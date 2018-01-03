2018 May Be A Frightening Year For The US And Its Israeli Ally

By Abdel Bari Atwan
Iran has declared that, within minutes of being attacked, it will destroy nearby US military bases and launch its long range missiles on Israel. In addition, thousands of missiles from Hezbollah in Lebanon can also be expected to devastate Israel.
January 01, 2018. While Russia strives to move Syria on from a stage of war and bloody anarchy to one of peace, stability and reconstruction — by inviting all parties to next month’s Sochi conference to agree a roadmap including a new constitution and presidential and parliamentary elections – the US and Israel are drawing up plans to detonate the region and plunge it into new wars on the pretext of confronting the Iranian threat.
Israel’s Channel 10 has revealed that a secret agreement was reached on 12 December, following talks between Israeli national security advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat and his US counterpart H R McMaster, for the two sides to take action and devise scenarios against Iran on several fronts. This reportedly entails measures aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities, rolling back its presence in Syria, and confronting its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon. The White House later confirmed the existence of the agreement after news of it was leaded to media.
Two major developments are expected to unfold in the region in the new year. First, the collapse of the Islamic State (IS) and its loss of most of its territory in Syria, and secondly, the defeat of the American project in Syria. This was based on using armed opposition groups to topple the regime of President Bashar al-Asad, and was thwarted by the Syrian Arab army’s steadfastness, the intervention of Russia, and the support of allies like Iran and Hezbollah, putting Syria on the threshold of a new phase of national reconciliation and renewal.
Against this backdrop, the current US administration fears its influence in the region is receding in favour of Russia and China and of regional powers such as Iran and Turkey. The Israeli occupation state, for its part, is alarmed by the strength of Hezbollah and its growing military capabilities, and fears the consequences of it emerging triumphant from the Syrian conflict and being able to devote is attention fully to confronting the Israeli threat and opening new attrition fronts against it in South Lebanon and southwestern Syria.
Neither Channel 10 nor the White House gave away details of the plans and scenarios that the US and Israel might pursue against Iran and Hezbollah. But it is obvious that one of these scenarios is to try to destabilize Iran from within by engineering disturbances or protests and activating a number of armed separatist groups.
Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin-Salman, one of the Trump administration’s closest Middle Eastern allies, said as much openly in a TV interview some months ago. He warned his country was going to ‘take the war inside Iran’ as a pre-emptive measure – meaning before Iran tries to take the ‘war’ into Saudi Arabia. It would not be surprising if the demonstrations held on Friday in several Iranian towns in protest at inflation were in some part a product of that strategy.
It is doubtful that any US and Israeli scheme to remove Iran and its influence from Syria and Lebanon would stand much chance of succeeding, unless it envisages all-out war. Even then, it would be a dangerous gamble that could have catastrophic consequences, particularly for the Israeli occupation state. If the US’ Patriot missiles were unable to intercept the handful of home-made rockets fired by Yemen’s Houthis against Saudi cities, Israel’s Iron Dome system is unlikely to fare better against Hezbollah’s more advanced and accurate missiles, especially if they are fired in their hundreds, if not thousands, against Israeli cities.
The threat faced by Israel has been compounded. The main threat is from within: from the stirring of a new Palestinian uprising and the prospect of it developing into a campaign of armed resistance. This is not unlikely given the recent firing of missiles from the Gaza Strip at Israeli settlements to its north, and the emergence into the open of Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s alliance with Iran – with Qasem Soleimani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Brigade, boasting of having been in direct contact with the two Palestinian Islamist groups’ military commanders.
Israel and the US’ threats may be tantamount to psychological warfare, or they could be aimed at reassuring their frightened Arab allies and prompting them to spend tens of billions more dollars on American weaponry. Either the way, the coming year may prove to be a frightening one for the US and its Israeli ally. They may try their luck, but the outcomes will definitely not be to their liking. For the region is changing — and fast.
71 thoughts on “2018 May Be A Frightening Year For The US And Its Israeli Ally”
Unless the leaderships of Israel and the US are completely mad, they will not start an all-out war with Iran and its ally Hizbollah in Lebanon because of the serious risks described in this article. They will try to weaken Iran and Lebanon first.
In Lebanon they hope to stir up a new civil war in which Hizbollah will be defeated and its rockets neutralized. That’s why Hariri was forced to resign by the Saudis. They had hoped that Hariri’s resignation would start a conflict among the various factions of Lebanese society. But the Lebanese have learned from their disastrous civil war (1975-1990, 120,000 casualties). They are now more united than ever and Hizbollah is part of the Lebanese government and popular among all ethno-religious groups. So that attempt will fail.
As for Iran, they tried to start a “color revolution” in that country before in 2009 (the “green revolution”) which failed miserably *). The present disturbances involve far less people than in 2009 and there are greater pro-government demonstrations. This attempt is likely to fail too.
So the most likely scenario for 2018 is that Israel and the US will have to swallow defeat and accept their roles as finished in the Middle East. Iran (and Turkey) and Russia (and China) will be the new players in the region.
______________________________________
*) For a description of that and former “color revolutions”, see Thierry Meysan : “Color Revolution” fails in Iran : http://www.voltairenet.org/article160764.html
Comment reposted from Zero Hedge :
The main enemy of Trump’s America is Judaia, a tribe with more powers than any nation state. Israel is a part of Judaia, the key to organizing Jewry for its project of world control.
Trump is pretending to be with Netanyahu regarding Iran, and Netanyahu is pretending to believe him.
This color revolution is more than pathetic. When it fails, what will Israel be left with? Israel is desperate to get a war with Iran before Trump gets out of the threat of impeachment. Better be soon.
With the new executive order the Clintons might be gone. And who knows, maybe the Rothschilds and their crooked One Bank. So, yes, they might try something desperate like killing Soleimani.
If Trump is removed from office is the threat of an attack on Iran also removed? Dream on. If Christian Zionist VP Pence is installed, the threat could well be worse. Trump probably has nothing but distain for the likes of John Hagee and his Christians United for Israel. At least he has never been one of them. But Pence, who seems to be a True Believer, could well do the bidding of the Hagee crowd. Anything to advance the Second Coming.
Your history may be correct but your assessment of the future is patently incorrect, no disrespect intended. Not only with the US and Israel not have to swallow defeat they will be the major players and I will tell you why. MBS understands who controls the West and thus the money and is trying to Westernize his country and open it up to investment and capitalism. The well known IPO of ARAMCO next year is going to kick off the festivities bringing in a lot of money for the bank that gets to do the administration. MBS now has THE major players of the world on his side bringing wealth, power, and protection to his country. It is a race against time on whether he can pull off the transformation and get his people on board.
Zionist ISISSRAEL is not threatened by any nation in the Mideast, it is just the opposite, ie Israel is the rogue state that is the threat to all other countries in the region. Hamas is a mossad front and if any rockets were fired at ISISRAEL by Hamas it was by order of the mossad and was used as a false flag to support the lie of an attack on ISISRAEL.
Zionist dual citizens control every aspect of the U.S. gov and the MSM and the banks via their privately owned FED and the Zionists also control the MIC, and it is this control that they have used to perpetrate wars and to spill American blood for their goal of a satanic NWO.
ISISRAEL is an enemy of the American people and this was proven by Israels attack of the WTC on 911 and the fact that they got away with it and everyone in the U.S. gov knows Israel did it and are afraid to do anything about it.
Israel is the greatest threat that America has ever had or will ever have.
@DESERT FOX
“Hamas is a mossad front…”
I’ve seen this written down a lot. Have you got a source(s) for this statement. Cheers
Veteranstoday.com, rense.com, globalresearch.com, davidicke.com, thetruthseeker.co.uk, abeldanger.org, etc., etc..
It’s common knowledge among Palestinians. Hamas is controlled opposition, just like Fatah, the Palestinian Authority, and the PLO. Hamas rockets are duds or weak. They barely damage anything and have never killed any Israelis. Israel uses Hamas to create an excuse to bomb civilians.
Hamas was set up by the Israelis to counteract Arafat’s Palestinian Liberation army….they did a good job.
@DESERT FOX
Hi DF, I tend to agree with Harry below on credible ‘sources’.
VT’s ‘Soros is not a bad person’ Duff is interesting but not credible on Hamas.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZufw3G931Q
Lizardman ‘the moon is a spaceship’ Icke is interesting but not credible on Hamas.
Credible evidence is what is required. To say Hamas work for the israelis, helps israel and discredits the Palestinian resistance. It may be true what you say but without credible evidence it’s just hearsay.
@NIKO BELLA KHOUF…
Hi Niko, just so I know where you’re coming from I read your interesting 184 comments on the algemeiner site;
https://www.algemeiner.com/2016/12/01/left-wing-american-jews-distance-themselves-from-israeli-counterparts-statements-on-netanyahu-following-arson-attacks/
You say you’re Palestinian yet you claim;
“Hamas rockets… have never killed any Israelis.”
Really, is that true? You say;
“Hamas is controlled opposition… just like… the PLO.”
Yet Wiggins says;
“Hamas was set up by the Israelis to counteract Arafat’s Palestinian Liberation army”.
Disinfo? ignorance? confusion? what say you?
Could I ask you your opinion on https://nahidaexiledpalestinian.wordpress.com/. Do you concur with Nahida’s experience?
I’m not intentionally being awkward but it’s quite a claim to say the democratically elected Hamas is a zionist front, i just want some evidence rather than bluster. Ok cheers and thanks for replies.
It is a known fact that Zionists make illegitimate claims for anything they covet or consider expedient.
Aiming to discredit and alienate the Palestinian Resistance and Liberation Movement Hamas, the zionist hasbara and their perception management experts have indulged themselves in spreading sly poison, in particular the false claim that “Hamas and Hizbullah are Mossad creation” !
Those interested in Palestine undoubtedly notice the abundance of such materials and articles propagated by Zionist hasbara machine, and even by some supporters of Palestine. The subtle or not so subtle purpose is to affirm the Zionist myths namely:
“Israel created Hamas, and Israel continues to arm Hamas”.
“Hamas is good for Israel”
“Hamas is a fanatical terrorist organisation that has nothing else to do but the craving for Israeli weapons to use them to terrorize and kill innocent people”
and “Hamas helps Israel by giving it the excuse and the pretext to attack Palestinians” … etc.
Hamas is a grass-root Resistance and Liberation Movement, it’s creation was a natural, organic and inevitable outcome of brutal and unremitting occupation. it emerged as an offshoot from the Islamic Revival Movement “Muslim Brotherhood”, sharing its values and moral foundations
The name Hamas is actually an acronym for “Haraket el Muqawama el Islamiah”, meaning the Islamic Resistance Movement.
https://nahidaexiledpalestinian.wordpress.com/2011/02/05/don%e2%80%99t-gobble-the-zionist-poison-against-hamas/
@Nahida
Thank you for the links and info, appreciated.
I dare suggest you change ( or expand ) your sources D,Fox.
And you fund them to do it, too! No wonder they look down on us non jews!
Sad part is—All senators and congressmen were in the involvement/planning of the 911 attacks.Not one questioned who really have done it. Over 3000 innocent Americans killed and only one unlucky female visiting Jew. But during the attacks,All Jewish media lied–thousands working Jews died in the towers.
George Archers,
Over 3,000 innocent Americans killed, and among that, thousands of jews ? So, thousands of jews were killed which means at least 2,000, and that leaves around a thousand non jews killed. Doesn’t sound right to me.
When the American embassy to Israel was in Tel Aviv, that didn’t fool anyone into thinking Uncle Sam was neutral or unbiased, everyone knew Uncle Sam was 100% billion percent behind Israel. So Trump moving the embassy to Jerusalem isn’t really that much of a big deal.
The U.S. embassy was in Tel Aviv, Uncle Sam waged wars in Muslim countries, Uncle Sam didn’t do anything to help the Palestinians. It’s not as if Uncle Sam was on the side of the Muslims and the Palestinians when the embassy was in Tel Aviv and moving the embassy to Jerusalem indicates a switch in allegiance to the Jews. In fact, having the embassy in Jerusalem is actually more honest, as Uncle Sam has always been on the side of Israel.
It’s not pretty that Uncle Sam is so gung-ho for Israel, but at least Trump is honest. The other presidents kept the embassy in Tel Aviv as a symbol of neutrality but that was total bullshit, everyone knew Uncle Sam was not neutral but totally on the side of Israel. The embassy move doesn’t really change anything.
Personally, I think they should let all the Palestinians immigrate to the United States. Or carve out a country for them on the Sinai peninsula.
I’m against massive Muslim immigration but I make an exception for the Palestinians. They need the help the most of all Muslims. They should be allowed to immigrate to the United States. They live in a war type situation. I still remember Rachel Corrie. She was very brave. Naive, but very brave. More brave than all the lawmakers in Washington and in all the State capitals and all the religious leaders in America put together. She was naive in that she didn’t realize how savage the jews are. She thought she could appeal to their “better nature” but the jews don’t have a better nature, they’re just savages. The jews are a very cold people.
There is such a thing as Karma, and the United States has A LOT of negative Karma coming our kwan way for supporting such savages, going around destroying Muslim countries, and all based on the GIANT lie that the Muslims did 9/11. And lots of Americans think the Muslims are the terrorists when USrael does NOTHING but terrorize the Muslims in their native Muslim countries. It’s a very dark and very black and very deep SIN against God The Holy Creator what USrael is doing to the Muslim world and has been doing for a long time.
Let’s see, we’ve got the ongoing military buildup in Europe; the continuing provocations in Ukraine; we’ve got the standoff on the Korean Peninsula; and the ever more complex machinations in the Mideast. And all the while our masters are trying to manage these hot imperial projects, they still have to be closely monitoring events elsewhere, e.g., Venezuela, and making appropriate contingency plans.
In addition to this, we of course have the evil domestic agenda. Somebody’s got the job of planning, executing and covering-up all the treachery on the home front. Somebody has to find suitable patsies, groom them, arm them, coordinate the attack, control the scene and the flow of information, then of course the patsies have to be dealt with, witnesses executed, problematic citizens harassed, etc. It seems our masters still have their hands full dealing with the aftermath of 9/11, Sandy Hook shooting, Boston marathon bombing, and the Las Vegas shooting.
I can’t help but think that all of this calculated evil going on all over the place has to be seriously burdensome on our poor masters. Even their loyal puppets, e.g., Orange Clown, must have a full plate. It seems the management of all this evil must require a rather sophisticated network of planning and control; a “nerve center” of some kind. There must be at least hundreds of people involved, full time, at the upper levels of this network, and thousands of people involved at the lower levels. Ultimately it implies breathtaking corruption of all branches of “government” and every federal agency of the “military/security complex”.
A great factually excenario,Mr.H.S.
HAROLD SMITH, I am not so sure your assumption of ‘breathtaking corruption of all branches of “government” and every federal agency of the “military/security complex”’ holds.
Very careful control can be achieved with thousand hectares of deep learning pouring over the totality of global data. Just one declared installation: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utah_Data_Center
Then, apply segregation of duties to control orders and the corruption label becomes very weak. Those patsies and actors employed in three-letter agency false flags were “just doing their jobs” – were they consciously evil?
For sure, technology is indispensable to Tribe control. Trashing society and the environment using powerful Pandora’s box type evil is their realizable dream. The evil is concentrated more and more at the top, executed by dumb order followers.
Do you think for a minute that there is ANYONE at the FBI, for example, who doesn’t realize – at some level of consciousness – that 9/11 was an inside job, and that his or her agency is involved in covering up one of the most heinous crimes ever committed against the people of the U.S.?
Is there ANYONE at the dept. of “homeland security” who doesn’t know the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting was a fraud?
Or how about the NSA? For every Ed Snowden there are probably 1000 people who know everything their agency does is immoral, unconstitutional and illegal, yet they’re still there collecting a paycheck.
The list goes on and on.
No morally competent person would have anything to do with any of these corrupt federal agencies, IMO.
@Flan,
IMO, Harold does tend to exaggerate – a lot. There is no reason to assume that those rank and file FBI, DHS, and NSA drones know anything more about what is going on in the world than your average American. Like privates entering battle, they are not given the big picture by their commanders. Indeed, their bi-weekly paychecks ensure that they keep their heads down, and their blinders on while they concentrate on the task in front of them. They are no more or less immoral than you, me, and perhaps even Harold. Indeed, in government jobs, you give up freedom for security, so they tend not to attract risk takers and whistle blowers. Snowden is a rare exception.
BTW, obviously I must be missing something, but I’ve never understood those who compare the 9/11 scam with events like Sandy Hook. Those who insist the murder of those elementary school kids never happened lose all credibility in my mind. Not everything is a conspiracy. (In this view, no doubt I’m in the minority on Darkmoon).
“BTW, obviously I must be missing something, but I’ve never understood those who compare the 9/11 scam with events like Sandy Hook. Those who insist the murder of those elementary school kids never happened lose all credibility in my mind. Not everything is a conspiracy. (In this view, no doubt I’m in the minority on Darkmoon)”
I’m going to generously assume that you haven’t looked into the Sandy Hook “shooting” at all (beyond the nonsense you heard from talking heads on your TeeVee set) and that your statement is due to your pure ignorance, accordingly.
“There is no reason to assume that those rank and file FBI, DHS, and NSA drones know anything more about what is going on in the world than your average American. Like privates entering battle, they are not given the big picture by their commanders. Indeed, their bi-weekly paychecks ensure that they keep their heads down, and their blinders on while they concentrate on the task in front of them. They are no more or less immoral than you, me, and perhaps even Harold.”
So according to you, people who work for the DHS, FBI, DEA, NSA, ATF, etc., don’t know that their agencies are corrupt? I know about it, many Darkmoon readers know about it, and many people all over the world know about it, but the employees themselves don’t know; nor can they be reasonably expected to know; nor should they be deemed morally responsible for their complicity even if they do know? Is that basically your position?
Harold,
YES. They may or may not be mistaken, but most government workers, including those carrying a badge, think that they are doing important work that is essential for the country, while they are also making a decent living and feeding their families. By and large they are not bad people – especially compared to the millionaire shysters on Wall Street. Again, I’m talking the rank and file, not those at the top who actually make the policy. For example, the blatant corruption of the FBI leadership (starting with former director Comey) does not necessarily mean that the agents in the field are also corrupt.
“Again, I’m talking the rank and file, not those at the top who actually make the policy.”
Your “moral reasoning” – if it can be called that – is seriously flawed. Without the tacit approval/cooperation of the “rank and file”, there would be no corrupt “top” to “make the policy” in the first place. The “rank and file” are the ultimate enablers of evil; they’re the nuts and bolts of empire.
“For example, the blatant corruption of the FBI leadership (starting with former director Comey) does not necessarily mean that the agents in the field are also corrupt.”
I disagree.
In an earlier comment, you said 9/11 was a “scam”. Why didn’t the FBI properly investigate this scam?
Why didn’t the FBI investigate Larry Silverstein? Why didn’t the FBI investigate Hyman Brown? Why didn’t the FBI investigate the suspicious behavior of the Zim American-Israeli Shipping Co.?
By refusing to do its duty and conduct an honest investigation into the “9/11 scam”, the FBI became an accessory to a crime against humanity. The FBI’s failure to act not only let the murderous 9/11 perpetrators off the hook, but it allowed them to trash our constitution and to murder/maim/displace perhaps millions more people in places like Afghanistan and Iraq.
Tell me what decent person would want to be associated with such a corrupt agency, in any capacity?
Let’s be positive. The Jewish world order has loose the initiative, they are looking for a fight, but this time they can’t find the right place. Ukraine, Iran or North Korea? The protests in Iran are fading down in less than a couple of days. Give attack weapons to the Ukrainian government is going to start a very hard Russian response, and a war with North Korea seems too expensive for the world masters. They just can’t seem to find a solution for this conundrum.
The latest Zionist inspired colour* revolution , this one another attempt in Iran, is over, another fail to follow the fails in Iraq ( Kurd ), and Syria, the Zionist is running out of time, with each fail the Resistance forces grow stronger and more determined to remove the Zionist cancer, 2018 may not see open war between the resistance and the Zionist forces, but it will see the pendulum swing in favor of anti Zionism.
* The colour, may I suggest rainbow, as Poof and it was gone.
Harry,
Hardship hardens people. The Syrian conflict has provided great “ring” experience to the resistance. Theyve definitely gained a lot of battle experience. The IDF, sitting on their asses or sniping at defenseless Palestinians have gained nothing. The IDF, like the Saudis, lack the will and skill to ever threaten the resistance.
(((freedom))) for Iran!
Justin Raimondo has argued – tongue firmly in cheek – that the events of 9/11 blasted us into Bizzaro World, “where American superheroes confront an “Axis of Evil,” and the Evil One … (OBL / al-Qaeda, Baghdadi-Elliot / ISIS) is defeated but lives to fight another day.” In Bizzaro World, the deaths of 500,000 Iraqi children were “a price worth paying” to punish Saddam Hussein for defying US “leadership”. In Bizzaro World, it is a cause for celebration, when “after six plus years of the most powerful military force in the history of the world, with the most technologically advanced weapons ever invented, and an annual military budget of $1 Trillion the US finally defeated a ragtag mercenary paramilitary of about 30,000 fighters. (ISIS)”. Except the USG and its anti-IS coalition didn’t defeat ISIS, and a lot of evidence strongly suggests the USG created ISIS to further Israeli plans (Yinon, PNAC) to balkanize the Middle East.
More recently, Israel’s US puppets were persuaded to stop issuing waivers to the twenty year old US Congressional resolutions recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, with the bizarre rationalization that it would “help the peace process” to remove this obstacle from the discussion.
In Bizzaro World, that “peace process” is led by Zionist supporters of illegal settlements in Israel, Jason Greenblatt and Jared Kushner.
NimrodNikki Haley demanded that nations of the world respect the USG decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel or, failing that, at least respect the power of the USG’s purse. The world community thumbed their noses at US “leadership”, and Israel’s claims to all of “Greater Jerusalem” as the “undivided, eternal capital of the State of Israel, and the Jewish people.” Israel’s government,
In an article titled “Will Russia Continue to Challenge the New World Order” (linked above in first quote), VT’s Jonas Alexis interviewed Dmitry Orlov, who made this pertinent observation:
It remains to be seen if Israel’s government considers resistance to all this “Tikkun Olam” sufficient cause – or existential threat – to exercise the Samson Option. 2018 promises to be a very interesting year.
Then, again.. 2018 May – NOT – Be A Frightening Year For The US And Its Israeli Ally.. and Trump’s Wall Street buddies..!! 🙂
Iran is more worried about Renewable Energy Prospects and $$$$ Help from US brokers.
After years of exclusion from the global financial system, Iran is pushing foreign firms to invest in its massive oil and gas holdings. But there’s another part of Iran’s energy economy that’s opening up: its renewables sector.
Iran has good reasons to develop its hydroelectric, solar, and wind resources—from popular concerns about air pollution to fluctuating oil prices—and since the completion of the nuclear deal in 2015, it has made some progress in doing so. The trouble is that there are also a number of serious barriers to further growth. Foreign companies, worried about the threat of sanctions, are still reluctant to do business in Iran, and problems in Iran’s electricity market are stifling new projects. Only by addressing those problems can Iran grow its green economy.
https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/iran/2017-04-27/other-green-movement
Trump is bad-mouthing Iran to increase DEBT.. for the Fed Res..!!
To hell with Sharia banking rules in 21st century.!! Iran needs reserve currency… that would be…USD…!!!
The best way to get USD is funneling the funds through Russia… with US saber-rattling..!!
Russia can send pallets full of cash in their planes and trucks made by US factories there – to help Iran…. become awash with green-backs…
“…the financing will be a long and gradual process…”
…..
Tehran Marks Upturn in Energy Investments
https://financialtribune.com/articles/energy/57380/tehran-marks-upturn-in-energy-investments?utm_campaign=more-like-this
The nuclear accord has not only paved the way for attracting foreign investment, but also facilitated the export of technical and engineering services and equipment.
Iran has sealed more than — $15 billion — in contracts in its energy sector since the historic nuclear agreement between Tehran and the six world powers in July 2015 as the resurgent energy market prepares for major foreign and domestic investments.
“New sources of funding, access to cutting-edge technology and finalizing projects to improve efficiency and reduce consumption in the water and electricity sectors have been facilitated thanks to the nuclear deal,” said Alireza Daemi, the deputy energy minister for planning and economic affairs said, IRNA reported.
“The ministry has ratified €15 billion ($15.9 billion) worth of water and power deals over the past 18 months … We have the potential to attract another $50 billion in foreign investment in the water and power sectors, though **the financing will be a long and gradual process,” he said.
Iran and the six world powers (the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany) reached a landmark deal in July 2015 to place curbs on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting an array of financial and economic sanctions. The deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), came into force in January last year…
allowing Iran to open up its cash-strapped economy…… to foreign investors. 🙂
Iran.?? Iran.?? The Revolution is in “YUGE” trouble…!!
Iran can’t even get its own oil and gas out of the ground..!!
And they STILL import most of their gasoline.. 🙂
For Iran’s oil industry, foreign investment – especially from oil companies with the expertise and capital to work on Iran’s mature oil fields — is needed.
Many foreign companies expressed interest in working in Iran after sanctions were lifted, but they have found it very difficult to sign contacts with the NIOC. The Iranian government has established rules and policies that make it difficult and unattractive for foreign businesses.
Iran’s government delayed announcing the new framework for its oil contracts with foreign companies several times, it cancelled at least one planned convention for foreign investors, and it insisted that all negotiations for oil contracts be conducted in Farsi.
When the NIOC finally announced a basic framework for the oil contracts, the only leases permitted were short-term buy-backs which are seen as financially unattractive to many oil companies.
Before the contracts can even be discussed with foreign companies, Iran’s security apparatus must review the terms to ensure they are in line with Iran’s revolutionary ideology that is largely hostile to Western involvement in the economy. So far, the only major deal the NIOC has signed with a foreign energy company is with Total(France)
[ https://www.total.com/en ] – to develop natural gas fields…
and even that deal could soon prove untenable. 🙂
https://www.forbes.com/sites/ellenrwald/2018/01/01/iran-protests-highlight-economic-failings-of-the-revolution/#16e73f13561a
Pat,
It seems that here in the U.S. we have problems extracting our own oil and natural gas from the ground. Years ago in Georgia, U.S.A. they were importing natural gas from Central Asia. Also I drive my rig through Texas. and highway-side see these primitive oil-extraction pumps. Not sure exactly what they are. Pat, you have much more research-time at your disposal than I. Please tell me, why does U.S. import oil from ME when we have it here? Feliz año nuevo Pat.
Hi PAT,
Dollars trumping all concerns is certainly a major explanation for human behavior. As you repeatedly suggest, this may be true of Russia, but perhaps not of Iran.
As far as I know Iran does not have dollar ordered and controlled elections of puppets as in the US. I do not know for sure but I would hope Iranian elections concern more substantive issues than are current in bought and paid for US elections. If so, it is possible that Iranian leaders are aware Tribe activities and the global stakes, and that they are prepared to fight rather than roll over for more dollars.
Don –
The US imports about 35% of oil used.
The need to import even with the very high output is a matter of logistics and $$$$$ profits 🙂 …. where pipelines, contracts, varying refinery configurations, costs, and numerous other considerations come into play.
Example is most of oil in Alaska is sent to Japan and China. China imports more oil than US.
……
Flan –
You wrote:
“As far as I know Iran does not have dollar ordered and controlled elections of puppets as in the US.”
When you look it up and continue to research the CONTRACTS Iran has with NATO countries… over the next 30 years…. you will know “far” more. 🙂
Hope diminishes as facts are known. Cynical researchers of facts KNOW that the $$$$$ Quadrillions traded globally are not left to chance and hope.
http://ec.europa.eu/trade/policy/countries-and-regions/countries/iran/
Don –
Few know…..
Alaska signs gas pipeline project deal with China
The project could cost $43 billion, with goal of pipeline operating by 2024 or 2025
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/alaska-signs-gas-pipeline-china-1.4394680
WAR..??? Naaahhh…. 🙂
Flan –
Just barely more than a month ago… EU Parliament wrote:
6th EU-Iran Inter-Parliamentary Meeting 25-27 November 2017
“Assisted by the valuable support from the Embassy of Bulgaria (current EU Presidency in Iran) , the delegation proved to be an excellent platform for an open, frank and constructive dialogue with Iran, in addressing key topics such as the implementation of the JCPOA, the development of — TRADE — relations..”
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/delegations/en/d-ir/home.html
NO WAR..!! Just $$$$ BIZNEZZ..!! 🙂
The Zionist is putting out another ” red line ” , should the Hezbollah launch an attack on an Entity Gas platform then the Zionist threaten a ” third Lebanon war “, this of course is not because the Zionist believes the Hezbollah is about to launch a attack of this kind, but by putting out these story’s, it gives the Entity a new false flag cover story.
The Zionist is getting more desperate, despite Trumps bombastic rhetoric the US is still airing on the side of caution regards open conflict with Iran, where the Zionist , Entity or US based , confident, one of the false flag plans would have come to pass.
In 2018 Zionist plans shall continue to go wrong and Zionist fears shall continue to grow,
They know it is Coming, they know there is nothing they can do but pray the US launches a multiple nuclear attack, they know their time is running short.
The gas is in the occupied territories…..
“Since the discovery of oil and gas in the Occupied Territories, resource competition has increasingly been at the heart of the conflict, motivated largely by Israel’s increasing domestic energy woes.”
Enter Tony Blair stage left ….talking to Hamas leader.
Thanks Pat.
There is one thing you can count on:
The dumb American rednecks will always volunteer to serve their Jewish masters in their wars in the Middle East.
Prove me wrong.
Dolph,
It is a “poverty draft,” and that’s the way the Overlords (Jewish and otherwise) like it. For many it is either a life of crime, a welfare check, or joining the Armed Forces. They know nothing of Jewish masters and most couldn’t find Iran on a map. If I was a young man trapped in the opioid despair of Appalachia, or a black teen in a crime-ridden city ghetto, I’d probably join the military too. But you are not wrong – there “will always be volunteers.”
Not to mention, like the poor and the demons, the mercenaries will also always be with us.
For example. Not just during the Afghan heyday (peek troops), but also pretty much all of the time, (like right now) mercenary contractors easily outnumber ‘the troops.’
“For many it is either a life of crime, a welfare check, or joining the Armed Forces.”
LOL! Great tautology!
“They know nothing of Jewish masters and most couldn’t find Iran on a map.”
Neither do they apparently know anything of history, current events, simple moral reasoning, etc.
“If I was a young man trapped in the opioid despair of Appalachia, or a black teen in a crime-ridden city ghetto, I’d probably join the military too.”
So if some foreign country invaded America and “the troops” happened to slaughter you and your family, that’d be okay with you?
Sad part most Americans do not know their enemy.Which hides under false wasp names and fake religion
100% of all America,s media are hardcore Jewish controlled and worse,all both party politicians must sign statement of agreement that they will support the Jewish cause or no funding. More like Demockracy at best
@ Dolph, Don’t bet on that. The Generals would be most likely to refuse, probably by resigning.
Gone are the days when the western generals would sacrifice their fat pay cheques and an opportunity to increase their shares in the MIC, drug market and other dirty businesses for the love of their country.
The Generals may well come to the conclusion that a war with Iran would jeopardise rather than improve their lot.
Neither side would win a war today.
The secret meetings between officials of the US and Israel about destabilizing Iran were scarcely concluded before Iran became unstable. Plenty of folks, including Ron Paul, suspect a connection, but one prominent anti-war voice, that of Justin Raimondo, is saying it’s too soon to make that call. JR is right that there is much we simply don’t know, but a couple of articles at RT, Israeli intel minister wishes Iranian rioters ‘success’ and Israel could rely on ISIS to contain Iranian expansion that include quotes such as this one “The intelligence minister added: “If the people succeed in achieving freedom and democracy, many of the threats on Israel and the entire region today will disappear.”” help to fill in some blanks. US Neocons Bill Kristol, Max Boot, and Doug Feith, etc., can hardly contain their enthusiasm for sending US troops over to fight Israel’s war(s). This is the war the Neocons have wanted since “a few weeks” after 9/11 when US Gen. Wesley Clark first heard about the “seven nations in five years” Neocon plan to make the Middle East safe for Greater Israel. Winning this war isn’t necessary. Chaos is the goal, and for that purpose all that’s needed is for a few hundred US missiles or bombs to fall on Iran.
“What happens in Iran in the next few weeks will determine wars and consequential events in the Middle East for the next few years.”
Hello CARNAPTIOUS, not to suggest it’s your plan, however.
The idea that a few hundred missiles or bombs would create the sort of “chaos ” that would suit the Zionist agenda is poppycock, any attack on Iran shall provoke a response, and the Zionist will bear the brunt of said ” response ” , the Zionist know this, otherwise it would have happened already, this is why the Zionist has tried such backdoor tactics as sowing internal discontent, and attempts at weakening other Resistance factions, IE the wars on Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq.
The previous attempts to chip away at the Resistance have failed, it’s Iran position that continues to strengthen, a Resistance motto, WE ARE COMING.
It is just a matter of time.
PS, loving your comments, thanks.
I think the amount of chaos a few hundred bombs / missiles could create would depend on the size and type of bomb / missile, and the locations where they fell. It would, as you point out, require a response from Iran, and could provoke a response from Russia and or China, or not. My point, poorly stated, was that a fairly minor provocation could easily produce massive but unpredictable results. “Patrick Clawson, Director of Research at (Neocon think tank) Washington Institute Of Near East Policy (WINEP), has suggested that someone should fabricate that small provocation.” http://www.businessinsider.com/top-researcher-suggests-israel-get-nastier-with-iran-sink-sub-illicit-false-flag-2012-9
If certain reports are true, the USG has already stepped in to halt Israeli plans to attack Iran. http://gulfnews.com/opinion/thinkers/will-israel-bomb-iran-without-notifying-the-us-1.891422 “Apparently, the key question in the debate was how to ensure that the United States took part in the attack or, at the very least, intervened on Israel’s side if the initial strike triggered a wider war.”
Carn,
As the US project for Greater Israel has failed utterly in Syria (at least for the time being), why do these psychopaths think that they can win a war against much bigger, more powerful Iran? I’d think that Russia and China, which are making large investments there, would have something to say about that, just as the Russians did in Syria. Dmitry Orlov (one of my favorite writers, whom you quoted in your previous comment) thinks that any US bombing campaign “would be suicidal.” If so, is US leadership, under Trump, REALLY suicidal? Trump loves to bloviate, but I don’t think that he is. And would not the Jews be crazy to think that the US could bomb Iran on their behalf without the blowback coming back to hit them hard right up the ass?
The Neocon nitwits in the driver’s seat of US foreign policy don’t care about winning. Their goal is “creative destruction”.
http://original.antiwar.com/breyman/2005/07/14/the-politics-of-creative-destruction/
And here’s a decent article on how this realtes to Zionist plans for the Middle East.
http://theneoconzionistreport.wikia.com/wiki/Creative_Destruction:_The_Name_of_the_Game_in_the_Middle_East
Trump used 5 deferments to dodge the draft ….. but he worships the Generals, if he had served he would know generals are idiots …. the Psychs should have fun with that …. he is Owned by the Jews , as the embassy thing showed ….
Regarding your Wesley Clarke comment–fact is in 1996,Bill Clinton received and approved a letter request from AIPAC that 7 middle East countries be destroyed for security of Israel. Wesley,s remark was after 2001 attacks.
911 attacks were planned in 1996 by Bill Clinton who gave the go ahead.
Drone technology gets better and cheaper every day. You can now buy one for $1000 that will carry a 50lb bomb and drop it on target. Hezbollah could easily afford thousands of them. Some may be shot down but many would get through, especially in a mass attack.
Neither side would win.
here is $2000 get me 2 of them.
If 2018 is to be a bad year for Israel let us hope that is because the American people (and maybe even some of their politicians) realize that they are being led by the nose by Israel, to disaster.
I have been so sorry to see America lose what used to be its greatest asset, its moral authority. It has been squandered to support Israel, the bad guys.
Making ISRAEL Great Again . …….. betrayed by Trump.
“Turkish media outlets said Michael D’Andrea, the man in charge of the CIA operations in Iran, has led the recent unrests and riots in a number of Iranian cities and towns.”
http://en.farsnews.com/newstext.aspx?nn=13961017000321
Not surprising that the CIA may have had a hand in fomenting the recent unrest in Iran, but it is surprising that Turkish media would be reporting on it given that the Turks and the Iranians are not exactly on friendly terms.
Because the Turks are mad at the US right now too …….
I am sure SOROS is involved, and may have been involved in that attempted coup in Turkey
911 over and over. the zionist playbook is EMPTY like fort knox or the justis dept head office.
same crap gov.
Shinerman morphs to Sharon. Mileikowski morphs to Netanyahoo. All the rest of the gang with Jewish sounding surnames also Eastern European criminal trash. Their days are numbered. And that number is small. THE TRUTH NEEDS NO LAWS TO PROTECT IT!
Other countries are beginning to see the chink in the armour and that is the downfall expect more bloodshed and maiming before this is done where the new Axis of Good takes over and a new day shall bring us better ways of solving problems and dealing with rogue states like the USA and most of the so called “West.” The satanic Zionists will not win. The world is beginning to find new ways to bring about finance and trade to the whole world. I regret that Mr.Putin is President for only another six years. The West are truly upset with the interference of Russia in their spheres of influence the same could be said about China supposed shenanigans, also! So, expect some sort of payback from the West for their foiled plans! It is unfortunate that BDS does not resound throughout the world to rein in these, soulless creatures who are indifferent to life. It is so sad that so many people in this world have no idea about the evil being perpetrated by these two entities where the USA shall be subservient to Israel and the lost of Christianity and other Religions. The end game is to rule the world and now they have been challenged by one of the most powerful militaries in the world and that power came out on top. In a word Russia! It is going to be hell for the world now that the Almighty west has had to play ball with another equal powerful state.
The Jew directs from the shadows …. just like Jewish RINOneocons lied and steered US into Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, USA is steered into doing evil for Israel and then America goes down in history as being evil …… It should be obvious by now: If you choose to go to war with Jew’s as an ally, you stand to be shot in the back. …. and your pockets will be emptied.
America, the “MASTERBLASTER” from the movie “Thunderdome” a giant moron ridden on and directed by Twisted Jewish Dwarves ……..
Where is the investigation of ISRAELI “collusion in American elections”?!
https://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/07/washington-which-nation-is-really.html
http://www.veteranstoday.com/2015/10/29/how-soon-can-we-get-aipac-owned-traitors-out-of-congress/
https://www.opensecrets.org/industries/indus.php?ind=Q05
How many of YOUR/America’s $4+BILLION in WELFARE given to Israel every year comes back to America in the form of BRIBES to “american” politicians? Traitors voting to give Israel MORE, so they can get bigger BRIBES http://investmentwatchblog.com/former-us-lawmaker-cynthia-mckinney-says-every-candidate-for-congress-has-to-sign-a-pledge-to-vote-for-supporting-the-military-superiority-of-israel/
“Israel Buys the US Congress: Sabotaging the US-Iran Peace Negotiations”
https://www.globalresearch.ca/israel-buys-…um=related_articles
Trump’s Transition Team Colluded With Israel. Why Isn’t That News? http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48376.htm
What is good for Israel should be good for America. NO “dual citizen” allowed in government. Israel: Three dual-citizen MKs ordered to annul their foreign passports
by Shahar Ilan – Haaretz – Feb18 2009
The Central Elections Committee has ordered three Knesset members with dual citizenship to annul their foreign passports by next Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony, or at least begin steps to cancel them.
The three lawmakers are Yohanan Plesner of Kadima (who has Danish citizenship), Nitzan Horowitz of Meretz (a Polish citizen) and Yisrael Beiteinu’s Anastasia Michaeli, who holds a Russian passport. The Basic Law on the Knesset states that “a member of Knesset holding an additional citizenship that is not Israeli … will not take the oath of loyalty until he has done everything he can to relinquish it.” –
Nobody can have loyalty to TWO Nations at the same time. So nobody with “dual citizenship” should be allowed to hold any post in our government, JUST LIKE ISRAEL DOES.. https://alethonews.wordpress.com/2017/12/08/do-you-hold-dual-citizenship-you-can-serve-in-congress-but-not-the-israeli-knesset/
———— the BIGGEST LOSER —————–
Trump gives the Jews their biggest wish for decades In spite of warnings from every other country on Earth, Donald Chump gives Jerusalem away and the Jews spit in his face and support and elect a Democrat in Alabama.
Now -I- want to see Trump’s tax returns ….. After bragging he was too rich to be bribed and funding his own campaign ….. he is “INDEBTED” to filthy Sheldon Adelson?!!!!
I have lost all respect and have no use for Trump he is a fraud who got through life by bullying everyone …. Not only that, Mister “Art of the Deal” who claims every other treaty we have is a “rotten deal” …. What did Mr. Negotiator GET for groveling to his Owners? Will Adelson order all the Jewish politicians that have been blocking the Wall and forcing Invaders onto Us to STOP?!? Will America finally cut off the $5+BILLION WELFARE CHECKS ? Israel has been collecting WELFARE from America for SEVEN DECADES, did Drumpf stop that !?
What negotiating “advantage” did Trump gain in the mythical “war on terror” by grovelng to Israel on Jerusalem? Trump inflamed the muslums and handed the Terrorists great propaganda material by BOWING to Israel….. in what way did this benefit AMERICA ???? Trump, you stupid P.O.S.
Trump is just a PUPPET — https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/12/11/hidden-hands-behind-us-embassy-move-jerusalem.html and https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/12/26/ex-chabad-member-exposes-trump-family-cult/
I believe Trump will spin on a dime and betray every promise about Guns and immigration ……
Trump betrayed America AND Christ in Jerusalem. Trump is betraying the Middle Class with FAKE tax cuts … https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-12-07/trump-s-middle-class-tax-pledges-go-unfulfilled-in-senate-bill How long before Trump betrays America for the Jewish Kalgeri Plan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NE2rCKKtOc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rBr62XQUSA and flings open Our borders.
http://www.redressonline.com/2017/08/no-time-for-shallow-diplomacy-christians-in-the-religious-war-on-churches-in-the-holy-land/
Where are the HOLOMODOR memorials ??!! http://www.rense.com/general85/holodo.htm
We probably should have moved Washington D.C. to Jerusalem as this is where our foreign policy will come from in the Hebrew dominated nation that Amerika has become. http://www.corbettreport.com/ anyone who does not see it now is mindbogglingly stupid (i.e. Zion-Evangelists) or a Crypto-Jews like Trump. https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/12/04/mueller-names-trump-foreign-colluding-power-israel.html
America needs another Independence Day – independence from Israel.
Trump is too busy making ISRAEL FIRST to build that wall …..
FAKE —- Trump is a FAKE president —– Trump’s Biggest Owner/Donor Sheldon Adelson Pushed For Jerusalem Embassy Move https://www.globalresearch.ca/trumps-biggest-donor-pushed-for-jerusalem-embassy-move/5621657 ahhhhhhhh what happened to Trump “Too rich to be bribed and funding HIS OWN campaign”?????? Bought and PAID FOR …………..
Not only that, Mister “Art of the Deal” who claims every other treaty we have is a “rotten deal” …. What did Mr. Negotiator GET for groveling to his Owners? Will Adelson order all the Jewish politicians that have been blocking the Wall and forcing Invaders onto Us to STOP?!? Will America finally cut off the $5+BILLION WELFARE CHECKS ? Israel has been collecting WELFARE from America for SEVEN DECADES, did Drumpf stop that !?
They should just go all in and name Jerusalem the capitol of the United States. That’s real transparency in government! Trump’s Transition Team Colluded With Israel. Why Isn’t That News? http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48376.htm
We killed countless “communists” because the Commies were going to take our JOBS, Our HOMES, and Our WAY of LIFE.
Well our treasonous politicians are GIVING them away.
Why are we wasting TRILLION$ on weapons to fight Russia and China? Our borders are wide open to pillaging, raping, murdering invaders and the PEDOpriests & politicians “welcome” them.
All the Russians & Chinese have to do is drop their weapons and WALK into America and Europe, demand refuge and WELFARE and make themselves at home. Our PANSY ASSED MISSleaders will give them your Social Security and Country.
Remember that Chinese general who threatened to ship 100million peasants here? The PEDOpriests/politicians would love that.
NATO wants to take on RUSSIA?! (and maybe China)
NATO cannot defend it’s own people at HOME.
NATO cannot beat ISIS-AlQueda-Taliban-AlNusra
NATO families will be raped & murdered as NATO Troops fight far from home.
NATO installations will be sabotaged by Refujihadi Invaders.
NATO Troops should turn their weapons on their ENEMIES that are betraying them.
NATO defeated itself by being invaded and overrun by the REFUJIHADIS from the wars NATO started but can’t FINISH …………. THAT has to be a FIRST in all history.
Waffling and ranting about the Russian threat whilst the real enemy marches in our gates.
We pay them to plot against us.
We pay them to out breed us.
We watch while they commit treason and sedition.
We hand the west to them on a plate.
Only Russia, Poland, Hungary are standing up and fighting them.
‘Russia the hope of the world’.
Famous US psychic – Edgar Cayce.
If attacked Iran should diminish America’a ability to wage war by destroying every Saudi oilfield and installation. With no oil available from Saudi it will be of little strategic use to the US who will withdraw its at-risk assets from the Gulf. The US would need to use its strategic oil reserves until it secures other sources, then attack those sources.
This will impact upon the whole US economy through industry to retail supply (empty shops, empty gas stations), up to Wall Street losing money and its ability to trade. In the end the US will be unable to provide so much money to Israel, putting it on the defensive and wary of responses to its aggression without guaranteed US back-up.