery.
My assessment of him as spineless, but not mentally ill, places the blame 100% on him. Whereas, labeling him mentally ill, psychopath, allows (mainly Tribe) trick-cyclists to absolve him.
Flan,
Could somebody cause you to repudiate your present world view, betray your supporters and become a reckless mass-murderer willing to risk TEOTWAWKI merely by whispering something in your ear? This goes way beyond “spineless” IMO.
Trumps psychological backdrop is as follows:
Trump has stated he “sets policy” and his generals carry it out. Redacting text on a piece of paper is not a visceral act, whereas lobbing bombs or machine gunning human targets on infra red camera displays is. Trump’s mass murdering and recklessness is therefore several steps removed. Of course he is responsible, but psychologically he elects to be isolated from the effects of his decisions.
“Containing” Russia and North Korea may be the order the generals have been given. Is that reckless? Yes, given the character of the generals, but once again he is several steps removed, yet still responsible.
Betraying supporters is what all politicians engage in.
JFK had no fear to engage the dark state. Trump is a careless, atheistic pussy that cannot see beyond the stimulus-response fear matrix of the Tribe, but he is not mentally ill (see post above).
Excellent points, Harold.
I particularly agree with you that Russia and China aren’t going to sit around waiting for the NATO powers to attack them. They will strike first. One of the elementary principles of warfare is to feign weakness, allow your opponent to think he is a Super Power, then strike. You are also correct about nukes being used. To be quite frank the west has it coming. They deserve it, I’m sorry to say. How many countries have they destroyed in this century alone? The animal masses in those countries, including the Zionist Entity, exult in the slaughter of mainly Arab women and children.
If one goes back to 1962 it was a Soviet Naval Officer, Vasili Arkipov, that averted Nuclear War. A Sub was being depth charged in international waters, by a US carrier group. They were armed with a nuclear torpedo requiring the authorisation of 3 officers to launch it. Two Officers wanted to launch it. Arkipov said no. One can check this out on google! So yes. We’re in deep trouble.
“Russia and China”? Don’t you know it’s ‘divide and conquer’ time?
Trump is being all kissy-kissy with China now.
I do believe those inscrutable Asians will not fall for it, but just sweetly smile back at Trump while carefully considering their options.
It doesn’t help Trump a bit that he turns on a dime. He has shown he is an unreliable partner whose word can’t be trusted, not even a little bit.
Good article Harold.
I noticed years ago… that The Buffoon has numerous female actions.
The most obvious is putting his thumb and forefinger together, forming a circle, and tucking his elbow into his side and twitching his hip when making a “YUGE” strong(sic) point. (That is what my daughters did when they made fun of each other in grade school…!!) 🙂
Even Billy Clinton was more masculine as he clutched his fist and pointed his finger. I never thought I could find someone less masculine than Billy..!!! WHEW…!!
I was going to say that when he was campaigning….. but would have gotten really “BIGGLY” clobbered…. even worse than I took… Called a worse “hater” of him.
SO….. here goes…
The Buffoon-In-Chief….. is effeminate..!! AND…. It shows…!!
“….and everybody knowz it..!! 🙂
One word……
Q.E.D.
Is anyone else sleepless over Trumpenstein’s Korean misadventure?
With his unprovoked missile attack on Syria, the psychopath just showed the world that he will not be restrained by facts, laws, the Constitution, moral compunction, common sense, nor even potentially devastating consequences, such as war with Russia.
And now, after making public statements implying forthcoming aggression against North Korea, the bloodthirsty, power-drunk psychopath has sent a naval armada on its way…to do what, exactly?
God only knows what’s going on in Trumpenstein’s “mind”, but what are the Koreans thinking, especially the North Koreans?
Are they going to wait until Trumpenstein fires the first shot, or will they try to strike first? I hope and pray that nothing will happen, and maybe it won’t, but Trumpenstein, who’s apparently not known to back down, admit mistakes, consider consequences of his actions, etc., seems to have painted himself into a corner with his belligerent rhetoric.
I’m literally sick to my stomach over this, because I fear that “one million Koreans (or Arabs, Americans, Europeans, Russians, etc.) are not worth a Trump fingernail.”
Don’t fret, Harold. Korea Kim plays just a minor role in The Big Picture. Pretenses to “nuclear exchange” are for $how. He’s just acting the part he was assigned. His own survival depends on his remembering his place.
I really hope you’re right Gilbert because I need to stop taking xanax and pacing the floor…
Harold,
I notice that none of the Western media have reported China’s warning to Trump not to use force against North Korea as it would have devastating consequences for South Korea and Japan. In fact both South Korea and Japan have requested the US to consult them prior to taking action against North Korea. Looks like the Satanic Jew Kushner, the de facto President, wants the stupid goyim to kill themselves.
@ Harold Smith
Even though I do not totally agree with what you said, it is a good article. Lasha’s fine tuning helps as well.
“Is anyone else sleepless over Trumpenstein’s Korean misadventure?”
I can’t speak for everyone, but I certainly am not losing any sleep over it. The reason is simple. There is nothing I can do about it so I will just have to watch. You are in the same boat so skip the pills and get some popcorn.
“God only knows what’s going on in Trumpenstein’s “mind”, but what are the Koreans thinking, especially the North Koreans?”
The North Koreans are thinking, “They still do not know where are missing subs are.” 🙂
@Harold Smith
About Crazy Donald’s aggressive move to North Korea, following article from Wikipedia might explain its motive (hint : Israeli interest) :
ISRAEL-NORTH KOREA RELATIONS
Israel-North Korean relations (Korean: 이스라엘-조선민주주의인민공화국 관계) are very hostile,[1] and North Korea has never recognized the state of Israel, denouncing it as an “imperialist satellite”.[2] Since 1988 it recognises the sovereignty of the State of Palestine over all of Israel, except for the Golan Heights, which it recognises as part of Syria.
North Korea sent 20 pilots and 19 non-combat personnel to Egypt during Yom Kippur War. The unit had four to six encounters with the Israelis from August through the end of the war. According to Shlomo Aloni, the last aerial engagement on the Egyptian front, which took place on 6 December, saw Israeli F-4s engage North Korean-piloted MiG-21s. The Israelis shot down one MiG, and another was shot down by friendly fire from Egyptian air defenses.[3]
Over the years, North Korea has supplied missile technology to Israel’s neighbours, including Iran, Syria, Libya, and Egypt.[4][5][6] Syria, which has a history of confrontations with Israel, has long maintained a relationship with North Korea based on the cooperation between their respective nuclear programs. On 6 September 2007, the Israeli Air Force conducted airstrike “Operation Orchard” on a target in the Deir ez-Zor region of Syria. According to media reports, 10 North Koreans who “had been helping with the construction of a nuclear reactor in Syria” were killed during the airstrike.[7]
When North Korea opened up for Western tourists in 1986 it excluded citizens of Israel along with those of Japan, the United States, and France.[8] Jewish people from other countries have experienced problems entering North Korea. Israel has called for world action against North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme.[9] It has been suggested that North Korea has sought to model its nuclear weapons programme on Israel’s, as “a small-state deterrent for a country surrounded by powerful enemies; to display enough activity to make possession of a nuclear device plausible to the outside world, but with no announcement of possession: in short, to appear to arm itself with an ultimate trump card and keep everyone guessing whether and when the weapons might become available.”[10]
In May 2010 the Israeli foreign minister, Avigdor Lieberman, labeled North Korea as part of an “axis of evil”; he stated:
“This axis of evil that includes North Korea, Syria and Iran, it’s the biggest threat to the entire world”.[11]
In 2014 as the Israel–Gaza conflict escalated, North Korea allegedly negotiated arms deals with Hamas.[12] This was however denied by the KCNA a few days later.[13]
Franklin –
More from connecting dots at Wikipedia:
Pharisee-Jews working to promote war from both sides.
Pharisee-Jews made MiGs in Russia and F-4s in US…!! 🙂
The Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 is a supersonic jet fighter/interceptor aircraft, designed by the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau in the Soviet Union.
Mikhail Iosifovich Gurevich (Russian: Михаи́л Ио́сифович Гуре́вич) (12 January 1893 [O.S. 31 December 1892] – November 12, 1976) was a Soviet Jewish aircraft designer, a partner (with Artem Mikoyan) who co-founded the famous MiG military aviation bureau. MiG is an abbreviation of their surnames.
Franklin, that makes sense.
IOW, because NK is an independent, Jew unfriendly, U.S. imperialism unfriendly state with some nuclear technology that it may share with Israel’s ostensible “enemies”, it’s on the Jew hit list.
After all, as I see it, we can infer that Trumpenstein et al. aren’t too worried about NK’s mere possession of some small nuclear arsenal, PER SE, because they’re apparently not very intimidated even by Russia’s formidable nuclear arsenal.
Anyway, I hope nothing happens, but I can’t shake the feeling that Trumpenstein is trying to goad NK into firing the first shot, and if they can’t be tricked into doing something on their own, maybe it will be done for them.
Don’t start drinking gin with the xanax, don’t mix pills with gin or any kind of alcohol period, Harold, seeing Madame Butterfly collapse on her kitchen floor frothing at the mouth, mumbling incoherently then going into a catatonic state, her young daughter left with no food in the kitchen and no money to go out a get a slice of pizza even, her young daughter all alone in the world with a zombie for a mother on the kitchen floor in a puddle of drool oozing out of the side of her mouth, no electricity because Madame spent all of her money on pills and gin and failed to pay the electric bill for a year and a half ….. sad, 🙁
@ TROJ
Tut tut, did the nurses forget to give you your medication today?
I had no idea computers were allowed in padded cells.
The Son of man has come like a thief in the night.
“Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are
Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship
before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.”
It is judgment time.
Duke
The faithful witness
A fine article, Harold
What I think is underlying events in Syria could be seen as a modern-day equivalent of the German/Soviet non-agression pact drawn up in August 1939. The equivalence of course taking into consideration the historic inversion of the playing field involving the true intentions of the “East vs. West” forces, i.e.; flip-flop the good and evil
This present-day posturing features the “West” setting up Assad of Syria to be the patsy for the gassing of civilians in order to justify his removal, of which they are adamant. And as Harold alludes to, Tillerson is paying mere lip service when telling an ever-patient Putin that the U.S. will conduct an independent investigation to learn who was responsible. To which Putin responds by biting his lip to prevent saying, “yeah, Rex, when hell freezes over!”
But Putin and Russia are confident with their hard-line position in Syria, and it’s not as if Assad’s staying in power is critical in maintaining that. The posturing charade of playing nicey-nice will continue apace, with Israel and their American bitch knowing that this isn’t the Balkans, or Somalia, or Libya, or Iraq, all of which they’ve completed their murderous ways with.
Putin may very well concede to the removal of Assad, but there will be no identical “regime changes” illustrated by the transparent ruse of “introducing democratic reform”. This will be his OWN adamant stance, and we take it from there…
Many are the roads that lead to Damascus, and it appears as though the roughest one is about to be traversed.
KUSHNER IS MICROMANAGING THE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL
Source : The Daily Caller, 12-04-2017
I didn’t read the article because I basically disagree. I think that all of this interference such as the false flag of the Syrian gas attack that was in fact launched from a Saudi/Israel setting is pretty clear. I wouldn’t be surprised if the North Korea/China blizzard of whatever missiles is also a false flag. I think Trump made a huge mistake by surrounding himself with too many politically compromised generals. And that speaks to inexperience. But I get suspicious over these articles particularly if they come from possible George Soros style sources (Kevin Barrett for example and this reminds me of him for some reason).
Let’s put it this way: There are many, many groups out there that want Trump to fail so he can’t put into action the plans that he outlined in the campaign. I think he needs to start ignoring the international static of false flags and let China take care of North Korea (no we are not Japan or South Korea’s savior). Let Russia take care of Syria. Period. Trump may be inexperienced. He put too much faith in generals. He has a real liability with Jarred the Soros insert. But Trump does not have the criminal record of Hillary Clinton. Pedophiles are going to jail under Trump, not staffing the Whitehouse as they were under Obama. This country may not in fact have a chance of recovering and Trump is far more flawed than I had once hoped but I am not willing to concede that there won’t be some improvements. And if we can just stay out of a war, and if we can just continue along some of the pathways of the plan as originally conceived outside the circle of fat behind generals then I won’t give up the ship yet.
Someone needs to teach Trump a new language—false flag is the first word to learn. Secondly, he needs to read one of those early books on Israeli tactics… “by way of deception”. Trump’s view of the Israelis is off the charts naive. If you can compare the last three months to a tennis match, Trump’s was up a few points and then bam the opponent joined with the lineman and here you have a full force reversal. Now I find all these sites that were more or less on the fence have gone into full blown torpedoing Trump, like I was going to wake up one day and switch sides…start reading the New York Times. No way…no way… Just because Trump is faltering does not mean I am about to jump on board the Democratic Party band wagon. Look at California and you’ll see a failed state created by the Democratic Party. Nothing…absolutely nothing could be worse.
Good post Kapoore
Like I said, the fat lady ain’t singin’ just yet
Now that “YUGE” China is cutting off “ITTY-BITTY” North Korea….. it could be made into a parking lot “BIGGLY” with conventional weapons…. and nobody would give a shit.. especially South Korea..!!
Do it..!! Stop talking tuff..!! One axis GONE..!! No ‘Mecca-Ites’ or ‘Alligator-Hats’ would disagree..!!
But….!! But…!! But….!! No more enemy = No more weapons needed…!!
Won’t do thaaaat… The military-industrials provide the means for “YUGE” debt for more USD..!!
And… PUTIN NEEDS.. USD.. “BIGGLY”…!! 🙂
There’s no denying that the Russian Central Bank is chained to the dollar. Bonkers. Nuts. Crazy. And yet somehow constitutional.
Exactly right, Pat. Although it may happen to North Korea nonetheless.
First let me address the Nuclear Delusion. As I have said countless times I do not believe they exist. They have replaced Almighty God to be feared and adored. Or as I said yesterday, more like Yahweh of the Old Testament as present day Pharisees see him and of old as well. Kennan wrote a book called The Nuclear Delusion. However, his thesis is that they were impotent because no one would ever use them. Au Contraire, they would be impotent if anyone tried to use them.
Let us now consider Christianity. We are to fear God, but because he forgives us we are to worship him and to be contrite. Because if forgiveness were not possible there would be no point in worshipping him or fearing him. In that scenario we are already condemned to Hell like the Devil and his angels. Might as well be like Crowley and “do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law”. The same exists if God does not exist. Someone once said, “if God does not exist than all things are permissible”.
I don’t care if some, or even most of you, mock the belief I have. And I will concede that one could make the point that this could be offered as a proof that religion is BS. Convince the innocent that they are sinners and have them beg for mercy. I am not issuing a tract here to convert anyone. But it is uncanny how the same operation is at work here.
Like you said, without an enemy their is no need for endless dollar creation within our usurious system in order to endlessly prepare for war. The similarities between fear of nukes (20th Century God) and fear of Almighty God are uncanny. All one has to do is step out of the paradigm and no longer fear death. Well, there’s the rub, I cannot laugh in the face of death without Christ. So there you have my perspective. It is what gives me the strength to see through the BS and how they inverted the One True Religion. Or more accurately, created another in which the Devil is worshipped.
If they ever blew off a nuke, most would stick there fingers in their ears right before impact to find that nothing happened. It’s all a scam. The ultimate weapon of the banks. Rich countries get them. G7 and G20 countries get them. The lie lives on because it is agreed upon by those with a Rothschild Central Bank. No need to have a Navy really. We don’t literally go into colonies and kill, steal and enslave bodies anymore. We simply extract from them with our International Money Power and the threat of Nukes. That’s the secret.
Now, why I think it may actually happen this time. And that North Korea may be toppled. It may be that Trump has made a deal where China gets to have hegemony over all of SE Asia. Including Seoul. For sure, if China helps we will no longer hear about China manipulating their currency in order to one up us on trade. Actually, I believe Trumpenstein has already emoted that phrase. Certainly, we also will no longer be worried about the 1/2 Trillion Dollar trade deficit that we have with China.
Also, Trump is going directly to China to deal with this little fellow in North Korea and avoiding Russian help. Someone here had a good post yesterday dealing with that and stating that Trump was being smart. And I can see the case being made for that although I do disagree.
If things get out of hand, and all indications say that is a very distinct possibility, and the US goes to war with Russia, China will also take Alaska and all that oil that is sitting there and hardly being drilled because of the caribou. At least that’s what they tell us. I heard Xi took a bathroom break in Alaska on his way back to China. Probably surveying what might be his if he plays his cards right. Of course it goes without saying that he would take Siberian Oil fields as well.
Maybe that’s the plan. Is China being set up to become the new Host?
Rich –
You know it….
No “YUGE” nukes… NO “YUGE” WORRIES..!! 🙂
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZV8LhhxP5s
Fyodor Dostoyevsky said it. He also made Ivan, one of the main characters in Brothers Karamazov, say it, too.
PS
Pat and I and others whose names escape me at the moment (but not Rerevisionist) have already destroyed the Nuke Conspiracy over a year ago at Darkmoon. 🙂
http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2017/04/13/517935/Trump-US-military-for-using-mother-of-all-bombs-Afghanistan
That’s convenient 😉
Reminds me of the expert that stated the destruction in Japan wrought by the “Atom Bombs” could not be distinguished from fire-bombing. Then we have the photograph of the so-called test site in the US being packed with conventional explosives…
On this Maundy Thursday of Holy Week, a prayer for the Christians coming under persecution. In many areas of the world, Christians are under persecution. A prayer that they may endure the suffering. A prayer for Peace. Peace for all the peoples of the world, including the Muslims so beleaguered in their native countries due to the war mongering of the Western countries.
The Western governments are on the side of those persecuting Christians in the Middle East, North Africa, Sub-Sahara Africa, and other areas of the world.
A Communion hymn from The One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Faith, for it was on the first Holy Thursday our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ gave us the Sacrament of Holy Communion, for our Redemption and Salvation through His Body and Blood, before He was betrayed to the authorities to be Crucified for our sins, for the remission of our sins.
A prayer for the Christians under persecution in the Middle East and many other areas of the world :
“You now have sorrow, but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice and your joy, no one will take from you” [ John ; 16:22 ]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1w_SiQTq4Y
@ Rich
“Let us now consider Christianity. We are to fear God, but because he forgives us we are to worship him and to be contrite.”
This may be what Christianity believes, but it is not what Jesus taught. Jesus said to love God, the First Commandment according to Jesus. The only thing Jesus told us to fear was the one who could destroy the body and soul, the devil. Jesus did not tell us to be contrite. He told us to spread the good news and preach the Kingdom of God that is within all of us.
“The similarities between fear of nukes (20th Century God) and fear of Almighty God are uncanny.”
While I do not dismiss the existence of nuclear weapons, both fears were created by the same group of a-holes, the jews.
“Is China being set up to become the new Host?”
If that is the jewish plan, they are going to be in for a bad wakeup call. The Chinese still remember who gave them the opium destruction twice and Chairman Mao’s starvation. The Chinese may invite them in all smiley with courtesy just so they can crush them when they blow a terminal hole in the jewish financial scheme.
Rich –
WE ALL KNOW…..
It is written in the New Testament…. that Jesus was so angry at the Pharisee-Jew Bankers and merchants selling doves… and sheep and cattle…. on temple grounds… that he went wild…. and kicked their asses with a whip…. which HE went to all the trouble to MAKE… and destroyed their booths and tents… the first time.!!!
John-2:15
“So He made a WHIP out of cords and DROVE all from the temple courts, both sheep and cattle.
He poured out the coins of the money changers and overturned their tables.”
The second time…. about 3 years later…. all he had to do is tell them to “haul ass”…. and they went without a beating from him.. !! 🙂 Lesson learned..!! Should repeat it TODAY..!!
MISERY SOLVED…!!!!
Trump knows 9/11 was done by jews in the United States, by jews in Israel, and by Washington insiders like the Bush family and Dick Cheney. While I don’t expect Trump to come out publicly and say that, I do expect some actions, or in this case with the missile attack on the Syrian air base, I expect some inaction or NON-action, as Trump knows ALL about jew false flags. He didn’t even call for an independent investigation to look into who was behind the Sarin gas atrocity. He just blamed Assad, and very quickly he blamed Assad, and started shooting missiles. Yet, Trump knows all about jew false flags.
Maybe the jews do have NUKES planted around the United States and hold their NUKES over the heads of American presidents. Definitely a possibility, and a high possibility.
Why the need for nukes about to go off here?
What if the very same people who run Israel, Jew and Gentile alike, are really just the inner workings of the Lodge and the transplantation of the British Empire? And what started with the Balfour Declaration moved it’s headquarters from London to Washington? Maybe move is just a figure of speech. More like they opened a branch. the military arm of the entire operation, which is designed to loot the entire world and enslave everyone not in their little club. To offer one possible scenario.
Point being there are no Americans in positions of power who are faithful to America. Just like the reason we don’t fight wars under corporate flags, but national flags. Maybe it’s all an illusion. Maybe Israel is just a pretend welfare state that is wholly sponsored by the US Government and is a part of it. Along with London.
Most people don’t even realize that Russia was overrun by these bankers back in 1917. That’s still hard for me to believe based on all the propaganda I have been exposed to over the course of my life. Seems like a bad dream, or a “conspiracy” theory.
Why not that as a plan? In fact the genius of it would be to have us complain about Jews getting all this favored treatment to throw us off the scent.
In other words, it may turn out that Israel is us. Or should I say the U.S. But not us, because we are not in the club.
There used to be an America. But that was buried in 1913 with the creation of the Federal Reserve. It just may turn out that it was far worse than even the most crazed conspiracy theorists among us ever imagined.
Either way, I’m posting after having prayed Tenebrae. So if you all think I am off my rocker please understand that I am trying to be one with our Suffering Servant. Perhaps I am deluded. But ya know, it’s all I got.
I guess it is better than a T-shirt Mom and Dad bring back from the Bahamas. Right?
They got the world and al I got was the Suffering Servant. I guess that’s why God loves the poor.
But even if Christ’s Church is merely the greatest story ever sold, it worked. And it created Western Civilization. But the thieves have been about robbing it since the Reformations (revolutions).
At the time of the “Reformation” they managed to steal a store of value that was 1,000 years in the making. Now that store of value, as corrupt as it may have been for the last 500 years has exponentially increased.
Maybe that’s the End of the World. When they finally manage to pull it all off.
You are deluded or messed up as we know it’s the jews who are responsible!
Does everyone have their tinfoil hat handy? If so please put it on before reading further.
What if Trumpenstein’s missile attack on Syria was really ALL ABOUT NORTH KOREA? The more I think about it, I’ve come to believe that the significance of Xi being Trumpenstein’s captive audience at the time may be somewhat underappreciated.
What if the whole point of the Syrian atrocity was to convince the Chinese President that Trumpenstein is really a madman who WILL attack North Korea (the calculated contradictory statements notwithstanding)?
If Trumpenstein can convince China that he WILL ATTACK NK, then most likely China, by its words and deeds, will convince NK that the madman will attack them, thus almost assuring that NK will shoot first and get a war started.
But to what end? And here’s where I have to stop for a minute, add some more tinfoil to my hat, and digress a little bit.
I see the Jew as being an evil composite; i.e., driven by both calculated evil (“devil worship”) and inherent evil (“demon possession”). IOW, it’s sort of like a “crook” coming up with a brilliant plan to rob a bank, but while running away with the money, a huge haul of cash, he happens to see an attractive girl and he can’t help but stop to try to molest her, which puts it all in jeopardy.
In a sense, the “crook” can be seen as sort of a madman within a madman.
What if Trumpenstein and his Jewish-supremacist handlers see NK as a stepping stone to Iran?
To summarize, the world saw Trumpenstein’s madness in Syria, and that may have been calculated to get NK to take action in response to provocation. If NK takes the bait (or if the bait is forced on them), then the calculated madness unleashed on the Korean peninsula may – in the calculating “mind” – be used to do the same thing to Iran.
The calculating evil makes the plans, but the inherent evil and associated personality traits blinds to the consequences…creating the madman within a madman evil composite.
Okay, that’s all for now. Sorry for the digression. Everyone can take the hats off.
Not quite sure what you’re driving at, Harold. This is all a bit too complicated for a bird with a small brain. 🙂
What are you saying exactly? Are you saying that the Mad Psycho, Trumpenstein, ain’t so mad after all? that there’s a method in his madness? that the whole Syrian thing with chemical weapons was planned to pull the wool over the eyes of Chinese President Xi and make him think Trump was mad enough to attack North Korea? which would precipitate a preemptive first strike by North Korea on American troops in South Korea?
Wow! This is like something out of a Robert Ludlum thriller! Or is Tom Clancy? 🙂
Anyway, I don’t think we can ascribe any major foreign policy decisions to Trump himself. Not if he’s a puppet. He basically does what he’s told by his Jewish handlers. They write his speeches too. He reads from an auto cue. Ivanka stands behind him whispering in his ear. And Jared stand behind them both, smoking a joint or snorting cocaine. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that the Donald is high on drugs half the time.
I was sort of just “thinking out loud” but I didn’t do a very good job of putting thoughts into words. (Words seem to be failing me lately).
I keep asking why the pointless missile strike on Syria and why do it when hosting Xi? The reckless act –
ipso facto – implies madness, IMO, but the more I think about it, also calculation. So yes, I think you said it: “a method in his madness”.
My present view is that rather than a “demonstration of force” as it was characterized by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the missile strike on Syria while hosting Xi would be better described a calculated “demonstration of madness”, apparently directed toward China and North Korea.
So it seems to me that Trumpenstein et al. want NK to believe that war is inevitable and respond to the provocations by striking first.
I suppose there’s also a chance that NK will back down and suffer a humiliating loss of face, which would probably feed Trumpenstein’s pathological egomania, but this seems less likely to me as I think they want a blood sacrifice.
Of course I hope I’m wrong and nothing bad happens, but I’m worried because I believe there is no limit to their depravity.
Fine article Harold. However, I don’t see either Russia or China striking first, that may be common to Israeli military doctrine and formerly Imperialist Japan, but Russia and China are far too pragmatic to take such a step. That is not to say they will sit around and do nothing, far from it. SU-35’s are being delivered to China, and China’s recent attempt to reign in North Korea should not be seen as caving in to the US, S. Korean, and Japanese positions – Sun Tzu is applicable here. Afghanistan and Libya are examples of the limitations of military power. Elites have not gotten the Trans-Afghan pipeline and while the oil still flows from Libya it is a nasty mess as well, causing major social problems for globalists in the EU. The problem for the USA is there is no ME exit strategy beyond laying pipelines. It’s worth noting Russia spent more on influence in the US and European anti war movement than on all expenditures for arms for N. Vietnam during the Vietnam conflict. Asymmetric warfare, both political and economic, is being waged. Increasingly people from all backgrounds worldwide are seeing the US and other zionist proxies for what they really are – arrogant, heavy handed, murderous, insatiably greedy glutinous regimes who murder their own people in false flag operations to achieve pitifully little. They are more expressions of fear and guilt on the part of the criminal elites trying to self appoint themselves as great grand strategists. In military terms, Michael Scheuer’s superb analysis of the utter failure of the US General Officer corps to deliver a single Strategic victory in 72 years – since WW2, in fact, because of zionist corrupted education, sham morality, venal and totally limited financial aspirations led by creatures like the Trumps underscores the problem. Mr. Trump seems to have missed in his ‘Eastern Military Academy’ education the first dictum from the Marine corps manual: “Loyalty from the top begets loyalty from the bottom”. Western democracies look increasingly like the cynical, corrupt, and ultimately failed Soviet Union. The danger of first strikes comes from the rotten and souless collapsing zionist proxy regimes who fail to understand there is no level of consumerism or phony social engineering (or banking and financial manipulations) that can replace what humans naturally and eternally seek.
Winston –
Russia and China need US Dollars waaay too badly to strike. They have to buy stuff to keep the slaves in their countries calmed down to at least… a dull roar.. 🙂
Russia is having huge protests right now…. over corruption.
‘We want change. Not promises!’: Mass anti-corruption rallies hit Russia
March 27, 2017
Huge protests were held in Moscow and other Russian cities. Hundreds of arrests, clashes with riot police, and answers demanded from the authorities followed the Anti-Corruption Foundation’s investigation into Russia’s Prime Minister.
On March 26, protests against corruption were held across Russia, the largest of which took place on Moscow’s main central street, Tverskaya. According to the Interior Ministry, around 7,000 to 8,000 people rallied in the capital, although the protest organizers are yet to release their estimates.
The protests were fueled by the government’s failure to respond to the investigation by opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) into Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. It’s claimed he has embezzled a secret empire worth $1.2 billion.
Most of the demonstrations, including the Moscow march, had not been sanctioned by the authorities, resulting in multiple arrests and clashes with the police. In the Russian capital alone, some 850 people have been detained.
http://rbth.com/politics_and_society/2017/03/27/we-want-change-not-promises-mass-anti-corruption-rallies-hit-russia_727993
Thanks Pat. I’ve been watching Navalny on Euronews , maybe that is what Jacob Rothschild meant when he said late last fall ‘that we now have people in Russia’.
The US has been JEWJACKED, Trump and family are jews and it’s now Israel First !! Kushner is a mossad agent !!!
I wish you people would finally get it right. The problem with the West is not a Jew problem. Its a corrupción problem. Prosecute people who commit crimes regardless of their identity.
Trump, himself, should have been imprisoned décades ago for child rape and most recently for cruise misile bombing a sovern nation without congressional approval. Thats a war crime children. Is he a Jew? Irrelevant. When the rule of law starts meaning something, perhaps we will see change. Until then we, as U.S. citizens, will be used, abused and disgarded just as cheaply as one of Trumps little girl rape victims. May they rest in peace. Questions?
Netanyahu tells he has known JARED KUSHNER for many years… since he was a child:
Was Nutty Jared’s mohel Rabbi? No wonder they’re sooooo close!
Voters in 2016 had a choice, Armageddon Now with Corrupt Hillary or Armageddon Later with Corrupt Trump.
One can’t make and lose 4 fortunes in NYC and make another multi-billion dollar fortune w/o being in bed with the ones that control that town, the stock market and the FED.
If President Jared Ivanka Kushner is stupid enough to start a war with Russia, China will join in on Russia’s side, since they know that if Russia’s wiped out, they’re next. Bye-Bye America, we’ll be radioactive rubble, but China and Russia will survive.
“One can’t make and lose 4 fortunes in NYC and make another multi-billion dollar fortune w/o being in bed with the ones that control that town, the stock market and the FED.”
DAMNED STRAIGHT..!!!!!!!
I have said that since his run in 2011 in which he “BIGGLY” fell flat due to breaking FEC rules….
“YUGE”… even MASS QUANTITIES of PHARISEE-JEWS…!!
“…and everybody knowz it..!!” 🙂
http://eqs.fec.gov/eqsdocsMUR/13044342667.pdf
Trump campaigned for President in 2011.
Michael Cohen was in charge of Trump’s campaign and set up a website to see if it was feasible.
Federal Election Commission results:
http://www.fec.gov/press/press2013/20130719digest.shtml
MUR 6462
COMPLAINANT: Shawn Thompson
RESPONDENTS: Donald J. Trump; Michael Cohen; Stewart Rahr; The Trump Organization, LLC; Should Trump Run Committee, Inc. f/k/a ShouldTrumpRun.com
SUBJECT: The complaint alleged that Trump engaged in “testing the waters” activities during the 2012 presidential election cycle, was a “de facto” candidate for president, and accepted excessive or impermissible contributions from The Trump Organization, LLC (Trump LLC) in connection with a website, http://www.ShouldTrumpRun.com (ShouldTrumpRun) created by Cohen, a Trump LLC employee, and from Rahr, who paid for a flight Cohen took on Trump’s privately owned jet.
The complaint alleged further that ShouldTrumpRun was a political committee that failed to register with the Commission.
DISPOSITION: The Commission found no reason to believe Trump failed to file a Statement of Candidacy or that ShouldTrumpRun failed to register and report as a political committee. The Commission also found no reason to believe that Cohen, Rahr, Trump LLC or ShouldTrumpRun made, or that Trump accepted, excessive or prohibited contributions. The Commission closed the file in connection with the remaining allegations.
PLEASE PLEASE MR.PRESIDENT of all the USA and it’s million of GOYUM PLEASE BEG YOUR JEWS for some tine little SOMETHING for the poor USA!!!
BEG your isralies and your peers for some HELP for the USA!
WE all understand how hard it is to get anything of any value from your JEWS and we all know NOT to expect the USA to rebuild our infrastructure or our HONOR,while we pander and waste our money to pay this trash, in any CITIZENs lifetime now alive, we all know your wall is just a stupid excuse for the jews in congress to stop the money for the wall.
PLEASE Mr TRUMP BEG the JEWS to stop the next 911 on our poor nation,offer them MEXICAN SLAVES or their BODY PARTS for sale anything you can get for a FEW CRUMBS for the POOR US CITIZENS!
Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss. The real boss behind the curtain is Rothschild.
“As I see it, it’s not immoral to launch a first strike if you know an aggressor is about to attack you. “…..exactly why Hitler attacked the Soviet Union in June 1941.
Steve
False Abwehr Intel led Hitler to BELIEVE a Soviet attack was imminent, which is exactly what the deep state “steering committee” wanted
Meanwhile, 4/13/17..what the heck is this all about?
http://tass.com/world/941173
@ S.W.
If Russia launches 59 cruise missiles at the facility originating the airstrike, either a Turkish airbase or US carrier, them we know it was a false flag. Until then, it can probably be classified as propaganda due to a lack of detailed casualties, type of gas, no pictures of dead children, dead women with eyes that open, etc. normally associated with a false flag operation.
@ UNGENIUS
I don’t know for sure about the 4/13/17 Deir Ezzor bombing and reputed gas release. Syria news and friends released the story, USA denies, no coverage on mainstream media. Lots of smoke and mirrors here. Of course no pics etc forthcoming from the anti-Assad crowd, it would be counter to their purposes to expose a US/Coalition attack.
So I never indicated it was a ‘false flag’ incident. If true, it appears what happened in the USA/Coalition bombing at Deir Ezzor was exactly what happened at Idlib on 4/4/17, that is rebel gas stockpiles of poison gas were somehow set loose.
@ UNGENIUS
There is a bit of mainstream coverage….
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/syria-isis-chemical-weapons-strike-deir-ezzor-us-russia-clash-over-assad-sarin/
Trump going in was a narcissist (I am a certified Counselor). All it takes for a narcissist to become a psychopath is to gain power over life and death. All it takes folks, so that when he bombed Syria for no reason, then I knew he was a psychopath.
http://itsafluffy.blogpot.com
http://christnotreligion.blogspot.com
Question to the professional: Is psychopathy classified as a mental illness? If so, that make Trump less culpable for his actions, according to media accepted gospel (Oprah, etc).
No psychopathy is like rabies in a dog. A disease requiring the liquidation of the dog.
What is good for Israel should be good for America. NO “dual citizen” allowed in government. Israel: Three dual-citizen MKs ordered to annul their foreign passports
by Shahar Ilan – Haaretz – Feb18 2009
The Central Elections Committee has ordered three Knesset members with dual citizenship to annul their foreign passports by next Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony, or at least begin steps to cancel them.
The three lawmakers are Yohanan Plesner of Kadima (who has Danish citizenship), Nitzan Horowitz of Meretz (a Polish citizen) and Yisrael Beiteinu’s Anastasia Michaeli, who holds a Russian passport. The Basic Law on the Knesset states that “a member of Knesset holding an additional citizenship that is not Israeli … will not take the oath of loyalty until he has done everything he can to relinquish it.” –
Nobody can have loyalty to TWO Nations at the same time. SO nobody with “dual citizenship” should be allowed to hold any post in our government.
By the way ……. How many CHRISTIANS sit in the Israeli “knesset”? ANY? EVER?
CHRISTIAN tax dollars bought and paid for Israel —- their knesset should be 50% CHRISTIAN.
Israel would not EXIST without JESUS CHRIST and the tax dollars of HIS Flock.
What the Jewish Rabbis think of JESUS “As for Christianity, there is a dispute among Halachic authorities, but the vast majority consider it idolatry as well. Islam, on the other hand, is not considered idolatry.”
Read that last bit again VERY SLOWLY so the frothing at the mouth from hating muslims, “christianzionists” can follow: “ISLAM, on the other hand, is NOT considered idolatry.”
Goddamn morons are getting closer to that ‘smoking gun’ Rice fantasied about:
US drops biggest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan targeting ISIS caves
“At 7.32pm local time today, US Forces – Afghanistan conducted a strike on an ISIS-K tunnel complex in Achin district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, as part of ongoing efforts to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan… The strike used a GBU-43 bomb dropped from a US aircraft,” the statement said.
The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), nicknamed the ‘Mother of All Bombs’, is a 21,600-pound, GPS-guided explosive. This is the first time that the US has used the MOAB bomb in combat.
Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said the bomb, which contains 11 tons of explosives, was dropped on a cave complex believed to be used by IS fighters in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, very close to the border with Pakistan.
http://defencenews.in/article/US-drops-biggest-non-nuclear-bomb-in-Afghanistan-targeting-ISIS-caves-251535
Bet Russia appreciated that back-door knock. The next one will be used in Syria?
Hope it didn’t harm any poppy fields!
At least President Kushner and his crazy as a shithouse rat Chabad Lubavicthers are happy, they’re about to get their Messiah!
Kushners Belong to Jewish Supremacist Doomsday Cult
https://www.henrymakow.com/Kushner-Belongs-to-Fanatical-Jewish-Doomsday-Cult.html
@ Greg Bacon
“Bet Russia appreciated that back-door knock. The next one will be used in Syria?”
Since the MOAB was shipped to Afghanistan during the Obomber regime, I would suspect that Russia already knew it was there.
I noticed in the video of this event that the largest non-nuclear weapon, 11-ton MOAB, did not produce a mushroom cloud similar to a nuclear blast. Sort of dissolves one of the crucial points of the “there-are-no-nuclear-weapons” crowd.
the white house press secretary got in trouble with the zionist lobby in washigton a few days ago for comparing assad with hitler-
he probably read my comment (laugh) that preceded his screw up, a comment i had made a day earlier.
he could´ve covered his ass and done better if he had arranged his words in a more ambiguos way…
he said
“hitler never used chemical weapons”
the jews got mad because, in a way, the gas used in the chambers was a chemical.
he could have, instead, said
“even hitler never used chemical weapons on his OWN PEOPLE”
but. i guess the poor guy just tripped and had to apologize
they may have his job and if they do then thats when, if he is a real patriot he should just tell the truth and reveal how the jews are very sensitive about a holocaust that more and more people are wrongly denying it occured. he should also just explain that the u.s. is run by them and quit,
but he wont because he needs to keep his job, and his life, for he has a family.
——————————————————–
the us used the mother of all bombs on Afganistán
we will know soon how many children pasteuring their goats they killed this time
and the recruitment will grow
and
more terrorist attacks will folow
AND THE FiFTY BILLION INCREASE IN DEFENCE BUDGET WILL BE AGAIN, APPROVED
business as usual
😉
Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner belongs to an elite doomsday cult that boasts the Rothschilds as members and is trying to foment a “prophesied” third world war.
Chabad Lubavitch is a Jewish supremacist cult that serve the Illuminati. Despite only having 200,000 elite followers, it has intimate ties to nearly every powerful government leader on earth.
http://yournewswire.com/jared-kushner-rothschild-cult/
A woman called Andria and what looks like a pot bellied diversity practitioner launched those 60 missiles.
http://www.fort-russ.com/2017/04/revealed-identity-of-us-commanders.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+FortRuss+(Fort+Russ)
WWIII started by characters such as “Andria” – a far cry from Hitler, Stalin, Churchill
you forgot to put a star on trump…trump is jewish…did you not know this…he is jewish
http://rense.com/general96/trumpjewish.htm
@ Yep
No, Trump is not Jewish just because an article on Rense says so.
The writer of that article, Miles Mathis, is a discredited disinfo agent.
He has no credibility whatsoever and also suffers from bipolar disorder.
GR –
Anyone could write here:
“The ‘Genealogical Researcher’ is a discredited disinfo agent.
He has no credibility whatsoever and also suffers from bipolar disorder.”
Not too difficult at all..!! 🙂
@ Pat
I know from long experience that once you have made up your mind about anything, nothing will ever change it. You would rather die than admit you were wrong about anything. Keeping face is far more important to you than reason, logic, common sense, and the search for truth. Never once have I known you to concede a point to anyone on this site or say the magic words, “Sorry, I WAS WRONG!” 🙂
The only people you have complimented on this site are the people who have agreed with you, mouthed the same mantras, and promoted the same set of conspiracy theories.
Too bad. 🙂
However, let me to say one thing now which will please you. Trump may well be a crypto-Jew. We have no proof Trump is NOT a Jew. Proving a negative, in any case, is logically impossible. So I’m not saying categorically that “Trump is NOT a Jew.” He could be a Jew, OK?
So what am I saying?
I am saying that “Genealogical Researcher” is 100 per cent correct in his assertion that Miles Mathis is not to be trusted. That Miles Mathis is a disinfo agent. That Miles Mathis, in addition, is mentally deranged.
That’s what I’m saying. So if you believe anything Miles Mathis tells you, you are basically putting your trust in a mentally deranged disinfo agent. Period.
Let me put it another way.
If Kevin MacDonald were to write an article about Trump’s family background and offer proof that Trump was a Jew, many of us would be prepared to accept Kevin’s verdict. This is because of Kevin’s impeccable track record of intellectual integrity. Now Miles Mathis has no such integrity. Because Mathis has been mad enough to write an article denouncing Kevin MacDonald as a Zionist agent and more or less suggesting that Kevin is on Mossad’s payroll! 🙂
Yep. Unbelievable. But it happens to be true.
Mathis has made the same moronic allegations about Lasha Darkmoon. Lasha, he slyly suggests, is working for Mossad. The Darkmoon site is run by a nest of Zionist vipers, Mathis suggests.
If Mathis is to be believed, you and Lobro and myself and all the other commenters here have been suckered into posting comments on a site run from Tel Aviv by a Zionist agent. 🙂
Trump could still turn out to be a Jew. You could be right about that! But where is the evidence, Pat? if the only evidence supplied comes from a single article written by a mentally deranged disinfo agent, shouldn’t we think twice before accepting the word of such a worthless piece of trash?
If you wish, I will provide you with a link from an article written by Mathis in which he attempts to rubbish Kevin MacDonald and Lasha Darkmoon by suggesting, maliciously, that both Kevin and Lasha are Zionist agents.
It’s a pdf article which no other website would accept, not even Rense.
It’s inadequate to say the jews are a faction.
They’ve been in charge pretty much since the murder of McKinley and the installation of Theodore rosenveld.
He laid the groundwork for their bank and irs.
They took Russia over completely.as bolsheviks a.hundred years ago. And murdered tens of millions doing it.
Same thing in China a little later on
Maybe one of you geniuses can tell us all just how it is that they have such a grip on the usa but they no longer control Russia if that’s what you think.
Exactly how and when did the jews lose control of Russian?
I think they’ve had control of both sides for 100 years. And they’ve been playing the bull shit conflict for more profit and control all along.
not sure who Putin is or trump until they point it out.
look, Russia has a government. So does the usa.
People in charge are not the ones in control.
They’re only allowed to do so much.
I thought trump might secure the border. A sop.
Putin may be Ok but like trump he needs to arrest at least 1000 n f g mo fos.
I’ve never heard Putin explain the jew problem.
why not?
If there is a war between us it will have been planned in advance like all the others recent.
McCain says we’re going to defeat the russians.
Nobody can be that loony.
i still think it would be a global nuclear holocaust. A real one, that would kill everybody including a lot of filthy Rich jews and masons, popes and bishops, and ruin the whole planet forever.
No good having to stay in the underground complex forever.
The whole thing is a put on.
However, hysteria may be appropriate after all in case they’re really planning to wipe out most of the human race by other less destructive means under the cover of a global conflict.
Is d eagle Corp fake news?
And they had already taken over Europe by the end of the 19th Century, e.g. the British Empire was essentially a Jewish banking and corporate global adventure. I’m thinking of the trans-Atlantic slave trade in the West and the Opium Trade in the East. Jews unbound. Jew World Order ever since Cromwell made a pact with the Devil.
France was also lost. I bet you that so-called French Revolution (that succeeded in massacring Christians and Priests hmmmmmmmmmmm…reminds me of another so-called revolution) was another Jew funded and planned adventure. The Dreyfus Affair was probably another psyop; a mopping up exercise to cow the Goy with anti-semitism — if you peer closely at that narrative then more and more Jews pop out at you.
The Protocols were written down not as a plan or a blue print but as a manual; probably an nth iteration of a tried-and-tested, phenomenally successful methodology. The leaked Protocols represent a refinement of a long bedded conspiracy.
The Jews are The Conspirators (not the Irish, as that most-excellent Columbo episode would suggest). That’s the in-joke of that Columbo story — all the kosher contributors were slyly pointing at their own cultural “gifts”.
Big jews – big masons. No difference. And many a pope.
the A MASON pyramid on the back of the legal tender unlawful dollar has the same angles as the hexagram and the masons square and compass.
It used to be england. But it became great Britain with the covenant. Brit is brith. GREAT means master race bloodline. The queen is a jew.
The white horse on the royal Herald represents the estate of israel.
The French Revolution was 80 years of terror and misery.
Coming to the usa.
Not many people know that the queen is jewish and pretends she is ‘ christian’.
I know that many posters are ‘ christians’ but it is just an invention of the jews.
Get rid of ‘ christianity’, it’s meant to brainwash the masses. Without it there was no judaism as it is ‘ christians’ who defend the jews! It’s a trick of the jews working with deception and Hegelian tricks. Not meant to offend!
Isis is a creation of the cia and the mossad and mi 6 with help from Saudi arabia and turkey and nato to carry out the neocon agenda to destroy the Mideast for the benefit of Israel.
Gladio in the Middle East….
So, to conclude — nobody knows nuttin’ 😀
Speculations galore?
1. Trump is a crypto <———–my favourite; hence this arbitrary positioning.
2. Nukes are fake.
3. Trump is a cowardly shill.
4. Trump is a master of psychological jazz but for whose benefit? Jew or Goy; Goy or Jew?
5. Trump and Putin are Zionist puppets; perhaps even cryptos with Chabad handlers.
6. Trump is nuts.
7. Trump is a crypto-Christian pretending to be a Jew pretending to be a Christian…but who really is a Christian.
8. Trump is a genuine US patriot being assailed on all sides the Jew World Order …unfortunately he's no Putin.
Conclusion: we're screwed 😉
LMFAO 😆
I love you guys and gals, my mind is bouncing around like a pong game, I hope I have a mission in this most comical tradgedy. God Bless you and sharpen your wit and insight. I know who God is. Love not fear brings one to the Truth.
The problem is not the besieged Kim Jung-Un, it’s that genocidal little country that the USA supports.
The problem in the White House has been identified!
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/new-front-in-white-house-civil-war-as-kushner-asserts-authority-at-nsc/
New Front In White House Civil War as Kushner Asserts Authority at NSC
Officials say Kushner taking unprecedented role to interfere in foreign policy matters
“Whom the gods would destroy, they first drive…around in limousines”. That smooth-riding piece of machined madness known as 9/11. Yes Virginia, TWO planes literally pulverized THREE skyscrapers. The downward spiral began long before September 11 2001, but that date is a hallmark in the closing of the American mind.
Spot-on. Bullseye. Perfect score.
I would like to point out Greatgameindia.com http://greatgameindia.com having excellent information of the acts of the British, French and Dutch Empires as a good source of information. Controller Houses Of The East India Company: the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Sassoons, Inchaps, Rhodes, Oppenheimers, Jardine and Mathesons. The Peoples History of the United States of America by Howard Zinn and the genocide of the indigenous peoples are instructive. Be of goodwill, act in good faith, have good intentions, produce good fruits. These are what we are told to be and do. What happened to those who say this and do otherwise?